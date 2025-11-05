From Destination Dining to Interactive VIP Experience, Quick Custom Intelligence Delivers The New Fun Economy

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer behavior in hospitality has evolved: dining is no longer just about the meal — it has become an interactive, personalized experience that feels like VIP treatment. This shift is driving the rise of the “fun economy,” where immersive social, culinary, and entertainment experiences fuel growth across industries.

The global restaurant industry alone is expected to surpass US $4.03 trillion by 2025, while the broader fun economy — spanning leisure, entertainment, hospitality, and retail — is valued at over US $13 trillion and growing at 6–7% annually.

“We are in the business of fun,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “The fun economy is ultimately about time well spent — a fusion of data, emotion, and service that elevates everyday interactions into meaningful memories. Operators who embrace this evolution are redefining engagement, creating environments where data, personalization, and emotional connection transform dining into a lifestyle experience. As the fun economy expands, QCI’s mission is to turn every restaurant visit into a VIP experience — where guests feel recognized, valued, and rewarded,” Cardno said.

When asked about QCI’s approach to fine dining, Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, said, “We bring unified enterprise intelligence to the dining experience by providing operators with a single, real-time view across all channels — from online reservations and loyalty apps to on-site interactions.” He continued, “What sets QCI apart is our ability to unify every operational, marketing, and customer signal into a single intelligent fabric. When a guest walks into a restaurant, the system already knows their preferences, visit history, and what delights them most. Marketing and operational investments are no longer guesswork — with QCI they’re tied directly to measurable, results-based outcomes. Perhaps most transformative is the ability to turn retail and hospitality insights into strategic growth engines that generate new revenue, foster deeper engagement, and deliver long-term competitive advantage.”

“Our work with leading hospitality resort-based dining programs is already delivering exciting results,” said Lee Weyers, VP of QCI Retail. “We’re seeing significant growth in guest engagement, with increased visit frequency combined with higher per trip spending. One major integrated entertainment, dining and retail destination even turned once-a-year visit into a regular quarterly and even monthly cadence, all powered by smart, data-driven engagement strategies.”

With a strong track record in fine dining, leisure, and hospitality, QCI is now empowering dining and retail-lifestyle operators to reimagine how they understand and engage their guests. The QCI platform delivers real-time intelligence that transforms data into exceptional experiences — and experiences into lasting loyalty.

To learn how QCI can transform your venues into interactive, high-value guest destinations, visit https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ or contact the QCI Retail team to schedule a private demonstration.

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is redefining how the Fun Economy connects data, people, and profit. As the creator of the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, we deliver enterprise-grade artificial intelligence that seamlessly integrates customer development, marketing, and operational intelligence across the global experience industries — including Retail, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Gaming & Hospitality, and Mixed-Use & Experiential Retail Environments.

From iconic destinations like Hard Rock and the Fort Worth Stockyards to hundreds of leading Gaming and Leisure operators, QCI powers the intelligence behind the world’s most dynamic consumer experiences. Our platform manages tens of billions of dollars in annual gross revenue across 300+ operators in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and The Bahamas, enabling them to transform raw data into strategic action.

Deployed on-premises, hybrid, or in the cloud, the QCI AGI Platform unifies marketing, operations, and guest engagement — empowering executives to make faster, smarter, data-driven decisions that increase visitation, elevate spend, and extend lifetime value. In a rapidly evolving global Fun Economy, QCI delivers the clarity, agility, and intelligence leaders need to turn information into revenue and experiences into loyalty.

Founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno, QCI is headquartered in San Diego with offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

