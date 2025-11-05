UPDATE - Napster Among First Microsoft Partners to Deploy Azure Agentic AI for Enterprises

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster (formerly Infinite Reality), an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today announced the next step in its strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure, delivering enterprise-grade agentic AI to an early pilot customer. The collaboration leverages Microsoft's Azure OpenAI platform, Azure AI Foundry, and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to deliver scalable agentic AI solutions that help Cooper Parry empower their teams.

The partnership addresses a critical enterprise challenge: delivering personalized experiences at scale while maintaining security and responsible AI practices. By combining Napster's conversational AI technology with Microsoft's cloud infrastructure, businesses can implement next-frontier AI solutions that drive measurable outcomes across industries such as retail, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services.

“Napster’s strategic partnership with Microsoft enables us to deliver the most advanced OpenAI models within a secure, enterprise-grade environment—precisely the standard our global customers expect,” said John Acunto, Co-founder and CEO of Napster. “What’s truly exciting is how quickly organizations across industries are realizing measurable success with Napster’s technology. By combining innovation with reliability, we’re empowering our partners to create meaningful experiences that not only capture attention but yield practical value.”

Pilot customer demonstrates the partnership's impact:

Leading Results , a leadership and management consultancy, is using Napster’s AI technology to make coaching more accessible and cost-effective. Working with their client Cooper Parry , the ‘Rebels of Accountancy’ and one of the UK’s fastest-growing, culturally driven and rebellious firms who embrace coaching as part of its culture, Leading Results has created AI coaches that provide 24/7 support for leadership development, reducing traditional barriers of time and cost, and extending access beyond senior leadership.

“We’re nothing like the typical ‘suited and booted’ accountants,” says Claire Davis, Head of Performance, Growth & Excellence, Cooper Parry. “Our vibe is more like a tech startup- casual, bold, strength-based. So, the fact we could create bespoke coaches to really reflect our values and culture was critical.” Sarah Holland, Lead Coach, Cooper Parry adds, “That’s what we loved about Napster. It wasn’t an off-the-shelf product; we could train it with everything about Cooper Parry: our vision, values, and how we work, so it really feels like it belongs to us.”

Responsible AI Implementation

In a recent study by IDC , 30% of respondents said that the lack of governance and risk management solutions is the top barrier to adopting and scaling AI. Microsoft addresses this concern through its commitment to responsible AI development, embedding principles of fairness, accountability, transparency, safety, privacy, and inclusivity.

"Microsoft seeks partners who share our vision for transformation with responsibility at the core. With Napster, we see that vision comes to life," said Myladie Stoumbou, Regional General Manager and Board Member, Microsoft. "They’re putting our AI platform capabilities into practice in ways that are relevant and impactful. What matters most is not just the technology itself, but the trust it builds, how quickly it can adapt, and the way it’s developed hand-in-hand with partners and customers in order to be useful, scalable and sustaining.”

Napster’s multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft represents a commitment to solving enterprise challenges with secure, responsible AI. By combining Napster's conversational AI expertise with Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, the collaboration creates solutions that businesses, from paint to financial services, can scale globally, across industries.

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.ai .

