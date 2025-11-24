Foresight Canada Elevates Regional Celebrations to Launch the Inaugural Canadian Cleantech Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the legacy of its successful British Columbia, Alberta, and Atlantic Canada Cleantech Awards, Foresight Canada has launched its most ambitious event to date: the Canadian Cleantech Awards . This new national celebration will recognize and honour the innovators, adopters, funders, and supporters driving cleantech innovation across the country, while continuing to showcase regional successes. The event marks a significant step in unifying Canada’s clean technology ecosystem.

This year’s awards represent an evolution beyond the traditional ceremony, transitioning into an active, engaging, and highly memorable networking experience. Hosted in May 2026 in Kelowna, British Columbia—one of Canada's leading staycation destinations—the event will feature a golf tournament and a sustainability-aligned wine tour. This unique combination is designed to tee up new business deals and foster meaningful partnerships. The focus remains translating world-class innovation into untapped economic opportunities across the Canadian cleantech value chain.

Nominations for the inaugural Canadian Cleantech Awards are open now. Foresight encourages companies, organizations, and individuals from all cleantech sectors and regions to submit nominations and be recognized on the national stage.

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.