Epsilon Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd.

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported third quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q3 2025       
  Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024QoQ%YoY%YTD 2025
NRI Production       
GasMMcf2,1362,7521,304-22%64%7,628
OilMbbl394453-11%-26%129
NGLMbbl1481778%-18%38
TotalMmcfe2,4563,0641,727-20%42%8,629
DailyMmcfe/d26.733.718.8  31.6
        
Revenues$M      
Gas 4,7586,9101,904-31%150%22,282
Oil 2,5112,7253,965-8%-37%8,505
NGL 26714533584%-20%799
Midstream1 1,4451,8451,084-22%33%5,183
Total 8,98111,6257,288-23%23%36,769
        
Realized Prices2       
Gas$/Mcf2.232.511.46-11%53%2.92
Oil$/Bbl63.7361.7274.273%-14%65.87
NGL$/Bbl19.1218.5119.563%-2%21.26
        
Adj. EBITDA$M4,3657,3963,744-41%17%22,370
        
Cash + STI3$M13,23610,3788,77528%51% 
        
Capex4$M2,8852,6983,9087%-26%13,618
        
Dividend$M1,3791,3761,3740%0%4,130
        
Share Buybacks$M006280%-100%0
        
Adj Net Income5$M1,9044,146406  10,023
p/share$0.090.190.02  0.45
        
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon    
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations     
3) Includes restricted cash balance      
4) Includes acquisitions      
5) Excludes one-time expenses for transaction costs and impairment   


Operations Update:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. These were primarily related to the completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas. The well in Texas is the eighth Barnett well developed in the project and is performing in-line with pre-drill expectations with a 30-day gross IP rate of over 870 Boe/d (82% oil). Offset wells were shut-in for approximately 20 days during the quarter during the completion, with a net impact of approximately 3,000 net barrels.

In the Marcellus, operator elected shut-ins occurred in the second half of the quarter in response to lower gas prices during the shoulder season, with a net impact of approximately 110 MMcf.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Over the last several weeks, net wellhead pricing in the Marcellus has moved up strongly as we exit the shoulder season, providing a strong setup for enhanced cash flows in the coming quarters. In the Permian, we continue to deliver good results. The eighth well in the project was brought online in September and performance is consistent with other wells developed in the project area. The next well in Texas is planned for development in the first quarter next year.  

The big news during the quarter was our announcement of the acquisition of the operated business in the Powder River Basin. This transaction represents a major milestone in our strategic objectives to add scale, capital control and highly economic inventory at an attractive valuation. The transaction complements our non-operated portfolio and delivers on all these objectives. Integration planning and due diligence have progressed on schedule. We are excited to welcome a capable operating team from Peak and a premier long term focused energy investor in Yorktown as an anchor shareholder. The transaction is expected to close in November.”
  
Current Hedge Book:

DateNatural GasCrude Oil
SwapsBasis SwapsCostless CollarsSwaps
Volume (MMcf)Price ($/MMBtu)Volume (MMcf)Basis ($/MMBtu)Volume (MMcf)Bought Put ($/MMBtu)Sold Call ($/MMBtu)Volume (MBbl)Price ($/Bbl)
          
4Q 2025597 3.69414(0.96)286 3.46 5.6022 67.66
FY 2025597$3.69414($0.96)286$3.46$5.6022$67.66
1Q 2026270 4.66-- 567 3.36 5.496 65.00
2Q 2026273 4.10-- 459 3.35 5.003 64.00
3Q 2026276 4.10-- 439 3.35 5.01- -
4Q 202693 4.10-- 590 3.33 5.26- -
FY 2026912$4.27-- 2,055$3.35$5.219$64.67
1Q 2027- --- 619 3.43 5.41- -
2Q 2027- --- 553 3.25 5.04- -
3Q 2027- --- 229 3.16 4.46- -
4Q 2027- --- 75 3.16 4.46- -
FY 2027- --- 1,477$3.31$5.07- -


Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Z4tohzO8. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenues from contracts with customers:            
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $7,536,248  $6,203,953  $31,586,766  $18,118,368 
Gas gathering and compression revenue  1,445,211   1,083,988   5,182,566   4,464,134 
Total revenue  8,981,459   7,287,941   36,769,332   22,582,502 
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Lease operating expenses  2,397,052   2,099,501   7,615,735   5,517,830 
Gathering system operating expenses  563,542   490,325   1,729,988   1,692,862 
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion  2,570,462   2,698,812   9,247,973   7,127,641 
Impairment expense        2,676,669    
General and administrative expenses:            
Stock based compensation expense  376,613   309,109   1,148,289   944,267 
Other general and administrative expenses  2,467,785   1,449,576   5,748,081   4,486,814 
Total operating costs and expenses  8,375,454   7,047,323   28,166,735   19,769,414 
Operating income  606,005   240,618   8,602,597   2,813,088 
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income  84,894   60,693   117,440   435,908 
Interest expense  (11,666)  (17,598)  (43,783)  (35,117)
Gain on derivative contracts, net  964,307   440,712   2,076,000   245,095 
Other income (expense), net  5,252   9,994   (28,086)  111,067 
Other income, net  1,042,787   493,801   2,121,571   756,953 
             
Net income before income tax expense  1,648,792   734,419   10,724,168   3,570,041 
Income tax expense  576,497   368,398   4,084,378   881,464 
NET INCOME $1,072,295  $366,021  $6,639,790  $2,688,577 
Currency translation adjustments  (42,676)  39,845   (168,288)  62,438 
Unrealized loss on securities           (1,598)
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $1,029,619  $405,866  $6,471,502  $2,749,417 
             
