Elis strengthens its presence in Brazil

with the acquisition of Acquaflash

Saint-Cloud, November 5, 2025 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Lavanderia Hospitalar Acqua Flash Ltda (“Acquaflash”) in Brazil.

Based in Brasilia, Acquaflash generated approximately 6 million euros in revenue in 2024. The company operates a modern and efficient laundry mainly serving the healthcare sector, particularly for flat linen services. It employs around 380 people.

This acquisition is fully in line with Elis’ growth strategy in Latin America and strengthens its position in Brazil, one of its most dynamic markets. The transaction enhances the Group’s territorial coverage and its ability to support healthcare customers across the country.

The integration of Acquaflash will be effective in the Group’s consolidated accounts as of November 1, 2025.

