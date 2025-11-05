Global Beverage Industry Gears Up for Sustainable Growth Across Packaging, Containers, and Machinery Segments

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage industry is entering a dynamic phase of innovation and expansion, driven by sustainable packaging trends, rapid technological advancements, and increasing consumer demand for convenience and eco-friendly solutions. According to recent analyses, the Beverage Packaging Market, Beverage Container Market, and Beverage Packaging Machine Market are all projected to witness robust growth through 2034. Meanwhile, major players like PepsiCo continue to lead the transformation of the beverage sector with sustainability-focused initiatives and strong revenue growth.

Beverage Packaging Market Overview

The global beverage packaging market is projected to grow from USD 176.57 billion in 2025 to USD 275.09 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.

In 2024, the market stood at USD 168.08 billion, with Asia Pacific leading the global market. North America is expected to witness significant expansion due to technological innovations and sustainable packaging trends.

Key Highlights

Leading Region: Asia Pacific remained the top-performing region in 2024.

Asia Pacific remained the top-performing region in 2024. Fastest-Growing Region: North America is set for notable growth during 2025–2034.

North America is set for notable growth during 2025–2034. By Material: The plastic segment dominated the market in 2024.

The dominated the market in 2024. By Product Type: Bottles and jars held the largest market share.

held the largest market share. By End User: Alcoholic beverages were the leading category.



Market Drivers

The market’s growth is primarily driven by the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and increasing investments in recyclable materials. Companies such as Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings are leading the charge by expanding their capabilities in aluminum and metal can production, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Key Metrics

Metric Details Market Size (2024) USD 168.08 Billion Projected Size (2034) USD 275.09 Billion CAGR (2025–2034) 5.05 % Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Players Bemis Company, Sonoco Products, Scholle IPN, Mondi, Amcor plc, Reynolds Group, Crown Holdings

Beverage Container Market Insights

The beverage container market is poised to increase from USD 258.27 billion in 2025 to USD 408.62 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.23%. This expansion is fueled by the rising consumption of beverages, lifestyle changes, and rapid urbanization.

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024.

led the global market in 2024. Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

is projected to register the during the forecast period. Plastic containers held the dominant material share.

held the dominant material share. The small (250 ml) capacity segment was the top-selling category.

capacity segment was the top-selling category. Alcoholic beverages continued to lead in market application.



Market Overview

Beverage containers including bottles, cans, and cartons are essential for storing and transporting diverse beverages such as water, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages. Manufacturers are integrating features like eco-friendly materials, insulation, and resealable designs to enhance functionality and sustainability.

Key Metrics

Metric Details Market Size (2024) USD 245.43 Billion Projected Size (2034) USD 408.62 Billion CAGR (2025–2034) 5.23 % Leading Region Asia Pacific Top Players Ball Corporation, Crown Cork & Seal, WestRock, Ardagh Metal Packaging, Berry Global, Graphic Packaging International

Beverage Packaging Machine Market Forecast

The beverage packaging machine market is expected to grow significantly from USD 11.34 billion in 2025 to USD 20.06 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.53%.

Key Insights

Market Size (2024): USD 10.64 billion

USD 10.64 billion Market Size (2034): USD 20.06 billion

USD 20.06 billion CAGR (2025–2034): 6.53%

6.53% Leading Region (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Europe

Europe Top Machine Type: Filling and Capping Machines

Filling and Capping Machines Automation Level: Fully Automatic Systems dominated

Fully Automatic Systems dominated Sales Channel: Direct sales led, while indirect sales are expected to grow fastest.

Market Leaders

Major players in this segment include Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Coesia, Douglas Machine, GEA Group, and Jacob White Packaging Ltd., all of which are investing in automation and digitalization to improve efficiency and precision.

PepsiCo – Driving Sustainable Growth and Market Leadership

PepsiCo, a global leader in food and beverage manufacturing, continues to advance sustainability and innovation in its operations and packaging strategies.

Financial Highlights

Net Income (2023): Over USD 9 billion

Over R&D Investment: Over USD 804 million , fluctuating between USD 665–804 million in recent years

Over , fluctuating between in recent years Revenue Projection (2024): Expected to grow 5% , reaching approximately USD 90 billion

Expected to grow , reaching approximately Market Capitalization (2023): USD 267.64 billion

Market Position

PepsiCo holds approximately 25% market share in beverages and 35% in snacks in the U.S. market. The company is among the Top 100 Global Corporations and ranks second worldwide in non-alcoholic beverage revenue after Coca-Cola.

Sustainability Initiatives

Water Conservation: Implementing advanced water-saving technologies, with a goal to replenish more water than it uses in high-risk areas by 2025 .

Implementing advanced water-saving technologies, with a goal to . Net-Zero Emissions: Targeting net-zero emissions by 2040 ; as of 2024, the company has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20% from 2020 levels.

Targeting ; as of 2024, the company has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by from 2020 levels. Sustainable Packaging: By 2025 , PepsiCo aims for 100% of packaging to be recyclable , compostable, or biodegradable with 70% already meeting this goal in 2024 .

By , PepsiCo aims for with . Sustainable Sourcing: Committed to sourcing 100% of key ingredients (potatoes, corn, oats) sustainably by 2030.

Global Performance

Leading Snack Brand in Canada with 15.1% market share , surpassing competitors such as Mondelez International and Nestlé S.A.

with , surpassing competitors such as and In non-alcoholic beverages, PepsiCo ranked second globally with USD 18.33 billion in 2023 revenues.

Global FMCG Rankings (By Net Sales)

The beverage ecosystem encompassing packaging, containers, and machinery is witnessing accelerated growth powered by sustainability, automation, and consumer-driven innovation. Industry leaders like PepsiCo, Ball Corporation, and Crown Holdings are redefining packaging efficiency and environmental responsibility, signaling a transformative decade ahead for the global beverage sector.