Net income per share, basic $0.05  $0.02  $0.30  $0.12 
Net income per share, diluted $0.05  $0.02  $0.30  $0.12 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic  22,017,310   21,948,519   22,028,248   21,954,803 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted  22,159,532   22,155,292   22,170,223   22,000,881 
             


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
        
  September 30 December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents $12,766,167  $6,519,793  
Accounts receivable  4,515,199   5,843,722  
Fair value of derivatives  889,187     
Prepaid income taxes     975,963  
Other current assets  965,970   792,041  
Total current assets  19,136,523   14,131,519  
Non-current assets       
Property and equipment:       
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method       
Proved properties  200,066,005   191,879,210  
Unproved properties  33,396,744   28,364,186  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment  (134,181,378)  (123,281,395) 
Total oil and gas properties, net  99,281,371   96,962,001  
Gathering system  43,540,301   43,116,371  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment  (37,271,826)  (36,449,511) 
Total gathering system, net  6,268,475   6,666,860  
Land  637,764   637,764  
Buildings and other property and equipment, net  221,901   259,335  
Total property and equipment, net  106,409,511   104,525,960  
Other assets:       
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term  272,298   344,589  
Restricted cash  470,000   470,000  
Prepaid drilling costs  4,673   982,717  
Total non-current assets  107,156,482   106,323,266  
Total assets $126,293,005  $120,454,785  
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable trade $2,963,805  $2,334,732  
Gathering fees payable  978,890   997,016  
Royalties payable  1,481,520   1,400,976  
Income taxes payable  1,556,724     
Accrued capital expenditures  1,605,705   572,079  
Accrued compensation  726,213   695,018  
Other accrued liabilities  490,970   371,503  
Fair value of derivatives     487,548  
Operating lease liabilities  120,799   121,135  
Total current liabilities  9,924,626   6,980,007  
Non-current liabilities       
Asset retirement obligations  3,822,030   3,652,296  
Deferred income taxes  12,062,053   12,738,577  
Operating lease liabilities, long term  266,263   355,776  
Total non-current liabilities  16,150,346   16,746,649  
Total liabilities  26,074,972   23,726,656  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)       
Shareholders' equity       
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding       
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,058,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 22,008,766 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024  116,081,031   116,081,031  
Additional paid-in capital  13,267,196   12,118,907  
Accumulated deficit  (38,995,173)  (41,505,076) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  9,864,979   10,033,267  
Total shareholders' equity  100,218,033   96,728,129  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $126,293,005  $120,454,785  
        


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
        
  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2025
 2024
 
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income $6,639,790  $2,688,577  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion  9,247,973   7,127,641  
Impairment expense  2,676,669     
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities     (297,637) 
Gain on derivative contracts  (2,076,000)  (245,095) 
Settlement received on derivative contracts  699,265   1,245,931  
Settlement of asset retirement obligation  (1,600)  (88,992) 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,148,289   944,267  
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense  (676,523)  584,088  
Changes in assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable  1,328,523   1,545,431  
Prepaid income taxes     (67,878) 
Other assets and liabilities  (191,487)  (94,360) 
Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities  (430,885)  (1,520,707) 
Income taxes payable  2,532,686     
Net cash provided by operating activities  20,896,700   11,821,266  
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties  (5,032,558)  (3,100,294) 
Additions to proved oil and gas properties  (5,901,411)  (28,728,498) 
Additions to gathering system properties  (384,124)  (76,625) 
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment  (12,102)  (13,912) 
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale     (4,045,785) 
Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity     23,116,930  
Prepaid drilling costs  978,044   1,813,808  
Net cash used in investing activities  (10,352,151)  (11,034,376) 
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Buyback of common shares     (1,831,208) 
Dividends paid  (4,129,887)  (4,116,777) 
Net cash used in financing activities  (4,129,887)  (5,947,985) 
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (168,288)  62,438  
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  6,246,374   (5,098,657) 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  6,989,793   13,873,628  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $13,236,167  $8,774,971  
        
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:       
Income tax paid - federal $1,417,860  $  
Income tax paid - state (PA) $755,138  $  
Income tax paid - state (other) $26,710  $4,000  
Interest paid $9,935  $16,832  
        
Non-cash investing activities:       
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $2,266,859  $818,504  
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $39,805  $173,193  
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $25,196  $39,597  
        


  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income $1,072,295  $366,021  $6,639,790  $2,688,577 
Add Back:            
Interest income, net  (73,228)  (43,095)  (73,657)  (400,791)
Income tax expense  576,497   368,398   4,084,378   881,464 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,570,462   2,698,812   9,247,973   7,127,641 
Impairment expense        2,676,669    
Stock based compensation expense  376,613   309,109   1,148,289   944,267 
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement  (156,659)  44,677   (1,376,735)  1,000,836 
Foreign currency translation loss  (710)     23,601   570 
Adjusted EBITDA $4,365,270  $3,743,922  $22,370,308  $12,242,564 
             

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 Q125Q225Q325YTD 2025
Net Income 3,965,918 1,475,965 1,029,619 6,471,502
     
Adjustments    
Transaction Costs 0 0 874,541 874,541
Impairment - Canada 6,669 2,670,000  2,676,669
     
Adjusted Net Income 3,972,587 4,145,965 1,904,160 10,022,712
WA Shares O/S - Diluted 22,109,819 22,202,315 22,159,532 22,170,223
P/Share$0.18$0.19$0.09$0.45


Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income Per Share as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income Per Share adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak acquisitions and (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.


Related Links

Recommended Reading