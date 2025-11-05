National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2025 SUMMARY

  • GAAP earnings per share of $1.18 compared to a net loss of $1.84 per share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, an increase of 58%, compared to $0.77 per share in the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.
  • Announced the acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility for $2.62 billion, which is expected to double Utility segment rate base and is targeted to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026.
  • Supply Corporation filed an application with FERC for its Shippingport Lateral Project, an interstate pipeline expansion project that is expected to provide 205,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity to a data center site and will generate approximately $15 million in annual revenues with a targeted in-service date in late calendar 2026.
  • Strong Tioga Utica well performance in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”) drove 112 Bcf of natural gas production, an increase of 21% compared to the prior year.
  • NYMEX natural gas price realizations increased to $2.61 per Mcf, up 9% compared to the prior year.

FISCAL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP earnings per share of $5.68 compared to $0.84 per share in fiscal 2024.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $6.91, an increase of 38%, compared to $5.01 per share in fiscal 2024.
  • The Company announced its 55th consecutive dividend increase to an annual rate of $2.14 per share, continuing its long history of returning cash to shareholders.
  • Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment capital efficiency continued to improve, with record natural gas production of 426 Bcf in the fiscal year, an increase of 9% compared to the prior year, while capital expenditures decreased $40 million, or 6% (see page 19).
  • Increased inventory of high-quality, low-breakeven drilling locations in the EDA by 50% with the addition of approximately 220 locations prospective for a new horizon within the upper section of the Utica Shale.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $2.24 from the regulated Utility and Pipeline & Storage segments, an increase of 21% compared to the prior year, largely attributable to the continued benefits from rate settlements.
  • Supply Corporation received FERC approval for the Tioga Pathway Project, which remains on track for a late calendar 2026 in-service date.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel closed out an exceptional fiscal 2025 with a strong fourth quarter. Driven by great execution across our businesses, adjusted earnings per share increased by 58% compared to the prior year.

“In our Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, results for the quarter highlight the unique combination of continued operational excellence, along with the best-in-class nature of our assets in the EDA. Our talented team continues to find ways to improve and expand upon our already deep inventory of highly economic drilling locations in this area, where we added 220 new Upper Utica locations this quarter, extending our peer-leading EDA inventory life to more than 15 years. Complementing this inventory expansion, our team recently executed a precedent agreement for new firm transportation capacity from Tioga County to premium markets with an expected in-service date of late 2028, further supporting our long-term growth plans

“The outlook for our regulated businesses is equally promising. In addition to our long-standing modernization program, which we expect will continue to drive rate base growth, we see new capacity additions enhancing our growth outlook. The Tioga Pathway and Shippingport Lateral expansion projects continue to progress as planned, and we are seeing increasing interest in further capacity additions across our FERC-regulated pipeline system. Additionally, our recently announced strategic acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s Ohio natural gas utility business will significantly grow the Company’s regulated asset base, adding high-quality operations in a neighboring, cold weather state, with a constructive political and regulatory backdrop.

“With our investment grade balance sheet, strong growth outlook, and increasing scale, the Company is well positioned to deliver meaningful value to shareholders in the years to come.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS

         
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  (Thousands) (Per Share)
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings $107,342  $(167,621) $1.18  $(1.84)
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets     318,433      3.49 
Tax impact of impairment of assets     (80,585)     (0.88)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset     1,700      0.02 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  3,402   (461)  0.04   (0.01)
Other/rounding (refer to Segment results for details)  284   (974)     (0.01)
Adjusted Earnings $111,028  $70,492  $1.22  $0.77 
         
  Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
  (Thousands) (Per Share)
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings $518,504  $77,513  $5.68  $0.84 
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets  141,802   519,129   1.55   5.62 
Tax impact of impairment of assets  (37,169)  (136,271)  (0.41)  (1.47)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  729   6,548   0.01   0.07 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  3,206   (1,791)  0.03   (0.02)
Other (refer to Segment results for details)  3,433   (2,397)  0.05   (0.03)
Adjusted Earnings $630,505  $462,731  $6.91  $5.01 


FISCAL 2026 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is providing its formal guidance for adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 with a range of $7.60 to $8.10.

The Company is assuming an average NYMEX natural gas price of $3.75 per MMBtu in fiscal 2026, which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted earnings per share guidance range:

NYMEX Assumption
($/MMBtu)		Fiscal 2026
Adjusted Earnings
Per Share Sensitivities
$3.00$6.55 - $7.05
$4.00$8.00 - $8.50

All of the other major assumptions incorporated into this updated guidance range are consistent with the Company’s preliminary guidance disclosed last quarter.

The acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility business is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026 and, therefore, is not expected to impact fiscal 2026 guidance. Fiscal 2026 guidance also excludes expected financing and acquisition related costs.

Additional details on the Company’s updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2026 are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company determined that it was appropriate to consolidate its Exploration and Production and Gathering segments into a single financial reporting segment, which will be presented moving forward as National Fuel’s Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment. This updated presentation is intended to provide additional clarity as to the interdependence of the Company’s exploration and production and gathering businesses in bringing Appalachian natural gas to market. Prior year segment information shown below has been restated to reflect this change in presentation. A more detailed description of the Company's business segments will be provided in the Company's Form 10-K for fiscal 2025.

