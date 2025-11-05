Lesaka’s Q1 FY2026 Results: Lesaka achieves Q1 FY2026 guidance and reaffirms FY2026 outlook

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (“Q1 2026”).

Q1 2026 performance1:
All growth rates are year-on-year between Q1 FY2026 and Q1 FY2025.

  • Revenue of $171.5 million (ZAR 3.0 billion) up 10% in ZAR.
  • Net Revenue2 of $86.6 million (ZAR 1.5 billion), up 45% in ZAR.
  • Operating Income of $0.4 million (ZAR 6.7 million), improved from a loss of $0.1 million (ZAR 0.3 million).
  • Net Loss of $4.3 million (ZAR 75.9 million), improved 6% in ZAR.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA2 of $15.3 million (ZAR 270.6 million), up 61% in ZAR, achieving guidance provided.
  • Basic loss per share of $0.05 (ZAR 0.93), improving 26% in ZAR.
  • Adjusted earnings2 of $5.0 million (ZAR 87.3 million), up 150% in ZAR.
  • Adjusted earnings per share2 of $0.06 (ZAR 1.07), up 97% in ZAR.
  • Merchant Segment Revenue of $127.0 million (ZAR 2.2 billion). Merchant Segment Net Revenue2 of $44.4 million (ZAR 782.8 million), up 43% in ZAR. Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 of $9.2 million (ZAR 162.1 million), up 20% in ZAR.
  • Consumer Segment Revenue of $30.6 million (ZAR 539.0 million), up 43% in ZAR. Consumer Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 of $8.5 million (ZAR 149.7 million), up 90% in ZAR.
  • Enterprise Segment Revenue of $14.9 million (ZAR 261.9 million). Enterprise Segment Net Revenue2 of $12.6 million (ZAR 221.6 million), up 19% in ZAR. Enterprise Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 of $1.3 million (ZAR 22.4 million), up 241% in ZAR.

(1)   Average exchange rates applicable for the purpose of translating our results of operations: ZAR 17.67 to $1 for Q1 2026, ZAR 17.72 to $1 for Q1 2025.
(2)   Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Outlook: Second Quarter 2026 (“Q2 FY2026”) and Full Fiscal Year 2026 (“FY 2026”) guidance

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q2 FY2026, the quarter ending December 31, 2025, we expect:

  • Net Revenue between ZAR 1.575 billion and ZAR 1.725 billion.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 280 million and ZAR 320 million

For FY2026, the year ending June 30, 2026, we reaffirm:

  • Net Revenue between ZAR 6.4 billion and ZAR 6.9 billion
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.25 billion and ZAR 1.45 billion
  • Net Income Attributable to Lesaka to be positive.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of at least ZAR 4.60, implying a year-on-year growth of greater than 100%.

Our FY2026 guidance excludes the impact of the announced acquisition of Bank Zero (which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions) and any unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Net Revenue, Group Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and excludes certain revenue and charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the control of Lesaka and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure are not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q1 FY2026 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast Registration

Link to access the results webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka06112025

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session. Link to conference call dial-in registration via Chorus Call: https://services.choruscall.eu/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5108813&linkSecurityString=c4c5181c7

Dial in details and individual pin to be provided on registration. Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka's Investor Relations website.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Net Revenue, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on impairment/ disposal of equity-accounted investments), impairment loss, loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Revenue is the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to net revenue. We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 also includes adjustments related to the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 also includes an adjustment for deferred tax adjustments to the valuation allowance for a subsidiary which released its valuation allowance related to net operating losses in full during Q4 2025.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the loss on sale of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, impairment losses and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka Technologies Inc. (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP"). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:
Phillipe Welthagen
Email: phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com
Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

Idris Dungarwalla
Email: idris.dungarwalla@lesakatech.com
Mobile: +44 786 225 4852

Akash Dowra
Email: akash.dowra@lesaktech.com
Mobile: +27 83 235 9750

Media Relations Contact:
Ian Harrison
Email: Ian@thenielsennetwork.com



Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and June 30, 2025

          Three months ended
          September 30, June 30,
          2025
 2024
 2025
Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP$(4,297) $(4,542) $(28,770)
Add net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 117   -   178 
 Net loss (4,414)  (4,542)  (28,948)
 (Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments -   (27)  (25)
  Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (4,414)  (4,569)  (28,973)
  Income tax (benefit) expense (146)  78   (8,930)
   Loss before income tax expense (4,560)  (4,491)  (37,903)
   Change in fair value in equity securities -   -   5,676 
   Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment 584   -   - 
   Impairment loss -   -   18,863 
   Unrealized gain FV for currency adjustments (64)  (219)  (79)
   Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (4,040)  (4,710)  (13,443)
   PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 9,134   3,747   7,796 
    Operating income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 5,094   (963)  (5,647)
    Interest expense 4,898   5,032   4,470 
    Interest income (539)  (586)  (644)
     Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 9,453   3,483   (1,821)
     Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles) 3,760   2,529   2,997 
     Interest adjustment -   (831)  283 
     Stock-based compensation charges 1,861   2,377   2,032 
     Once-off items (refer below) 267   1,805   13,227 
      Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP$15,341  $9,363  $16,718 



                 
         Three months ended
         September 30, June 30,
         2025 2024 2025
Once-off items comprises:        
 Transaction costs$173 $75 $173
 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions 94  1,730  12,985
 Indirect taxes provision release -  -  69
  Total once-off items$267 $1,805 $13,227

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred transaction costs related to the acquisition of Recharger over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.


