Circana Unveils Winners of the Seventh Annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards at AAPEX 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS – Nov. 5, 2025 – Circana™ has announced the winners of its seventh annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards. The awards will be presented at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nov. 4-6, 2025.

These awards honor brands that achieved the highest gains in United States market share across key segments of the aftermarket and tire industries. Circana determined winners in the categories of accessories and appearance; chemicals, additives and fluids; maintenance and repair; and core tires using its Retail Tracking Service, which gathers sales data from a diverse panel of retailers, including automotive specialty, mass market, tires, e-commerce, and more.

“The Automotive Aftermarket continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of economic headwinds, remaining one of the strongest performers among general merchandise industries tracked by Circana,” said Steve Flavin, president of Circana’s automotive practice. “As consumer behaviors evolve, the brands recognized this year have shown exceptional agility and commitment — earning their place among the industry’s top growth leaders.”

Circana 2025 Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards

Winners for Top U.S. Market Share Increase

Super Category Winner Accessories & Appearance Meguiar’s Chemicals/Additives/Fluids Valvoline Maintenance & Repair Rain-X

Category Winner Air Fresheners Yankee Candle Performance Chemicals Hot Shot’s Secret Antifreeze/Coolant PEAK Motor Oil Mobil 1 Passenger Car/Light Truck Tires Cooper

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME August 2025, dollar share change among brands with at least $25 million in annual sales