Note that management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment

The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's exploration and production operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”) and the segment's gathering operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s ("Gathering"). Seneca explores for, develops, and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania. Gathering constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca's production and, to a lesser extent, third party Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(in thousands) 2025  2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings$103,493 $(142,072) $245,565 
Impairment of assets   272,358   (272,358)
Tax impact of impairment of assets   (68,269)  68,269 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale)   1,700   (1,700)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 3,402  (461)  3,863 
Adjusted Earnings$106,895 $63,256  $43,639 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$241,093 $173,246  $67,847 

The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $245.6 million versus the prior year. This positive benefit was primarily driven by non-cash impairment charges that did not occur in the current period relative to fiscal 2024, where $272.4 million ($204.1 million after-tax) was recorded, the vast majority of which was related to a pre-tax ceiling test impairment to write-down the carrying value of Seneca’s reserves under the full cost method of accounting. GAAP earnings also included a one-time impact related to the income taxes in connection with a contingent consideration tied to the June 2022 divestiture of Seneca’s California assets.

Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca and Gathering's adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter increased $43.6 million primarily due to higher production and realized natural gas prices, as well as lower per unit operating expenses.

During the fourth quarter, Seneca produced 112 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 20 Bcf, or 21%, from the prior year. Two highly prolific Utica pads turned in line this year in Tioga County were the main drivers behind this increase in production.

Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.61 per Mcf, an increase of $0.21 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(Cost per Mcf) 2025  2024 Variance
Upstream General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”)$0.17 $0.20 $(0.03)
Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”)$0.13 $0.18 $(0.05)
Gathering O&M Expense$0.13 $0.11 $0.02 
Taxes and Other$0.10 $0.08 $0.02 
Total Cash Operating Costs$0.53 $0.57 $(0.04)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”)$0.74 $0.80 $(0.06)
Total Operating Costs$1.27 $1.37 $(0.10)

On a per unit basis, fourth quarter total cash operating costs were $0.04 lower compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher production, as well as lower LOE, specifically lower repairs and maintenance costs. DD&A for the quarter was $0.74 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.06 per Mcf from the prior year, largely due to ceiling test impairments recorded in prior quarters that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.

Proved Reserves Year-End Update

Seneca’s total proved reserves at September 30, 2025 were 4,981 Bcfe, an increase of 229 Bcfe, or 5%, from September 30, 2024. This increase was a result of Seneca replacing 154% of its fiscal 2025 production. Proved developed reserves at the end of fiscal 2025 were 3,665 Bcfe, representing 74% of total proved reserves. In fiscal 2025, Seneca added 633 Bcfe of proved reserve extensions and discoveries and 23 Bcfe of net positive revisions due to improvements in well performance and price revisions, partially offset by changes in development plans.

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(in thousands) 2025  2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings$27,938 $(5,812) $33,750 
Impairment of assets   46,075   (46,075)
Tax impact of impairment of assets   (12,316)  12,316 
Adjusted Earnings$27,938 $27,947  $(9)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$62,639 $62,527  $112 

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $33.8 million versus the prior year primarily due to an impairment charge of $46.1 million ($33.8 million after-tax) to write down the carrying value of certain assets associated with Supply Corporation and Empire's Northern Access project, as the Company determined it was unlikely to pursue construction of the project.

Excluding items impacting comparability, fourth quarter adjusted earnings were relatively flat compared to the prior year.

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(in thousands) 2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings$(17,790) $(16,759) $(1,031)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$2,036  $(228) $2,264 

The Utility segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.0 million, or 6%, primarily as a result of increased operation and maintenance ("O&M") expense and income tax expense which more than offset an increase in customer margin.

For the fourth quarter, customer margin (operating revenue less purchased gas sold) increased $5.3 million, largely due to an increase in rates as part of the Utility's New York rate case settlement, which became effective October 1, 2024.

O&M expense increased $3.8 million primarily driven by higher personnel costs, partially offset by a reduction in uncollectible expenses as a result of a tracker implemented as part of the New York rate case settlement. Further, the increase in the Utility segment's income tax expense (or lower income tax benefit) was driven by a higher effective tax rate.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $6.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million from the prior year net loss, in part due to higher operating expenses which are largely attributable to professional fees related to the previously announced Ohio utility acquisition.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET. All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, November 13, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 634818.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact:Natalie M. Fischer716-857-7315
Media Contact:Karen L. Merkel716-857-7654

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on U.S. imports and related retaliatory tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to complete strategic transactions, including receipt of required regulatory clearances and satisfaction of other conditions to closing; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; changes in the price of natural gas; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures, other investments, and acquisitions, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches, including the impact of issues that may arise from the use of artificial intelligence technologies; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, water availability and disposal or recycling opportunities of used water, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company’s workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2026. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below. As a reminder, the acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility business is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026, and therefore, is not expected to impact fiscal 2026 guidance. Fiscal 2026 guidance also excludes expected financing and acquisition related costs.

