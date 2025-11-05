Check Point Software Achieves the Highest Security Effectiveness at 99.59% in NSS Labs Enterprise Firewall Test

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has been named as a Recommended vendor in the NSS Labs 2025 Enterprise Firewall Comparative Report, with the highest security effectiveness score. Achieving an outstanding 99.59% overall security effectiveness rating, including 99.91% exploit coverage and complete protection from evasion strategies. As AI redefines cyber threats, NSS Labs recognition highlights Check Point’s leadership in prevention-first security, with its network security firewall outperforming all competitors in security effectiveness.

“Check Point has maintained an extraordinary level of consistency in their security effectiveness over the years,” said Vikram Phatak, CEO, NSS Labs, “Check Point’s network security firewall should be on every buyer’s short list.”

The NSS Labs enterprise firewall test evaluated vendors against real-world attack techniques and enterprise workloads. With AI accelerating the pace and sophistication of cyber attacks, which are up 44% year-over-year, the need for prevention-first security has never been greater.. The wide gap between Check Point’s superior results and other vendors underscores its leadership in stopping threats before they impact business operations, ensuring continuity and resilience.

“These benchmark results reflect our relentless focus on security effectiveness. We are proud that our network security firewall outperformed every competitor in reliability and stability, setting the standard for prevention-first security,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product. “Check Point keeps organizations ahead of attackers with AI-driven protection across their hybrid environments.”

The Results Speak for Themselves:

99.59% overall security effectiveness- the highest in the industry

overall security effectiveness- the highest in the industry 99.28% malware block rate and 99.91% exploit block rate

malware block rate and exploit block rate 99.35% false positive accuracy

false positive accuracy 100% exploit evasion resistance

exploit evasion resistance 100% resilience during prolonged attacks & high load conditions



Product Reliability & Stability

NSS Labs tested firewall resilience during prolonged attacks and high-load situations to ensure consistent policy enforcement and protection. Check Point achieved 100% firewall evasion resistance. Through its evaluation, NSS Labs also referenced CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) tracking, where Check Point experienced only 1 vulnerability in the same period that the other leading vendors had 10X - 23X more exploited product vulnerabilities. Hence, Check Point's network security firewall ensures the highest product integrity against being breached and eliminates the need for constant emergency patches. This reduces enterprise security risk and lowers their cost of ownership.

This recognition adds to Check Point’s growing list of third-party validations. In the 2025 Miercom Enterprise and Hybrid Mesh Firewall Security Report, Check Point was also named the top provider, further validating its commitment to delivering best-in-class, prevention-first cyber security.

Access a free copy of the NSS Labs’ Enterprise Firewall Reports by visiting our website and blog.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