June 30, 2025 and 2024

          Year ended
          June 30,
          2025
 2024
 (in thousands)
Net loss attributable to Lesaka$(87,504) $(17,440)
(Less) Add net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (130)  - 
 Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP$(87,634) $(17,440)
 (Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments (114)  1,279 
  Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (87,748)  (16,161)
  Income tax (benefit) expense (18,198)  3,363 
   Loss before income tax expense (105,946)  (12,798)
   Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable -   (250)
   Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment 161   - 
   Change in fair value of equity securities 59,828   - 
   Impairment loss 18,863   - 
   Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments 23   (83)
   Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (27,071)  (13,131)
   PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 21,384   14,419 
    Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) (5,687)  1,288 
    Interest expense 21,453   18,932 
    Interest income (2,596)  (2,294)
     Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 13,170   17,926 
     Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 12,337   9,246 
     Stock-based compensation charges 9,550   7,911 
     Interest adjustment (2,195)  - 
     Once-off items (refer below) 17,826   1,853 
      Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP$50,688  $36,936 


Reconciliation of Revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue: Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and three months ended June 30, 2025

                    
         Three months ended
         September 30, June 30,
         2025
 2024
 2025
Revenue - GAAP$171,448  $153,568  $168,467 
 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (84,842)  (94,759)  (86,462)
  Net Revenue (non-GAAP)$86,606  $58,809  $82,005 
   Net Revenue / revenue 51%  38%  49%
                 
Merchant segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP$126,950  $123,651  $128,957 
 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (82,556)  (93,195)  (84,562)
  Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP)$44,394  $30,456  $44,395 
                 
Enterprise segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP$14,853  $11,883  $12,296 
 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (2,286)  (1,564)  (1,900)
  Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP)$12,567  $10,319  $10,396 


Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

 Net (loss) income
(USD '000)		 (L)PS, basic
(USD)		 Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)		 (L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
 2025  2024  2025  2024  2025  2024  2025  2024 
GAAP(4,297) (4,542) (0.05) (0.07) (75,890) (81,023) (0.93) (1.26)
                
Intangible asset amortization, net6,668  2,735      117,584  49,173     
Stock-based compensation charge1,861  2,377      32,762  42,691     
Transaction costs267  1,805      4,817  31,828     
Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment584  -      10,342  -     
Amortization, net related to non-controlling interest(134) -      (2,361) -     
Deferred tax asset recognized-  (437)     -  (7,774)    
Adjusted4,949  1,938  0.06  0.03  87,254  34,895  1.07  0.54 


Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
        Unaudited
        Three months ended
        September 30,
        2025
 2024
        (In thousands)
             
REVENUE $171,448  $153,568 
             
EXPENSE      
             
 Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support  118,440   118,909 
 Selling, general and administration  39,637   26,698 
 Depreciation and amortization  12,894   6,276 
 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions  94   1,730 
             
OPERATING INCOME  383   (45)
             
LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT  584   - 
             
INTEREST INCOME  539   586 
             
INTEREST EXPENSE  4,898   5,032 
             
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE  (4,560)  (4,491)
             
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE  (146)  78 
             
NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS  (4,414)  (4,569)
             
EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS  -   27 
             
NET LOSS  (4,414)  (4,542)
             
ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST  117   - 
             
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $(4,297) $(4,542)
             
Net loss per share, in United States dollars:      
Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $(0.05) $(0.07)
Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $(0.05) $(0.07)



LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
   Unaudited
   Three months ended
   September 30,
   2025
 2024
   (In thousands)
        
Cash flows from operating activities     
 Net loss$(4,414) $(4,542)
 Depreciation and amortization 12,894   6,276 
 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 2,606   1,499 
 Movement in interest payable (107)  1,693 
 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (1)  190 
 Loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments 584   - 
 Earnings from equity-accounted investments -   (27)
 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (30)  (27)
 Facility fee amortized 78   69 
 Stock-based compensation charge 1,861   2,377 
 (Increase) Decrease in accounts receivable and other receivables (1,230)  7,692 
 Increase in finance loans receivable (6,903)  (1,590)
 Decrease (Increase) in inventory 5,148   (889)
 Decrease in accounts payable and other payables (594)  (17,177)
 Increase in taxes payable 512   765 
 Decrease in deferred taxes (1,481)  (446)
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,923   (4,137)
        
Cash flows from investing activities     
 Capital expenditures (3,980)  (3,965)
 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 452   850 
 Acquisition of intangible assets (1,139)  (173)
 Net change in settlement assets 4,206   3,570 
  Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (461)  282 
        
