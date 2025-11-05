Bowman Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results; Issues 2026 Guidance

RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

CEO Commentary

“Our markets continue to demonstrate strong demand and abundant sources of funding for infrastructure planning and improvement,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “Since our public debut nearly five years ago, we have delivered sustained revenue and backlog growth, with this quarter being our first to exceed a $500 million annualized gross revenue pace. As we continue our journey toward improving margins and increasing cash flow generation we are continually evaluating and adapting our capital allocation strategy to maximize opportunities for efficient growth and increasing shareholder value. This quarter we advanced both our power and data center practices through two acquisitions which expand our overhead distribution and power generation design services long-term. We also added significant tech-enabled tools to enhance our solar and general site planning practices. As we introduce our vision for 2026, we are confident in our ability to continue scaling our national footprint, enhancing operational efficiency and leveraging innovation to advance growth and shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Gross contract revenue of $126.0 million compared to $113.9 million, an 11% increase

Net service billing 1 of $112.1 million compared to $101.4 million, an 11% increase

of $112.1 million compared to $101.4 million, an 11% increase Organic net service billing 2 growth of 6.6% compared to 8.3%

growth of 6.6% compared to 8.3% Net income of $6.6 million compared to $0.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $18.3 million compared to $17.0 million, a 7.6% increase

of $18.3 million compared to $17.0 million, a 7.6% increase Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 16.3% compared to 16.7%, a 40-bps decrease

of 16.3% compared to 16.7%, a 40-bps decrease Cash flows from operations of $10.2 million compared to $6.8 million



First Nine Months of 2025 Compared to First Nine Months of 2024 Financial Results:

Gross contract revenue of $361.1 million compared to $313.3 million, a 15% increase

Net service billing 1 of $320.1 million compared to $281.0 million, a 14% increase

of $320.1 million compared to $281.0 million, a 14% increase Organic net service billing 2 growth of 10.6% compared to 5.6%

growth of 10.6% compared to 5.6% Net income of $10.9 million compared to a net loss of $2.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $53.0 million compared to $42.5 million, a 24.7% increase

of $53.0 million compared to $42.5 million, a 24.7% increase Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 16.6% compared to 15.1%, a 150-bps increase

of 16.6% compared to 15.1%, a 150-bps increase Cash flows from operations of $26.5 million compared to $12.4 million

Gross backlog of $447.7 million compared to $379.8 million, a 17.9% increase

CFO Commentary

“Our balance sheet remains healthy, and our current capitalization is sufficient to support our strategic growth initiatives,” said Bruce Labovitz, CFO of Bowman. “The recent increase in our revolver positions us to execute on organic and inorganic growth initiatives well into next year. We continue to focus our efforts on improving operating metrics and increasing cash generation while investing strategically in technology to improve our productivity, streamline our operations, extend our engagement with customers and expand our sources of revenue. Our internal technology incubator, the BIG Fund, has been a terrific source of innovation ideas from within the company and we are actively engaging in proof-of-concept initiatives for several high-potential projects."

Other Notable Events:

On October 30, 2025, the Company executed a second amendment to its revolving credit facility increasing the maximum amount available to $210.0 million. In connection with the amendment, Bowman expanded its banking syndicate to include Bank of America, TD Bank and PNC Bank.

Bowman acquired the assets of Sierra Overhead Analytics and technology affiliate ORCaS, expanding its energy practice and digital services portfolio

Bowman acquired Lazen Power Engineering, adding high-voltage overhead transmission line design capabilities to its power and utility practice



Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Share3

In connection with the release of financial results, the Company reported the non-GAAP financial metric of Adjusted Earnings per Share as follows:

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic $0.63 $0.31 $1.26 $0.49 Diluted $0.61 $0.30 $1.23 $0.48

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance and Introducing 2026 Guidance

Bowman reaffirmed guidance for fiscal year 2025:

Date Issued Net Revenue Adjusted EBITDA August 2025 $430 - $442 MM $71 - $77 MM

The table below shows Bowman’s guidance for fiscal year 2026:

Date Issued Net Revenue Adjusted EBITDA

Margin November 2025 $465 - $480 MM 17.0% - 17.5%

The current outlook for 2025 is based on completed and definitively contracted acquisitions as of the date of this release. Guidance for 2025 and 2026 do not include contributions from future acquisitions.

Conference Call Information

Bowman will host a conference call to discuss financial results tomorrow morning, November 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Access to a live webcast is available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.bowman.com .

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm offering infrastructure engineering, technical services and project management solutions to owners and operators of the built environment. With over 2,500 employees and 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com .

