VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: October 31, 2025

Declaration of shares and voting rights
October 31, 2025
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: November 5, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 171,958,275

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		187,846,678Transfer into bearer form of 235,387 shares with double voting rights
 Definitive attribution of 103,419 free ordinary shares		Between October 3 & October 30, 2025




On October 10, 2025		187,722,356

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

