Lesaka’s Q1 FY2026 Results: Lesaka achieves Q1 FY2026 guidance and reaffirms FY2026 outlook

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (“Q1 2026”).

Q1 2026 performance 1 :

All growth rates are year-on-year between Q1 FY2026 and Q1 FY2025.

Revenue of $171.5 million (ZAR 3.0 billion) up 10% in ZAR.

Net Revenue 2 of $86.6 million (ZAR 1.5 billion), up 45% in ZAR.

of $86.6 million (ZAR 1.5 billion), up 45% in ZAR. Operating Income of $0.4 million (ZAR 6.7 million), improved from a loss of $0.1 million (ZAR 0.3 million).

Net Loss of $4.3 million (ZAR 75.9 million), improved 6% in ZAR.

Group Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $15.3 million (ZAR 270.6 million), up 61% in ZAR, achieving guidance provided.

of $15.3 million (ZAR 270.6 million), up 61% in ZAR, achieving guidance provided. Basic loss per share of $0.05 (ZAR 0.93), improving 26% in ZAR.

Adjusted earnings 2 of $5.0 million (ZAR 87.3 million), up 150% in ZAR.

of $5.0 million (ZAR 87.3 million), up 150% in ZAR. Adjusted earnings per share 2 of $0.06 (ZAR 1.07), up 97% in ZAR.

of $0.06 (ZAR 1.07), up 97% in ZAR. Merchant Segment Revenue of $127.0 million (ZAR 2.2 billion). Merchant Segment Net Revenue 2 of $44.4 million (ZAR 782.8 million), up 43% in ZAR. Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $9.2 million (ZAR 162.1 million), up 20% in ZAR.

of $44.4 million (ZAR 782.8 million), up 43% in ZAR. Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million (ZAR 162.1 million), up 20% in ZAR. Consumer Segment Revenue of $30.6 million (ZAR 539.0 million), up 43% in ZAR. Consumer Segment Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $8.5 million (ZAR 149.7 million), up 90% in ZAR.

of $8.5 million (ZAR 149.7 million), up 90% in ZAR. Enterprise Segment Revenue of $14.9 million (ZAR 261.9 million). Enterprise Segment Net Revenue2 of $12.6 million (ZAR 221.6 million), up 19% in ZAR. Enterprise Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 of $1.3 million (ZAR 22.4 million), up 241% in ZAR.



(1) Average exchange rates applicable for the purpose of translating our results of operations: ZAR 17.67 to $1 for Q1 2026, ZAR 17.72 to $1 for Q1 2025.

(2) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Outlook: Second Quarter 2026 (“Q2 FY2026”) and Full Fiscal Year 2026 (“FY 2026”) guidance

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q2 FY2026, the quarter ending December 31, 2025, we expect:

Net Revenue between ZAR 1.575 billion and ZAR 1.725 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 280 million and ZAR 320 million

For FY2026, the year ending June 30, 2026, we reaffirm:

Net Revenue between ZAR 6.4 billion and ZAR 6.9 billion

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.25 billion and ZAR 1.45 billion

Net Income Attributable to Lesaka to be positive.

Adjusted earnings per share of at least ZAR 4.60, implying a year-on-year growth of greater than 100%.

Our FY2026 guidance excludes the impact of the announced acquisition of Bank Zero (which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions) and any unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Net Revenue, Group Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and excludes certain revenue and charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the control of Lesaka and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure are not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q1 FY2026 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Net Revenue, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on impairment/ disposal of equity-accounted investments), impairment loss, loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Revenue is the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to net revenue. We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 also includes adjustments related to the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 also includes an adjustment for deferred tax adjustments to the valuation allowance for a subsidiary which released its valuation allowance related to net operating losses in full during Q4 2025.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the loss on sale of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, impairment losses and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka Technologies Inc. (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP"). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "could," "would," "may," "will," "intends," "outlook," "focus," "seek," "potential," "mission," "continue," "goal," "target," "objective," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and June 30, 2025

Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (4,297 ) $ (4,542 ) $ (28,770 ) Add net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 117 - 178 Net loss (4,414 ) (4,542 ) (28,948 ) (Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments - (27 ) (25 ) Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (4,414 ) (4,569 ) (28,973 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (146 ) 78 (8,930 ) Loss before income tax expense (4,560 ) (4,491 ) (37,903 ) Change in fair value in equity securities - - 5,676 Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment 584 - - Impairment loss - - 18,863 Unrealized gain FV for currency adjustments (64 ) (219 ) (79 ) Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (4,040 ) (4,710 ) (13,443 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 9,134 3,747 7,796 Operating income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 5,094 (963 ) (5,647 ) Interest expense 4,898 5,032 4,470 Interest income (539 ) (586 ) (644 ) Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 9,453 3,483 (1,821 ) Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles) 3,760 2,529 2,997 Interest adjustment - (831 ) 283 Stock-based compensation charges 1,861 2,377 2,032 Once-off items (refer below) 267 1,805 13,227 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 15,341 $ 9,363 $ 16,718







Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 Once-off items comprises: Transaction costs $ 173 $ 75 $ 173 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions 94 1,730 12,985 Indirect taxes provision release - - 69 Total once-off items $ 267 $ 1,805 $ 13,227

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred transaction costs related to the acquisition of Recharger over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.





June 30, 2025 and 2024

Year ended June 30, 2025

2024

(in thousands) Net loss attributable to Lesaka $ (87,504 ) $ (17,440 ) (Less) Add net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (130 ) - Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (87,634 ) $ (17,440 ) (Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments (114 ) 1,279 Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (87,748 ) (16,161 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (18,198 ) 3,363 Loss before income tax expense (105,946 ) (12,798 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable - (250 ) Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment 161 - Change in fair value of equity securities 59,828 - Impairment loss 18,863 - Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments 23 (83 ) Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (27,071 ) (13,131 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 21,384 14,419 Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) (5,687 ) 1,288 Interest expense 21,453 18,932 Interest income (2,596 ) (2,294 ) Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 13,170 17,926 Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 12,337 9,246 Stock-based compensation charges 9,550 7,911 Interest adjustment (2,195 ) - Once-off items (refer below) 17,826 1,853 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 50,688 $ 36,936





Reconciliation of Revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue: Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and three months ended June 30, 2025

Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

Revenue - GAAP $ 171,448 $ 153,568 $ 168,467 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (84,842 ) (94,759 ) (86,462 ) Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 86,606 $ 58,809 $ 82,005 Net Revenue / revenue 51 % 38 % 49 % Merchant segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP $ 126,950 $ 123,651 $ 128,957 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (82,556 ) (93,195 ) (84,562 ) Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 44,394 $ 30,456 $ 44,395 Enterprise segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP $ 14,853 $ 11,883 $ 12,296 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (2,286 ) (1,564 ) (1,900 ) Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 12,567 $ 10,319 $ 10,396





Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)PS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP (4,297 ) (4,542 ) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (75,890 ) (81,023 ) (0.93 ) (1.26 ) Intangible asset amortization, net 6,668 2,735 117,584 49,173 Stock-based compensation charge 1,861 2,377 32,762 42,691 Transaction costs 267 1,805 4,817 31,828 Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment 584 - 10,342 - Amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (134 ) - (2,361 ) - Deferred tax asset recognized - (437 ) - (7,774 ) Adjusted 4,949 1,938 0.06 0.03 87,254 34,895 1.07 0.54





Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2025

2024

(In thousands) REVENUE $ 171,448 $ 153,568 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 118,440 118,909 Selling, general and administration 39,637 26,698 Depreciation and amortization 12,894 6,276 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions 94 1,730 OPERATING INCOME 383 (45 ) LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT 584 - INTEREST INCOME 539 586 INTEREST EXPENSE 4,898 5,032 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (4,560 ) (4,491 ) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (146 ) 78 NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (4,414 ) (4,569 ) EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS - 27 NET LOSS (4,414 ) (4,542 ) ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 117 - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (4,297 ) $ (4,542 ) Net loss per share, in United States dollars: Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 )







LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2025

2024

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (4,414 ) $ (4,542 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,894 6,276 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 2,606 1,499 Movement in interest payable (107 ) 1,693 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (1 ) 190 Loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments 584 - Earnings from equity-accounted investments - (27 ) Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (30 ) (27 ) Facility fee amortized 78 69 Stock-based compensation charge 1,861 2,377 (Increase) Decrease in accounts receivable and other receivables (1,230 ) 7,692 Increase in finance loans receivable (6,903 ) (1,590 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory 5,148 (889 ) Decrease in accounts payable and other payables (594 ) (17,177 ) Increase in taxes payable 512 765 Decrease in deferred taxes (1,481 ) (446 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,923 (4,137 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (3,980 ) (3,965 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 452 850 Acquisition of intangible assets (1,139 ) (173 ) Net change in settlement assets 4,206 3,570 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (461 ) 282 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 27,974 23,893 Repayment of bank overdraft (40,661 ) (31,028 ) Long-term borrowings utilized 2,763 774 Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,148 ) (5,472 ) Non-refundable deal origination fees (33 ) - Net change in settlement obligations (3,633 ) (3,648 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,738 ) (15,481 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,921 3,226 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,355 ) (16,110 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 76,639 65,919 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 72,284 $ 49,809







LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (A) September 30, June 30, 2025

2025

(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,162 $ 76,520 Restricted cash 122 119 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: $1,816; June: $1,753 and other receivables 44,790 42,525 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: $6,114; June: $5,244 80,860 74,110 Inventory 18,957 23,551 Total current assets before settlement assets 216,891 216,825 Settlement assets 23,653 27,098 Total current assets 240,544 243,923 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: $55,748; June: $55,086 (Note 1) 46,277 44,924 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 9,876 9,691 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 170 199 GOODWILL 204,979 199,395 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: $83,286; June: $71,644 134,664 139,215 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 12,325 12,554 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 4,020 3,809 TOTAL ASSETS 652,855 653,710 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities 12,488 24,469 Accounts payable 19,138 19,867 Other payables 75,026 72,079 Operating lease liability - current 4,258 4,007 Current portion of long-term borrowings 12,581 11,956 Income taxes payable 1,961 1,400 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 125,452 133,778 Settlement obligations 23,822 26,695 Total current liabilities 149,274 160,473 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 32,773 33,921 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 6,041 6,129 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 195,516 188,813 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 3,029 2,991 TOTAL LIABILITIES 386,633 392,327 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 88,957 88,957 EQUITY LESAKA EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: 81,463,899; June: 81,249,097 103 103 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: -; June: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 428,811 426,950 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: September: 29,934,044; June: 29,934,044 (298,523 ) (298,523 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (178,462 ) (185,664 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 218,422 222,719 TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 170,351 165,585 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 6,914 6,841 TOTAL EQUITY 177,265 172,426 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 652,855 $ 653,710

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by $6.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025, was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from $48,636 to $55,086.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 in ZAR are presented below. Amounts included in these balance sheets have been calculated using the $ amounts per our balance sheets presented in U.S. dollars and converted to ZAR using the exchange rates noted below

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Unaudited September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents R 1,246,252 R 1,358,643 Restricted cash 2,107 2,113 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: R31,363; June: R31,125 and other receivables 773,532 755,048 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: R105,590; June: R93,109 1,396,468 1,315,853 Inventory 327,391 418,157 Total current assets before settlement assets 3,745,750 3,849,814 Settlement assets 408,492 481,136 Total current assets 4,154,242 4,330,950 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: R962,779; June: R978,074 (Note 1) 799,213 797,644 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 170,560 172,068 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 2,936 3,533 GOODWILL 3,540,028 3,540,338 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: R1,438,366; June: R1,272,068 2,325,674 2,471,818 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 212,855 222,901 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 69,426 67,630 TOTAL ASSETS 11,274,934 11,606,882 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities 215,670 434,457 Accounts payable 330,517 352,747 Other payables 1,295,714 1,279,791 Operating lease liability - current 73,537 71,146 Current portion of long-term borrowings 217,276 212,284 Income taxes payable 33,867 24,858 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 2,166,581 2,375,283 Settlement obligations 411,411 473,980 Total current liabilities 2,577,992 2,849,263 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 565,996 602,281 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 104,329 108,823 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 3,376,600 3,352,450 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 52,311 53,106 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,677,228 6,965,923 TOTAL EQUITY AND REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK R 4,597,706 R 4,640,959 Exchange rate $1: ZAR 17.2702 17.7554

Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by ZAR 114.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025, was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from ZAR 863,552 to ZAR 978,074.





Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

2025 2024 Net loss (USD’000) (4,297 ) (4,542 ) Adjustments: Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment 584 - Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (30 ) (27 ) Tax effects on above 8 7 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (3,735 ) (4,562 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 81,327 64,293 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 81,327 64,293 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.05 ) (0.07 ) Diluted, in USD (0.05 ) (0.07 )



Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Three months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 81,327 64,293 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 81,327 64,293

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.