1 Non-GAAP financial metric the Company believes offers valuable perspective on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations).

2 Organic growth for the three months ended 09/30/25 excludes revenue from acquisitions completed after September 30, 2024. Year over year growth rates only reflect revenue realized post-acquisition.

3 Basic Adjusted EPS and Diluted Adjusted EPS are all non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspectives on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations). Adjusted EPS (Basic and Diluted) include addbacks for non-reoccurring expenses specific to acquisitions, non-cash stock compensation expense associated with pre-IPO grants, and other expenses not in the ordinary course of business. With respect to the elimination of any non-cash stock compensation expense, the Company computes an adjusted tax expense or benefit which accounts for the elimination of any periodic windfall or shortfall tax effects resulting from the difference between grant date fair value and vest date value. With respect to all other eliminations, the Company applies its average marginal statutory tax rate, currently 25.8%, to derive the tax adjustment associated with the elimination of expenses. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, both basic and diluted, is included with this press release for reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,221 $ 6,698 Accounts receivable, net 123,469 105,105 Contract assets 56,652 43,369 Notes receivable, current portion 903 - Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion 19 1,889 Prepaid and other current assets 19,592 19,560 Total current assets 216,856 176,621 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment, net 46,181 42,011 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 43,468 42,085 Goodwill 137,350 134,653 Notes receivable, less current portion - 903 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion 1,108 638 Other intangible assets, net 60,670 65,409 Deferred tax asset, net 3,111 42,040 Other assets 1,432 1,521 Total Assets $ 510,176 $ 505,881 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Revolving credit facility 57,000 37,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion 55,972 51,626 Contract liabilities 14,850 7,905 Notes payable, current portion 14,218 17,075 Operating lease obligation, current portion 11,441 10,979 Finance lease obligation, current portion 13,518 10,394 Total current liabilities 166,999 134,979 Non-Current Liabilities Other non-current obligations 1,636 45,079 Notes payable, less current portion 15,205 19,992 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 38,614 37,058 Finance lease obligation, less current portion 21,222 17,940 Pension and post-retirement obligation, less current portion 4,695 4,718 Total liabilities $ 248,371 $ 259,766 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 21,832,454 shares issued and 17,354,202 outstanding, and 21,281,247 shares issued and 17,382,138 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 218 213 Additional paid-in-capital 347,649 329,073 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,049 1,146 Treasury stock, at cost; 4,478,252 and 3,899,109 shares, respectively (74,608 ) (60,901 ) Stock subscription notes receivable — (30 ) Accumulated deficit (12,503 ) (23,386 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 261,805 $ 246,115 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 510,176 $ 505,881





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross Contract Revenue $ 126,033 $ 113,932 $ 361,054 $ 313,341 Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) Direct payroll costs 45,163 41,713 129,548 118,471 Sub-consultants and expenses 13,946 12,569 40,917 32,308 Total contract costs 59,109 54,282 170,465 150,779 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 55,174 51,903 155,418 145,795 Depreciation and amortization 6,887 7,395 19,952 20,572 Gain on sale of assets, net (429 ) (81 ) (253 ) (393 ) Total operating expenses 61,632 59,217 175,117 165,974 Income (loss) from operations 5,292 433 15,472 (3,412 ) Other expense 2,018 1,572 5,764 6,000 Income (loss) before tax benefit 3,274 (1,139 ) 9,708 (9,412 ) Income tax benefit (3,344 ) (1,910 ) (1,175 ) (6,543 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,618 $ 771 $ 10,883 $ (2,869 ) Earnings allocated to non-vested shares 303 53 539 – Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 6,315 $ 718 $ 10,344 $ (2,869 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.04 $ 0.63 $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.04 $ 0.62 $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,471,145 16,537,472 16,387,590 15,559,279 Diluted 16,981,877 16,835,337 16,756,227 15,559,279





