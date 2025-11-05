Pennant Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the third quarter of 2025. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter(1).

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the third quarter was $229.0 million, an increase of $48.4 million or 26.8% over the prior year quarter;





Net income for the third quarter was $6.1 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 2.0% over the prior year quarter;





Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 27.6% over the prior year quarter;





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the third quarter was $29.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million or 12.8% over the prior year quarter;





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $17.3 million, an increase of $2.2 million or 14.5% over the prior year quarter;





Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the third quarter was $173.6 million, an increase of $37.9 million or 27.9% over the prior year quarter;





Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the third quarter was $29.1 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 22.5% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the third quarter was $26.8 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 22.7% over the prior year quarter;





Total home health admissions for the third quarter were 20,426, an increase of 5,433 or 36.2% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the third quarter were 8,221, an increase of 2,150 or 35.4% over the prior year quarter;





Hospice average daily census for the third quarter was 4,044, an increase of 600 or 17.4% compared to the prior year quarter;





Senior Living Services segment revenue for the third quarter was $55.5 million, an increase of $10.5 million or 23.2% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the third quarter was 80.9%, an increase of 180 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the third quarter was $5,195, an increase of $359 or 7.4% over the prior year quarter;





Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the third quarter was $15.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 14.1% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the third quarter was $5.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 26.2% over the prior year quarter.



(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Operating Results

“In the third quarter we achieved record breaking performance in each of our segments, including all-time highs in senior living occupancy, hospice average daily census, and home health admissions,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “These results demonstrate the power of our model to drive strong same-store improvement through periods of dynamic growth. Despite an ever-changing environment, our investments in leadership and operational excellence have positioned us to accelerate clinical and financial success across our platform.”

“On October 1, we completed the acquisition of 54 home health, hospice and home care operations from UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys. We are thrilled to welcome a new group of talented leaders and clinicians to the Pennant family. This expansion into the Southeast allows new communities to experience the Pennant model and the life changing service that it supports,” said John Gochnour, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “This is the largest transaction we’ve completed in our history, but it fits squarely within our disciplined acquisition strategy. We are well-positioned to effectively transition and unlock additional potential in these assets and further expansion in the region.”

A discussion of the Company’s use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

2025 Guidance

Management is providing updated 2025 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $911.4 million and $948.6 million; full year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.14 and $1.18; and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $70.9 million and $73.8 million.

Mr. Guerisoli remarked, “Our updated earnings guidance midpoint of $1.16 represents 23.4% growth on our 2024 adjusted earnings per share. Our guidance update is based on continued strong operational performance across our segments and the addition of the UnitedHealth and Amedisys assets, which will be in a transitional phase during the fourth quarter of 2025.”

The Company’s updated 2025 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 35.7 million and a 26.0% effective tax rate. The guidance includes additional revenue and expenses related the transaction with UnitedHealth and Amedisys, as well as anticipated increased interest expense. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.



Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, also stated, “We believe providing updated annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to updated annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on 2025 year-to-date performance and current operating conditions as well as the fourth quarter impacts of the transaction with UnitedHealth and Amedisys.”

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s third quarter 2025 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 141 home health and hospice agencies and 61 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 229,039 $ 180,688 $ 658,382 $ 506,348 Expense Cost of services 185,430 144,468 531,450 405,776 Rent—cost of services 12,063 10,906 35,703 31,814 General and administrative expense 19,296 13,023 51,733 36,337 Depreciation and amortization 2,063 1,493 6,179 4,292 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment, net (51 ) 4 (1,099 ) (751 ) Total expenses 218,801 169,894 623,966 477,468 Income from operations 10,238 10,794 34,416 28,880 Other (expense) income, net: Other income 182 109 368 192 Interest expense, net (1,016 ) (2,892 ) (3,425 ) (6,306 ) Other expense, net (834 ) (2,783 ) (3,057 ) (6,114 ) Income before provision for income taxes 9,404 8,011 31,359 22,766 Provision for income taxes 2,518 1,354 7,970 4,957 Net income 6,886 6,657 23,389 17,809 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 805 452 2,448 1,008 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 6,081 $ 6,205 $ 20,941 $ 16,801 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,600 30,281 34,534 30,157 Diluted 35,270 31,363 35,274 30,869





