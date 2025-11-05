Applied Radiology and Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Announce Winners of 2025 Leaders on the Horizon Residents Program

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With support from Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Anderson Publishing, Ltd., publisher of Applied Radiology, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Leaders on the Horizon Radiology Residents Program.

Open to both international and US-based radiology residents, Leaders on the Horizon aims to support the continued education of radiology residents with an initiative designed to refine their scholarly research and writing skills, coupled with the opportunity to attend the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting and network with fellow residents, key opinion leaders, and industry representatives.

For 2025, participating residents were invited to develop and submit a clinical research article and/or a clinical review article focusing on any imaging modality and/or topics related to medical imaging. All submissions were reviewed by a committee of radiology experts in their area of specialty, and the top three clinical research articles and top three clinical review articles will be published in early 2026 in Applied Radiology. Winning residents will be honored during RSNA at a special reception on Sunday, November 30, where each resident will receive a scholarship award to support their continued education in medical imaging.

2025 Leaders on the Horizon Winners

Research Category

1st Place | Meemansa Jindal, MBBS, MD

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India

2nd Place | Daniel Veyg, DO

Northwell Health - Northshore University Hospital, New York, USA

3rd Place | Ian Rumball, MD

Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals, Inc., Milwaukee WI, USA

Review Category

1st Place | Paula Elena Hernandez Quiroz, MD

Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas y nutrición Salvador Zubirán, Mexico

2nd Place | Meagan Bechel, MD

Emory University, Atlanta GA, USA

3rd Place | Luis Lorenzo A. Chan

St. Luke's Medical Center, Quezon City, Philippines

With continued support from Bracco, Applied Radiology is excited to announce that the Leaders on the Horizon program will continue in 2026, with registration opening on January 1, 2026. Radiology residency program directors and coordinators are urged to share this exciting opportunity with their residents.

“We’re proud to continue our support of the Leaders on the Horizon Residents Program,” says Cosimo De Pinto, executive vice president of marketing & commercial operations at Bracco. “We’re thrilled that the program continues to expand its global reach and has opened doors for participation across all diagnostic imaging modalities. Bracco’s sponsorship of the Leaders on the Horizon program emphasizes our commitment to the development of future generations of radiologists and underscores our continued investment in education.”

“Applied Radiology is proud to recognize these exceptional residents for their thoughtful work and dedication to the field,” said Kieran Anderson, vice president and group publisher of Anderson Publishing, Ltd. “Their achievements reflect the promise and passion shaping the future of radiology, and we’re inspired by their commitment to advancing medical imaging.”

About the Leaders on the Horizon Residents Program

This exclusive program is designed to identify, cultivate, and highlight future thought-leaders in medical imaging and is supported through an unrestricted educational grant from Bracco Diagnostics Inc. All U.S.-based and international radiology residents are invited to participate. Learn more at https://appliedradiology.com/leaders

About Anderson Publishing

Anderson Publishing, Ltd., (AP) is a family-owned communications and multimedia company committed to the development of high-quality, clinically relevant content designed to meet the needs of today’s imaging professionals. Through its two primary peer-review publications; Applied Radiology and Applied Radiation Oncology, AP reaches over 60,000 medical imaging professionals around the globe with a variety of content that includes practical review articles, original research articles, case reports, thought-provoking columns, podcasts, webinars, symposiums, and much more. Learn more at www.appliedradiology.com

About Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc., located in Princeton, NJ, is a U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, dedicated to improving people’s lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine. With a strong passion for innovation, the company develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging: contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside specialized medical devices, and related services. The company is committed to advancing radiology by sharing knowledge to cultivate future thought leaders, linking today’s practice with tomorrow’s progress. Since 1927, Bracco Imaging has grown to more than 3,800 employees and now supports patients and radiology professionals in over 100 countries. Visit: www.bracco.com/en-us

