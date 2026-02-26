Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces New Share Repurchase Program

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a new one-year share repurchase program, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 3,014,986 common shares, representing 10% of the current outstanding common shares of Epsilon, for an aggregate purchase price of not more than US $15.0 million, pursuant to a normal course issuer bid. The one-year period commenced on February 19, 2026. The program will end on February 18, 2027, unless the maximum amount of common shares is purchased before then or Epsilon provides earlier notice of termination. This program replaces the previous share repurchase program, which expired on February 11, 2026.

The Company believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and the Board of Directors has authorized this initiative because, in the Board’s opinion, the proposed repurchase of common shares constitutes an appropriate use of Epsilon’s funds, and the repurchase of its common shares is one way of creating shareholder value.

Repurchases will be made from time to time through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Market. The price paid for the common shares will be, subject to applicable securities laws, the prevailing market price of such common shares on the NASDAQ Global Market at the time of such purchase. The Company intends to fund the purchase out of available cash and does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program.

The Company also announced a new Corporate Presentation, dated January 2026, which is available on the Company’s website.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

