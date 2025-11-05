Byrna Technologies Featured in Newsweek as Demand for Less-Lethal Solutions Rises Nationally

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that it is experiencing traction with houses of worship and schools as growing national attention shifts towards less-lethal protection options.

Byrna’s mission to provide an effective means of defense without resorting to deadly force was recently highlighted by Newsweek, which explored how churches and schools are adopting less-lethal tools as safety concerns rise nationwide. The story underscores a broader national conversation about balancing preparedness with responsibility as institutions seek alternatives that prepare staff and volunteers to respond effectively without escalating to lethal force.

“In most cases, if somebody pulls out a Byrna to stop an assailant, they don’t even need to fire a projectile,” said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz in the article. “Just the presence of the device often causes would-be attackers to back down.”

Byrna collaborates with leading security training organizations, including Krisis, Inc. and USCCA (U.S. Concealed Carry Association), to help develop responsible safety programs. This week, Byrna’s national training team is on site at a major church security conference for two days of back-to-back training in collaboration with Krisis NE, providing hands-on instruction to security teams focused on situational awareness, de-escalation, and less-lethal response tactics. Byrna is currently partnering with a number of educational institutions and houses of worship, including:

Public Schools:

Waco ISD, Texas

Nacogdoches ISD, Texas

Santa Fe ISD, Texas



Colleges:

Brigham Young University, Utah

Whittier College, California

Brazosport College, Texas



Houses of Worship:

Cornerstone Church, Texas

River Bible Church, Arizona

Ganz added: “We’re proud to work with organizations that share our commitment to safety, responsibility, and de-escalation. Our mission is to give people the ability to protect themselves and others without taking a life.”

“We train hundreds of church security teams each year, and one of the biggest challenges is finding ways to stop a threat without escalating to deadly force,” said Dan Fitzsimons, Founder of Krisis, Inc. “Byrna provides a critical solution that bridges that gap and gives churches a way to act decisively while preserving life.”

Byrna’s less-lethal launchers use kinetic and pepper projectiles that incapacitate threats through pain compliance and irritation, offering a critical middle ground between passive security measures and firearms.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE, and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking, including statements regarding market trends in non-lethal self-defense, anticipated adoption by schools and houses of worship, the expected impact of training, potential consumer awareness and adoption of non-lethal alternatives, and Byrna’s position in the market. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, changes in consumer preferences, the effectiveness of marketing and education efforts, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments affecting the sale or marketing of less-lethal products, supply chain constraints, third-party distribution decisions, potential product defects, litigation or regulatory actions, macroeconomic conditions, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The order of factors is not indicative of importance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com