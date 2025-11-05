Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Recognize America’s Best Animal Hospitals for 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with research and data analytics firm Plant-A Insights Group, announced today the 2026 ranking of America’s Best Animal Hospitals, honoring 1,262 veterinary hospitals that provide exceptional care and service to pets and their families across the United States.

The America’s Best Animal Hospitals 2026 list highlights hospitals that demonstrate excellence across quality of care, customer service, and affordability. As pets have become integral family members for millions of Americans, these animal hospitals represent the highest standards of compassion, professionalism, and medical expertise.

“Pet owners trust their veterinarians with what they love most,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “These hospitals go above and beyond to ensure that our animals receive the care they deserve, whether through preventive check-ups, emergency surgery, or simply providing comfort during stressful moments. We’re proud to celebrate the hospitals that make this level of care possible.”

The ranking is based on a nationwide survey of more than 30,000 pet owners, conducted between September and October of 2025. Respondents were asked to identify animal hospitals they were familiar with in their state and rate their likelihood to recommend them. To supplement the research, Plant-A Insights conducted a sentiment analysis of over five million online reviews, using a proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) trained to identify customer sentiment across eight key drivers of satisfaction, including Quality of Care, Customer Service, and Pricing & Affordability

Additional recognition was given to hospitals accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), the only organization that accredits veterinary hospitals in the U.S. As a knowledge partner, AAHA provided data on accreditation status, specialties, and quality standards for participating facilities

Among this year’s honorees are A Cat’s View Veterinary - California, Adorable Pets Veterinary Center - Connecticut, Del Mar Veterinary Hospital - Florida, East Lake Hospital for Animals - Illinois, and Hill Country Veterinary Hospital - Texas, representing both independent practices and larger hospital networks

To view the full list of America’s Best Animal Hospitals 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-animal-hospitals-2026