Cash flows from financing activities     
 Proceeds from bank overdraft 27,974   23,893 
 Repayment of bank overdraft (40,661)  (31,028)
 Long-term borrowings utilized 2,763   774 
 Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,148)  (5,472)
 Non-refundable deal origination fees (33)  - 
 Net change in settlement obligations (3,633)  (3,648)
  Net cash used in financing activities (14,738)  (15,481)
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,921   3,226 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,355)  (16,110)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 76,639   65,919 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period$72,284  $49,809 



LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
      Unaudited (A)
      September 30, June 30,
      2025
 2025
      (In thousands, except share data)
     ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS     
 Cash and cash equivalents$72,162  $76,520 
 Restricted cash 122   119 
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: $1,816; June: $1,753 and other receivables 44,790   42,525 
 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: $6,114; June: $5,244 80,860   74,110 
 Inventory 18,957   23,551 
  Total current assets before settlement assets 216,891   216,825 
   Settlement assets 23,653   27,098 
    Total current assets 240,544   243,923 
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: $55,748; June: $55,086 (Note 1) 46,277   44,924 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 9,876   9,691 
EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 170   199 
GOODWILL 204,979   199,395 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: $83,286; June: $71,644 134,664   139,215 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 12,325   12,554 
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 4,020   3,809 
TOTAL ASSETS 652,855   653,710 
           
     LIABILITIES     
CURRENT LIABILITIES     
 Short-term credit facilities 12,488   24,469 
 Accounts payable 19,138   19,867 
 Other payables 75,026   72,079 
 Operating lease liability - current 4,258   4,007 
 Current portion of long-term borrowings 12,581   11,956 
 Income taxes payable 1,961   1,400 
  Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 125,452   133,778 
   Settlement obligations 23,822   26,695 
    Total current liabilities 149,274   160,473 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 32,773   33,921 
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 6,041   6,129 
LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 195,516   188,813 
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 3,029   2,991 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 386,633   392,327 
REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 88,957   88,957 
           
     EQUITY     
LESAKA EQUITY:     
COMMON STOCK     
 Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;     
 Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: 81,463,899; June: 81,249,097 103   103 
PREFERRED STOCK     
 Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;     
 Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: -; June: - -   - 
ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 428,811   426,950 
TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: September: 29,934,044; June: 29,934,044 (298,523)  (298,523)
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (178,462)  (185,664)
RETAINED EARNINGS 218,422   222,719 
TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 170,351   165,585 
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 6,914   6,841 
TOTAL EQUITY 177,265   172,426 
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$652,855  $653,710 

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by $6.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025, was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from $48,636 to $55,086.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 in ZAR are presented below. Amounts included in these balance sheets have been calculated using the $ amounts per our balance sheets presented in U.S. dollars and converted to ZAR using the exchange rates noted below

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
      Unaudited Unaudited
      September 30, June 30,
      2025 2025
      (In thousands, except share data)
     ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS     
 Cash and cash equivalentsR1,246,252 R1,358,643
 Restricted cash 2,107  2,113
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: R31,363; June: R31,125 and other receivables 773,532  755,048
 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: R105,590; June: R93,109 1,396,468  1,315,853
 Inventory 327,391  418,157
  Total current assets before settlement assets 3,745,750  3,849,814
   Settlement assets 408,492  481,136
    Total current assets 4,154,242  4,330,950
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: R962,779; June: R978,074 (Note 1) 799,213  797,644
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 170,560  172,068
EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 2,936  3,533
GOODWILL 3,540,028  3,540,338
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: R1,438,366; June: R1,272,068 2,325,674  2,471,818
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 212,855  222,901
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 69,426  67,630
TOTAL ASSETS 11,274,934  11,606,882
           
     LIABILITIES     
CURRENT LIABILITIES     
 Short-term credit facilities 215,670  434,457
 Accounts payable 330,517  352,747
 Other payables 1,295,714  1,279,791
 Operating lease liability - current 73,537  71,146
 Current portion of long-term borrowings 217,276  212,284
 Income taxes payable 33,867  24,858
  Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 2,166,581  2,375,283
   Settlement obligations 411,411  473,980
    Total current liabilities 2,577,992  2,849,263
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 565,996  602,281
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 104,329  108,823
LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 3,376,600  3,352,450
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 52,311  53,106
TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,677,228  6,965,923
      
TOTAL EQUITY AND REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCKR4,597,706 R4,640,959
           
Exchange rate $1: ZAR 17.2702  17.7554

Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by ZAR 114.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025, was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from ZAR 863,552 to ZAR 978,074.


Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

  2025  2024  
      
Net loss (USD’000)(4,297) (4,542) 
Adjustments:    
 Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment584  -  
 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment(30) (27) 
 Tax effects on above8  7  
      
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)(3,735) (4,562) 
      
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)81,327  64,293  
      
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)81,327  64,293  
      
Headline loss per share:    
 Basic, in USD(0.05) (0.07) 
 Diluted, in USD(0.05) (0.07) 


Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

   Three months ended
September 30, 		 
   2025 2024 
       
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP81,327 64,293 
  Denominator for headline diluted loss per share81,327 64,293 

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.