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 10,883 $ (2,869 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment 12,466 9,722 Amortization of intangible assets 7,486 10,850 Gain on sale of assets (387 ) (393 ) Credit losses 1,233 1,043 Stock based compensation 14,185 20,272 Deferred taxes 38,929 (18,351 ) Accretion of discounts on notes payable 990 486 Other (35 ) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (18,938 ) (10,830 ) Contract assets (12,757 ) (5,229 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,318 2,909 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (35,438 ) 6,438 Contract liabilities 6,536 (1,666 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,471 12,382 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,176 ) (819 ) Fixed assets converted to lease financing – 17 Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases 530 399 Payments received under loans to shareholders – 61 Proceeds from notes receivable 1,152 – Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,961 ) (23,327 ) Collections under stock subscription notes receivable 28 33 Net cash used in investing activities (1,427 ) (23,636 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from common stock offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs – 47,151 Borrowings (Repayments) under revolving credit facility 20,000 (12,958 ) Repayments under fixed line of credit – (345 ) Proceeds from notes payable – 6,209 Repayment under notes payable (12,642 ) (10,951 ) Proceeds from finance leases – 4,567 Payments on finance leases (9,155 ) (6,462 ) Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions (1,361 ) (1,357 ) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (4,250 ) (11,130 ) Repurchases of common stock (9,458 ) (13,950 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,345 1,453 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,521 ) 2,227 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,523 (9,027 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,698 20,687 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,221 $ 11,660 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 5,219 $ 5,073 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,719 $ 7,792 Non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment acquired under finance lease $ (15,625 ) $ (9,558 ) Note payable converted to common shares $ (1,790 ) $ (3,368 ) Issuance of notes payable for acquisitions $ (4,121 ) (15,291 ) Issuance of contingent considerations $ – (1,722 ) Settlement of contingent consideration $ 3,004 1,202





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,618 $ 771 $ 10,883 $ (2,869 ) + income tax benefit (GAAP) (3,344 ) (1,910 ) (1,175 ) (6,543 ) Income (loss) before tax expense (GAAP) $ 3,274 $ (1,139 ) $ 9,708 $ (9,412 ) + acquisition related expenses 644 1,064 2,388 4,349 + amortization of intangibles 2,353 3,696 7,486 10,850 + non-cash stock comp related to pre-IPO 169 796 993 3,473 + other non-core expenses 1,286 1,954 1,616 2,767 Adjusted income before tax expense $ 7,726 $ 6,371 $ 22,191 $ 12,027 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (3,142 ) 858 515 3,791 Adjusted net income $ 10,868 $ 5,513 $ 21,676 $ 8,236 Adjusted earnings allocated to non-vested shares 521 381 1,074 650 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 10,347 $ 5,132 $ 20,602 $ 7,586 Earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.04 $ 0.63 $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.04 $ 0.62 $ (0.18 ) Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.31 $ 1.26 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.30 $ 1.23 $ 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 16,471,145 16,537,472 16,387,590 15,559,279 Diluted 16,891,877 16,835,337 16,756,227 15,904,025 Basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.38 $ 0.04 $ 0.63 $ (0.18 ) Pre-tax basic per share adjustments $ 0.09 $ 0.35 $ 0.72 $ 0.95 Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 1.35 $ 0.77 Income tax expense (benefit) per share adjustment $ (0.19 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.24 Adjusted earnings per share - adjusted net income $ 0.66 $ 0.34 $ 1.32 $ 0.53 Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.63 $ 0.31 $ 1.26 $ 0.49 Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.37 $ 0.04 $ 0.62 $ (0.18 ) Pre-tax diluted per share adjustments $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.70 $ 0.94 Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 1.32 $ 0.76 Income tax expense (benefit) per share adjustment $ (0.19 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.24 Adjusted earnings per share - adjusted net income $ 0.65 $ 0.33 $ 1.29 $ 0.52 Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.61 $ 0.30 $ 1.23 $ 0.48





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands except per share data) Condensed Combined Statement of Operations Reconciliation For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross contract revenue $ 126,033 $ 113,932 $ 361,054 $ 313,341 Contract costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 59,109 54,282 170,465 150,779 Operating expense 61,632 59,217 175,117 165,974 Income (loss) from operations 5,292 433 15,472 (3,412 ) Other expense 2,018 1,572 5,764 6,000 Income tax benefit (3,344 ) (1,910 ) (1,175 ) (6,543 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,618 $ 771 $ 10,883 $ (2,869 ) Net margin 5.3 % 0.7 % 3.0 % (0.9) % Other financial information1 Net service billing $ 112,087 $ 101,363 $ 320,137 $ 281,033 Adjusted EBITDA 18,288 16,970 52,995 42,511 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 16.3 % 16.7 % 16.6 % 15.1 % Gross Contract Revenue to Net Service Billing Reconciliation For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross contract revenue $ 126,033 $ 113,932 $ 361,054 $ 313,341 Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses 13,946 12,569 40,917 32,308 Net service billing $ 112,087 $ 101,363 $ 320,137 $ 281,033 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Service Billing $ 112,087 $ 101,363 $ 320,137 $ 281,033 Net income (loss) $ 6,618 $ 771 $ 10,883 $ (2,869 ) + interest expense 2,242 1,938 6,614 5,844 + depreciation & amortization 6,887 7,395 19,952 20,572 + income tax benefit (GAAP) (3,344 ) (1,910 ) (1,175 ) (6,543 ) EBITDA $ 12,403 $ 8,194 $ 36,274 $ 17,004 + non-cash stock compensation 4,508 6,448 14,242 20,386 + settlements and other non-core expenses 1,286 1,954 1,616 2,767 + acquisition expenses 91 374 863 2,354 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,288 $ 16,970 $ 52,995 $ 42,511 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 16.3 % 16.7 % 16.6 % 15.1 %

