BBSI Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Revenues up 8% to $318.9 Million and Gross Billings up 9% to $2.32 Billion -

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Revenues up 8% to $318.9 million.

Gross billings up 9% to $2.32 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 6%.

Net income increased to $20.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

“BBSI delivered another strong quarter of controllable growth driven by new client additions,” said Gary Kramer, President and CEO of BBSI. “We continue to execute well against our strategy, leveraging our growth to drive sustained earnings expansion. Despite a more cautious economic environment, our continued ability to win new business and expand market share speaks to the strength of our differentiated model and the value we deliver to small and mid-sized businesses across the country. We remain focused on disciplined execution and investment in our people, technology, and service delivery to support long-term, sustainable growth.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2025 increased 8% to $318.9 million compared to $294.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Total gross billings in the third quarter of 2025 increased 9% to $2.32 billion compared to $2.14 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, primarily resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients, as well as higher average billings per WSE per day.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.2% in the third quarter of 2025 and benefited from lower workers’ compensation costs, including favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $3.9 million. This compares to 2.3% in the third quarter of 2024, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $4.3 million.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $20.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, unrestricted cash and investments were $109.8 million compared to $90.4 million as of June 30, 2025. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

On August 4, 2025, BBSI’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock over a two-year period beginning August 4th (the “Repurchase Program”). The Repurchase Program replaces the repurchase program approved in July 2023.

Under the Repurchase Program, BBSI repurchased $7.5 million of stock in the third quarter, comprising 159,570 shares at an average price of $47.19. At September 30, 2025, approximately $92.5 million remained available under the Repurchase Program.

The Company paid $2.1 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI’s board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 5, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of November 21, 2025.

Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled approximately $31 million.

Outlook

BBSI expects the following for 2025:

Gross billings growth of 8.5% to 9.5%.

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 6% to 8%.

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.9% to 3.0%.

Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross billings $ 2,321,852 $ 2,138,510 $ 6,644,993 $ 6,075,094 PEO and staffing wages $ 2,017,499 $ 1,860,466 $ 5,766,932 $ 5,281,092

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 PEO and staffing wages 86.9 % 87.0 % 86.8 % 86.9 % Payroll taxes and benefits 7.6 % 7.2 % 8.1 % 7.7 % Workers' compensation 2.2 % 2.3 % 2.2 % 2.4 % Gross margin 3.3 % 3.5 % 2.9 % 3.0 %

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Year-over-year

% Growth 2024 Year-over-year

% Growth Average WSEs 141,492 6.1 % 133,398 4.8 % Ending WSEs 140,409 5.8 % 132,698 3.3 %





(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Year-over-year

% Growth 2024 Year-over-year

% Growth Average WSEs 137,640 7.2 % 128,394 3.9 % Ending WSEs 140,409 5.8 % 132,698 3.3 %

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas and the potential effects of changing governmental policies, including those related to immigration and tariffs; natural disasters; the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; PEO client benefits costs, particularly with regard to health insurance benefits; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the outcome of tax audits; the effect of changing interest rates and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,676 $ 55,367 Investments 62,076 66,492 Trade accounts receivable, net 300,616 234,533 Income taxes receivable 326 2,662 Prepaid expenses and other 25,806 18,698 Restricted cash and investments 80,403 97,690 Total current assets 516,903 475,442 Property, equipment and software, net 63,915 56,781 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,973 20,329 Restricted cash and investments 117,321 134,454 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 6,097 6,205 Deferred income taxes 1,896 4,477 Total assets $ 777,925 $ 745,508 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,842 $ 6,787 Accrued payroll and related benefits 278,405 215,648 Payroll taxes payable 43,164 49,685 Current operating lease liabilities 6,945 6,231 Current premium payable 20,208 31,134 Other accrued liabilities 17,873 10,330 Workers' compensation claims liabilities 34,239 39,081 Total current liabilities 406,676 358,896 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 74,945 89,365 Long-term premium payable 25,212 49,840 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,225 15,215 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 12,722 10,788 Stockholders' equity 240,145 221,404 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 777,925 $ 745,508





Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Professional employer services $ 299,685 $ 272,793 $ 864,781 $ 778,869 Staffing services 19,264 21,485 54,391 60,842 Total revenues 318,949 294,278 919,172 839,711 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 14,604 16,208 41,075 45,618 Payroll taxes and benefits 176,270 154,109 536,553 464,814 Workers' compensation 51,310 49,549 148,896 147,403 Total cost of revenues 242,184 219,866 726,524 657,835 Gross margin 76,765 74,412 192,648 181,876 Selling, general and administrative expenses 49,886 49,060 142,912 137,051 Depreciation and amortization 2,097 1,899 6,093 5,663 Income from operations 24,782 23,453 43,643 39,162 Other income (expense): Investment income, net 1,983 2,265 6,903 8,608 Interest expense (45 ) (45 ) (133 ) (133 ) Other, net 32 31 131 124 Other income, net 1,970 2,251 6,901 8,599 Income before income taxes 26,752 25,704 50,544 47,761 Provision for income taxes 6,133 6,076 12,492 11,568 Net income $ 20,619 $ 19,628 $ 38,052 $ 36,193 Basic income per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 1.48 $ 1.38 Weighted average number of basic common shares

outstanding 25,688 26,052 25,696 26,133 Diluted income per common share $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 1.45 $ 1.35 Weighted average number of diluted common shares

outstanding 26,171 26,620 26,263 26,736

