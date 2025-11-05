Trading in Pandora A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.

Lars Sandahl, Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 425 shares at a total price of DKK 335,325 and now holds a total of 425 shares in the company.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 37,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 31.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion) in 2024.

CONTACT

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

BILAL AZIZ

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 3137 9486

biazi@pandora.net Corporate Communications

JOHAN MELCHIOR

VP, Media Relations & Public Affairs

+45 4060 1415

jome@pandora.net

ADAM FUGLSANG

Director, Investor Relations

+45 6167 7425

adfug@pandora.net





