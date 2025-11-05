Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 50 0915

Series RIKB 38 0215 RIKS 50 0915 ISIN IS0000037265 IS0000037794 Maturity Date 02/15/2038 09/15/2050 Auction Date 11/07/2025 11/07/2025 Settlement Date 11/12/2025 11/12/2025 10% addition 11/11/2025 11/11/2025

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.