Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Fly-E Group, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fly-E Group, Inc., (“Fly-E” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLYE) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fly-E investors have until November 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Fly-E investors have until November 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 13, 2025, The Bear Cave published a report asserting that Fly-E’s “stock . . . is being manipulated by overseas stock scammers, is in the end stages of a pump-and-dump scheme, and is at risk of a near-term, severe stock collapse.” The Bear Cave report further asserted that “Fly-E Group produces products that endanger the safety of all New Yorkers.” Following publication of the Bear Cave report, Fly-E’s stock price fell sharply over several consecutive trading sessions.