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,336 $ 24,246 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $532 and $232, at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 96,082 81,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,553 17,308 Total current assets 113,971 122,856 Property and equipment, net 55,862 43,296 Operating lease right-of-use assets 274,285 270,586 Deferred tax assets, net 848 — Restricted and other assets 25,689 17,477 Goodwill 161,534 129,124 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 121,452 96,182 Total assets $ 753,641 $ 679,521 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,634 $ 18,737 Accrued wages and related liabilities 40,722 43,106 Operating lease liabilities—current 21,969 19,671 Other accrued liabilities 25,027 20,186 Total current liabilities 109,352 101,700 Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion 254,845 253,420 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 1,861 Other long-term liabilities 20,401 10,575 Long-term debt 26,000 — Total liabilities 410,598 367,556 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,803 and 34,570 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, respectively; and 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 243,780 236,091 Retained earnings 78,163 57,222 Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (65 ) (65 ) Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 321,913 293,283 Noncontrolling interest 21,130 18,682 Total equity 343,043 311,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 753,641 $ 679,521





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,336 $ 18,729 Net cash used in investing activities (74,950 ) (66,287 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 25,704 45,963 Net decrease in cash (21,910 ) (1,595 ) Cash beginning of period 24,246 6,059 Cash end of period $ 2,336 $ 4,464





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 81,496 35.6 % $ 60,988 33.8 % Hospice 76,384 33.3 62,757 34.7 Home care and other(a) 15,685 6.9 11,927 6.6 Total home health and hospice services 173,565 75.8 135,672 75.1 Senior living services 55,474 24.2 45,016 24.9 Total revenue $ 229,039 100.0 % $ 180,688 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 234,808 35.7 % $ 172,773 34.1 % Hospice 220,740 33.5 176,711 34.9 Home care and other(a) 43,907 6.7 27,979 5.5 Total home health and hospice services 499,455 75.9 377,463 74.5 Senior living services 158,927 24.1 128,885 25.5 Total revenue $ 658,382 100.0 % $ 506,348 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 173,565 $ 135,672 $ 37,893 27.9 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 20,426 14,993 5,433 36.2 % Total Medicare home health admissions 8,221 6,071 2,150 35.4 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,793 $ 3,687 $ 106 2.9 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 3,483 2,987 496 16.6 % Average daily census 4,044 3,444 600 17.4 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 189 $ 183 $ 6 3.3 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same agency(b)results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 130,757 $ 118,191 $ 12,566 10.6 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 13,423 12,541 882 7.0 % Total Medicare home health admissions 5,392 5,125 267 5.2 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,642 $ 3,514 $ 128 3.6 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 3,056 2,915 141 4.8 % Average daily census 3,529 3,327 202 6.1 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 187 $ 183 $ 4 2.2 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 499,455 $ 377,463 $ 121,992 32.3 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 57,135 43,782 13,353 30.5 % Total Medicare home health admissions 22,800 18,155 4,645 25.6 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,782 $ 3,598 $ 184 5.1 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 10,766 9,118 1,648 18.1 % Average daily census 3,916 3,209 707 22.0 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 190 $ 182 $ 8 4.4 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same agency(b)results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 379,800 $ 343,551 $ 36,249 10.6 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 40,805 37,648 3,157 8.4 % Total Medicare home health admissions 16,562 15,869 693 4.4 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,625 $ 3,490 $ 135 3.9 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 9,265 8,707 558 6.4 % Average daily census 3,392 3,152 240 7.6 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 188 $ 184 $ 4 2.2 %





(a) The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods. (b) Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024.





The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 55,474 $ 45,016 $ 10,458 23.2 % Occupancy 80.9 % 79.1 % 1.8 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,195 $ 4,836 $ 359 7.4 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same store senior living(a)results: Senior living revenue $ 46,114 $ 42,279 $ 3,835 9.1 % Occupancy 81.8 % 80.2 % 1.6 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,136 $ 4,790 $ 346 7.2 %





The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 158,927 $ 128,885 $ 30,042 23.3 % Occupancy 79.4 % 78.9 % 0.5 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,180 $ 4,758 $ 422 8.9 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same store senior living(a)results: Senior living revenue $ 133,930 $ 122,885 $ 11,045 9.0 % Occupancy 80.4 % 79.7 % 0.7 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,121 $ 4,724 $ 397 8.4 %





(a) Same store senior living results represent all senior living communities purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024, excluding affiliate memory care units in transition.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 108,831 47.5 % $ 86,919 48.1 % Medicaid 31,466 13.7 22,715 12.6 Subtotal 140,297 61.2 109,634 60.7 Managed Care 32,935 14.4 24,652 13.6 Private and Other(a) 55,807 24.4 46,402 25.7 Total revenue $ 229,039 100.0 % $ 180,688 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 313,777 47.7 % $ 245,746 48.5 % Medicaid 89,602 13.6 66,386 13.1 Subtotal 403,379 61.3 312,132 61.6 Managed Care 94,268 14.3 66,084 13.1 Private and Other(a) 160,735 24.4 128,132 25.3 Total revenue $ 658,382 100.0 % $ 506,348 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 6,081 $ 6,205 $ 20,941 $ 16,801 Non-GAAP adjustments Costs at start-up operations(a) 109 66 141 244 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,480 2,342 6,859 5,817 Acquisition related costs(c) 3,047 494 5,485 996 Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees(e) — 428 — 428 Costs associated with transitioning operations(d) 96 68 (811 ) (418 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e) 34 239 101 546 Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(f) (1,426 ) (1,675 ) (3,259 ) (2,942 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,421 $ 8,167 $ 29,457 $ 21,472 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income $ 0.17 $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Average number of shares outstanding 35,270 31,363 35,274 30,869 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 Average number of shares outstanding 35,270 31,363 35,274 30,869