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2025

% 2024

% Change % Change Building Infrastructure1 56,845 45.1 % 52,555 46.1 % 4,290 8.2 % Transportation 26,262 20.8 % 21,851 19.2 % 4,411 20.2 % Power and Utilities1 27,583 21.9 % 23,660 20.8 % 3,923 16.6 % Natural Resources & Imaging2 15,343 12.2 % 15,866 13.9 % (523 ) (3.3 )% Total 126,033 100.0 % 113,932 100.0 % 12,101 10.6 % Acquired3 4,403 3.5 % 23,332 20.5 % (18,929 ) (81.1 )% (dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2025

% 2024

% Change % Change Building Infrastructure1 165,430 45.8 % 155,245 49.5 % 10,185 6.6 % Transportation 74,610 20.7 % 60,145 19.2 % 14,465 24.1 % Power and Utilities1 79,736 22.1 % 66,693 21.3 % 13,043 19.6 % Natural Resources & Imaging2 41,278 11.4 % 31,258 10.0 % 10,020 32.1 % Total 361,054 100.0 % 313,341 100.0 % 47,713 15.2 % Acquired3 10,107 2.8 % 49,767 15.9 % (39,660 ) (79.7 )%

1 Includes periodic reclassifications of revenue between categories from prior periods for consistency of presentation. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, $3.7 million and $10.5 million, respectively, of data center revenue were reclassified from Building Infrastructure to Power & Utilities.

2 Formerly Emerging Markets which represents environmental, mining, water resources, imaging and mapping, and other.

3 Acquired revenue in prior periods as previously reported; four quarters post-closing, acquired revenue is thereafter reclassified as organic for the purpose of calculating organic growth rates.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. ORGANIC GROWTH ANALYSIS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change Organic +/- Gross Revenue, Organic 121,629 100.0 % 113,932 100.0 % 7,697 6.8 % Building Infrastructure 55,678 45.8 % 52,555 46.1 % 3,123 5.9 % Transportation 23,943 19.7 % 21,851 19.2 % 2,092 9.6 % Power and Utilities 26,697 21.9 % 23,660 20.8 % 3,037 12.8 % Natural Resources & Imaging 15,311 12.6 % 15,866 13.9 % (555 ) (3.5 )% For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change Organic +/- Gross Revenue, Organic 350,947 100.0 % 313,341 100.0 % 37,606 12.0 % Building Infrastructure 163,008 46.5 % 155,245 49.5 % 7,763 5.0 % Transportation 68,135 19.4 % 60,145 19.2 % 7,990 13.3 % Power and Utilities 78,577 22.4 % 66,693 21.3 % 11,884 17.8 % Natural Resources & Imaging 41,227 11.7 % 31,258 10.0 % 9,969 31.9 % For the Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change Organic +/- Net Revenue, Organic 108,036 100.0 % 101,376 100.0 % 6,660 6.6 % Building Infrastructure 51,782 47.9 % 49,111 48.5 % 2,671 5.4 % Transportation 18,980 17.6 % 17,052 16.8 % 1,928 11.3 % Power and Utilities 24,122 22.3 % 22,143 21.8 % 1,979 8.9 % Natural Resources & Imaging 13,152 12.2 % 13,070 12.9 % 82 0.6 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change Organic +/- Net Revenue, Organic 310,828 100.0 % 281,033 100.0 % 29,795 10.6 % Building Infrastructure 150,060 48.3 % 143,716 51.1 % 6,344 4.4 % Transportation 55,029 17.7 % 47,393 16.9 % 7,636 16.1 % Power and Utilities 71,402 23.0 % 62,848 22.4 % 8,554 13.6 % Natural Resources & Imaging 34,337 11.0 % 27,076 9.6 % 7,261 26.8 %





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

GROSS BACKLOG BY CATEGORY AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

Category Percentage Building Infrastructure1 38 % Transportation 30 % Power and Utilities1 23 % Natural Resources & Imaging 9 % TOTAL 100 %

1 includes reclassification of data center effective June 30, 2025.