Funding momentum and a projected Hong Kong IPO refocus investors on autonomous delivery economics, with sovereign capital, regulatory clearances and production scale shaping valuation, liquidity and last-mile logistics exposure globally.





With public listing windows stabilising for select growth names, Burghley Capital observes Beijing-based Neolix tightening its lead in autonomous delivery as investors commit fresh capital at scale, the company lines up more than $500 million in pre-IPO commitments and banks prepare a Hong Kong float targeted for 2026, a sequence that follows a $600 million Series D and concentrates attention on gross margin trajectory, production cadence and route to profitability rather than gadgetry or pilots. “Investor attention is tracking operating leverage more than novelty, and Neolix now shows a profile where unit economics and production cadence can support public-market scrutiny,” according to James Barker, Director of Private Equity at Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd.

Investors assessing cash-flow durability are watching throughput and fleet utilisation as indicators of earnings quality, with Neolix reporting more than 10,000 autonomous delivery vehicles deployed and a monthly production capacity approaching 2,000 units that helps moderate bill-of-materials and logistics costs as volumes scale. Allocation data also matter, and over the preceding 12-month period approximately 70% of the fleet is dedicated to last-mile delivery use cases, a mix that supports recurring revenue characteristics across campus, community and business-district routes.

Capital formation is matching the operating narrative. Existing backers such as Tencent and Gaorong participate alongside national AI funds and sovereign investors from the Middle East, while private-market pricing converges around growth-at-scale rather than growth-at-any-price. Neolix is finalising a pre-IPO round sized above $500 million that, together with prior financing, provides the cash runway to deepen partnerships, expand the delivery footprint and prepare reporting systems for public markets. Barker views the funding progress as “creating a valuation corridor that institutional investors can underwrite in the $10 billion to $15 billion range for a 2026 Hong Kong float,” while noting that permissions, safety performance and cohort retention will shape bookbuilding dynamics over the next several quarters.

From a sector lens, addressable market estimates continue to climb. The global autonomous delivery vehicles market is valued at $1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to compound at more than 25% through 2032, with forecasts indicating a potential value of $11.5 billion by 2032. Within last-mile logistics specifically, independent projections point to expansion from $20.5 billion in 2023 to $158.2 billion by 2033 on a worldwide basis, while broader autonomous delivery across logistics streams is guided to reach about $219.5 billion by 2029, often framed by an 11% compound rate through that horizon. For asset allocators, these frames help translate fleet counts and pilot zones into revenue pools and capital-return timelines.

Competitive pressures remain real and price-discovery is ongoing across peers. Zelostech closes a $100 million round led by a payments-ecosystem strategic, Starship Technologies targets a fleet step-up from 2,700 to 12,000 units by 2027 and Nuro pivots toward licensing. Within China, Neolix is frequently cited with an estimated 80% share over the preceding 12-month period for enterprise tenders in autonomous delivery, a stance that, if maintained while international markets open, could sustain scale advantages in sourcing, software iteration and service density.

Regulation and operating conditions still represent gating items for revenue conversion, with various cities in the United States restricting sidewalk robots, certain corridors in Asia and Europe requiring additional testing regimes and weather variability demanding robust autonomy stacks beyond fair-weather deployments. These variables are manageable with patient capital and transparent reporting, yet they require contingencies in financial models and a conservative lens on revenue recognition as projects transition from pilots into multi-year service contracts.

Midway through this funding cycle, Burghley Capital notes investor focus on three questions that drive valuation sensitivity. First, what is the pace at which unit economics improve as route density increases and maintenance cycles standardise. Second, how quickly do regulatory permissions expand to commercial-scale licences across priority metros. Third, which partnership structures best stabilise cash flows, whether fixed-fee service, throughput-linked arrangements or minimum-guarantee hybrids. “If execution stays disciplined and permissions broaden, investors will reward repeatable delivery economics more than one-off announcements, which is where the durability premium is likely to accrue,” Barker observes.

For readers evaluating portfolio construction in logistics automation, the present funding step, the expected Hong Kong listing in 2026 and the maturing procurement behaviour of enterprise shippers combine to reposition autonomous delivery as an investable theme rather than an experimental line item. Forecasts remain forecasts, but with cash on balance sheet, a production base capable of around 2,000 units per month and a fleet exceeding 10,000 vehicles, the company is building the operating scale investors typically require before underwriting a public-market debut.

Founded in 2017, Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd., UEN 201731389D, is a global investment management firm headquartered in Singapore and recognised for deep expertise in long-only strategies. The firm provides strategic market advantages through rigorous analytical insight, tailored investment approaches and dedicated financial advisory solutions. With a disciplined investment philosophy, Burghley Capital seeks to deliver strong long-term returns and financial resilience for institutional investors and private clients around the world. For additional insights, visit https://burghleycapital.com/resources . Media enquiries may be directed to Martin Wei at m.wei@burghleycapital.com or visit https://burghleycapital.com .

