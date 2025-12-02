Burghley Capital: Excelsoft IPO Sees Robust Listing

SINGAPORE, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelsoft’s heavily oversubscribed initial public offering delivers a premium opening, sharp intraday swings and a valuation that prices the education software specialist on rich earnings multiples, forcing institutional investors and sophisticated private clients to weigh liquidity, client concentration, foreign exchange risk and future profit growth before committing fresh capital.

With Excelsoft Technologies’ market debut now drawing scrutiny from institutional desks, Burghley Capital is tracking how the company’s $55 million initial public offering and first sessions of trading are influencing appetite for listed education software, as investors treat the deal as a live gauge of demand for vertical SaaS exposure in equities.

Order statistics over the full subscription window show the book-built issue covered about 45.5 times overall, with non-institutional investors bidding roughly 107 times their allocation, qualified institutional buyers around 50.1 times and retail participation close to 16.4 times, a structure that points to momentum driven demand rather than measured accumulation.

In early secondary trading, Excelsoft’s shares open near $1.5 per share and deliver a 12.5% gain over the approximately $1.3 issue price on the opening trade, push towards an intraday peak close to $1.6 that lifts equity value to about $170.5 million during the first session, then settle around the mid $1.4 area with roughly 5% gains at the close.

The mix of primary and secondary shares shapes how institutions read the deal, as roughly $19.8 million of the offer brings fresh capital while about $35.2 million enables existing holders to trim positions, and grey market indications of around 5.8% premium in the final pre listing sessions give way to stronger realised gains, leading James Barker, Director of Private Equity at Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd., to note that “investors must judge whether the current premium properly reflects growth funding, secondary supply and market excitement.”

Fundamentals behind the tape show a business that offers both visibility and concentration risk, with around 85% of revenue over the most recent 12 month period coming from recurring contracts across 76 clients, but approximately 59% of that revenue tied to a single global education group, roughly 66% generated by the top five customers and close to 89% from the top twenty, and Barker stresses that “such reliance on a narrow client set would usually push risk managers to enforce strict exposure caps.”

Operational performance data points to meaningful switching costs, since flagship assessment and learning platforms record about 99.9% uptime during peak examination seasons and process more than 100 million assessments over recent multi-year cycles, supporting a level of client stickiness and revenue resilience that long only managers often seek when allocating to specialised software issuers.

From a valuation perspective, Burghley Capital’s analysis indicates that investors are now paying a mid-thirties price to earnings multiple for Excelsoft based on profit after tax that expands by roughly 172% over the preceding 12 month financial period, and Barker comments that “the market is effectively pricing in several more years of strong execution, so even modest disappointment on renewals, pricing or margins can quickly feed through to volatility.”

Foreign exchange and contract terms add further complexity, because more than 60% of revenue over the latest 12-month span arises from customers in the United States and other foreign currency markets while a large share of costs remains rupee based, and many agreements still run on short or medium term, non-exclusive arrangements, leaving earnings for each coming year sensitive both to currency moves and to the timing of major client decisions.

As portfolio managers review allocations, attention shifts from participation to trade construction, with some investors considering partial profit taking after price action of roughly 18.9% from issue level to intraday high during the first session and others opting to hold core stakes while setting notional stop loss markers around $1.4 per share, a stance Barker frames as consistent with the idea that “locking in part of the upside while keeping exposure to the structural growth of education focused SaaS can be more robust than attempting to time every short term fluctuation.”

Market focus now turns to catalysts that will determine whether the current price range consolidates or resets, including the staggered expiry of shareholder lock in periods between October and February, upcoming earnings releases that will test Excelsoft’s ability to maintain profit growth over the next 12 month periods and progress on diversifying revenue away from its largest client, and Barker underlines that “the interaction of new share supply, changes in the shareholder register and the delivery of contracted earnings will decide whether this name settles as a long term core holding or remains a shorter horizon trading position.”

About Burghley Capital

Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd. traces its origins to 2017 and operates under Singapore company registration UEN 201731389D as a global investment management firm headquartered in Singapore with a specialist focus on long only asset management strategies. The organisation combines detailed analytical research, tailored portfolio construction and advisory capabilities to help institutional investors and private clients build resilient, performance driven allocations across market cycles. Readers can access further insight through the resources section of https://burghleycapital.com/resources , while media enquiries are directed to Martin Wei at m.wei@burghleycapital.com or via the contact channels on https://burghleycapital.com .

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Martin Wei

Company: Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd.

Email: m.wei@burghleycapital.com

Website: https://burghleycapital.com

