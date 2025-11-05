Transforming Industries: Announcing the Foresight 50, Canada’s Most Investible Cleantech Companies

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian cleantech is rapidly reaching market maturity, with many market-ready solutions deploying, becoming profitable, and solving real-world challenges for industry leaders across the country, and the world. Last night in Calgary, the energy was electric as Foresight , Canada’s largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, recognized 50 of the country’s top ventures in the 2025 Foresight 50 honouree list. This 5th annual list spotlights Canada’s most investible cleantech companies, and this year’s announcement is historic: All 50 are first-time honourees, underscoring the extraordinary depth and velocity of Canada’s cleantech pipeline.

Since 2021, past recipients have collectively raised over $2.6 billion in capital, demonstrating the program’s ability to identify high-growth ventures and provide them with the necessary visibility, investor connections, and support needed to scale. This year, as with previous cycles, the 50 ventures are not just building businesses; they are rapidly transforming core industries, strengthening Canada’s competitiveness, and diversifying the national economy. From converting waste into valuable commodities and revolutionizing carbon capture, to mitigating climate risks and strengthening the energy sector with resilient solutions, their solutions are tackling the essential and real-world operational, productivity, and efficiency challenges.

With the global clean energy market alone expected to triple to $2 trillion by 2035 , the impact of these innovators is what will seize this opportunity of our generation—allowing Canada to secure a prosperous, sovereign economy, create high-value jobs, and lead the global clean transition.

“These honourees represent some of the most exciting prospects coming out of Canada's cleantech ecosystem. Their innovation is actively transforming traditional industries into new strengths, securing economic competitiveness, and creating positive change in our communities and daily lives. Foresight is proud to recognize these innovators and ensure they gain the resources necessary to continue their vital work. To all the ventures: congratulations and thank you!” — David Sanguinetti, Interim CEO, Foresight Canada

“Cleantech innovation is Canada’s greatest opportunity for sustainable growth and global leadership, but it requires more than vision. It needs financial and institutional support to bridge the gap between discovery and deployment. By backing these ventures, we’re not just supporting businesses, we’re investing in Canada’s capacity to lead the low-carbon transition and build a resilient, competitive economy for generations to come.” — Brittany Goldhawke, Director of Earth Tech and Investor Relations

Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada’s largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