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ (1,615 ) $ — $ (4,871 ) $ (4,956 ) Cost of services 1,608 65 4,784 4,884 Rent 22 — 41 306 Depreciation & amortization 94 1 187 10 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 109 $ 66 $ 141 $ 244 (b) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of services $ 1,430 $ 1,069 $ 3,858 $ 2,814 General and administrative 1,050 1,273 3,001 3,003 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 2,480 $ 2,342 $ 6,859 $ 5,817 (c) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.





(d) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ (1 ) Cost of services 40 12 85 168 Rent 53 53 157 157 Depreciation 3 3 8 8 Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net — — (1,061 ) (750 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 96 $ 68 $ (811 ) $ (418 ) (e) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. (f) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.0% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated net income $ 6,886 $ 6,657 $ 23,389 $ 17,809 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 805 452 2,448 1,008 Add: Provision for income taxes 2,518 1,354 7,970 4,957 Net interest expense 1,016 2,892 3,425 6,306 Depreciation and amortization 2,063 1,493 6,179 4,292 Consolidated EBITDA 11,678 11,944 38,515 32,356 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA Add: Start-up operations(a) (7 ) 65 (87 ) (72 ) Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,480 2,342 6,859 5,817 Acquisition related costs(c) 3,047 494 5,485 996 Activities associated with transitioning operations(d) 40 12 (976 ) (583 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e) 34 239 101 546 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above 75 53 198 463 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 17,347 15,149 50,095 39,523 Rent—cost of services 12,063 10,906 35,703 31,814 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above (75 ) (53 ) (198 ) (463 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 11,988 10,853 35,505 31,351 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f) $ 29,335 $ 85,600





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and write-offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (d) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. (e) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. (f) This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:

Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Revenue $ 173,545 $ 53,880 $ 1,614 $ 229,039 Segment Cost of Services $ 144,475 $ 38,572 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 29,070 $ 15,308 $ 44,378 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenue $ 135,672 $ 45,016 $ — $ 180,688 Segment Cost of Services $ 111,948 $ 31,605 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 23,724 $ 13,411 $ 37,135





Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Segment Revenue $ 498,236 $ 155,276 $ 4,870 $ 658,382 Segment Cost of Services 414,209 110,731 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 84,027 $ 44,545 $ 128,572 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Segment Revenue $ 373,495 $ 127,896 $ 4,957 $ 506,348 Segment Cost of Services 309,007 89,670 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 64,488 $ 38,226 $ 102,714





The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 44,378 $ 37,135 $ 128,572 $ 102,714 Less: Unallocated corporate expenses 15,043 11,133 42,972 31,840 Less: Depreciation and amortization 2,063 1,493 6,179 4,292 Rent—cost of services 12,063 10,906 35,703 31,814 Other income 182 109 368 192 Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Start-up operations(b) (7 ) 65 (87 ) (72 ) Share-based compensation expense(c) 2,480 2,342 6,859 5,817 Acquisition related costs(d) 3,047 494 5,485 996 Activities associated with transitioning operations(e) 40 12 (976 ) (583 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f) 34 239 101 546 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 805 452 2,448 1,008 Income from operations $ 10,238 $ 10,794 $ 34,416 $ 28,880





(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, unallocated corporate and administrative expenses, and, in order to view the operations’ performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) activities associated with start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition related costs, (4) activities associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. “All Other” consists of revenues generated at operating locations not included in the segment financial information reviewed by the CODM. Revenue included in the “All Other” category is insignificant individually, and therefore does not constitute a reportable segment. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “Unallocated corporate expenses”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (c) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (d) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and write-offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (e) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.

The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 29,070 $ 23,724 $ 15,308 $ 13,411 Less: Rent—cost of services 2,277 1,861 9,786 9,045 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (22 ) — (53 ) (53 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 26,815 $ 21,863 $ 5,575 $ 4,419





Nine Months Ended September 30, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 84,027 $ 64,488 $ 44,545 $ 38,226 Less: Rent—cost of services 6,645 5,254 29,058 26,560 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (41 ) (122 ) (157 ) (341 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 77,423 $ 59,356 $ 15,644 $ 12,007





Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) results related to start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) activities associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.