While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

 Previous FY 2026 Guidance Updated FY 2026 Guidance
    
Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per ShareN/A $7.60 - $8.10
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate~ 25.5% ~ 25.5%
    
Capital Expenditures(Millions)   
Integrated Upstream and Gathering(1)$560 - $610 $560 - $610
Pipeline and Storage$210 - $250 $210 - $250
Utility$185 - $205 $185 - $205
Consolidated Capital Expenditures$955 - $1,065 $955 - $1,065
    
Integrated Upstream & Gathering Segment Guidance   
    
Commodity Price Assumptions   
NYMEX natural gas price (per MMBtu)N/A $3.75
Appalachian basin spot price (per MMBtu)N/A $2.85
    
Production (Bcf)440 to 455 440 to 455
    
Integrated Operating Costs(1)($/Mcf)   
Upstream General and Administrative Expense~$0.18 ~$0.18
Lease Operating Expense$0.17 - $0.18 $0.17 - $0.18
Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense~$0.11 ~$0.11
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization$0.76 - $0.81 $0.76 - $0.81
    
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues(Millions)$415 - $430 $415 - $430
    
Utility Segment Guidance(Millions)   
Customer Margin(2)$470 - $490 $470 - $490
O&M Expense$250 – $260 $250 – $260
Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income$23 - $27 $23 - $27

(1) Previous guidance has been restated to accurately reflect the combined Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment.
(2) Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)& Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated*
          
Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP earnings$(142,072) $(5,812) $(16,759) $(2,978) $(167,621)
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets 272,358   46,075       318,433 
Tax impact of impairment of assets (68,269)  (12,316)      (80,585)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 1,700         1,700 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (461)        (461)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       (1,232)  (1,232)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       258   258 
Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted earnings 63,256   27,947   (16,759)  (3,952)  70,492 
Drivers of adjusted earnings**         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production 37,160         37,160 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 18,674         18,674 
Higher (lower) gathering revenues (606)        (606)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 4,434         4,434 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   1,023       1,023 
Utility Margins***         
Impact of usage and weather     415     415 
Impact of new rates in New York     3,842     3,842 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses 966         966 
Lower (higher) operating expenses (5,695)  (984)  (3,027)  (348)  (10,054)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (1,270)    757     (513)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (7,170)    (956)    (8,126)
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income   (1,278)    1,879   601 
(Higher) lower interest expense 1,209   679   (824)  (1,688)  (624)
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (3,436)  797   (1,434)  (1,780)  (5,853)
          
All other / rounding (627)  (246)  196   (126)  (803)
Fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings 106,895   27,938   (17,790)  (6,015)  111,028 
Items impacting comparability:         
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (3,402)        (3,402)
Pending Ohio acquisition costs       (1,061)  (1,061)
Tax impact of pending Ohio acquisition costs       246   246 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       672   672 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       (141)  (141)
Fourth quarter 2025 GAAP earnings$103,493  $27,938  $(17,790) $(6,299) $107,342 
          
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
 & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated*
          
Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share$(1.55) $(0.07) $(0.18) $(0.04) $(1.84)
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets, net of tax 2.24   0.37       2.61 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.01         0.01 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax       (0.01)  (0.01)
Rounding (0.01)      0.01    
Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share 0.69   0.30   (0.18)  (0.04)  0.77 
Drivers of adjusted earnings**         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.41         0.41 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.20         0.20 
Higher (lower) gathering revenues (0.01)        (0.01)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 0.05         0.05 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.01       0.01 
Utility Margins***         
Impact of usage and weather           
Impact of new rates in New York     0.04     0.04 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses 0.01         0.01 
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.06)  (0.01)  (0.03)     (0.10)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.01)    0.01      
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.08)    (0.01)    (0.09)
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income   (0.01)    0.02   0.01 
(Higher) lower interest expense 0.01   0.01   (0.01)  (0.02)  (0.01)
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.04)  0.01   (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.07)
          
All other / rounding              
Fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share 1.17   0.31   (0.20)  (0.06)  1.22 
Items impacting comparability:         
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax (0.04)        (0.04)
Pending Ohio acquisition costs, net of tax       (0.01)  (0.01)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax       0.01   0.01 
Fourth quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share$1.13  $0.31  $(0.20) $(0.06) $1.18 
          
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.         
** Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)& Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated*
Fiscal 2024 GAAP earnings$(57,041) $79,670  $57,089  $(2,205) $77,513 
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets 473,054   46,075       519,129 
Tax impact of impairment of assets (123,955)  (12,316)      (136,271)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 6,548         6,548 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (1,791)        (1,791)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       (3,034)  (3,034)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       637   637 
Fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings 296,815   113,429   57,089   (4,602)  462,731 
Drivers of adjusted earnings**         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production 66,082         66,082 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 88,324         88,324 
Higher (lower) gathering revenues (2,942)        (2,942)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 12,842         12,842 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   13,236       13,236 
Utility Margins***         
Impact of usage and weather     2,411     2,411 
Impact of new rates in New York     31,808     31,808 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses 1,097         1,097 
Lower (higher) operating expenses (13,546)  (4,775)  (9,727)  (2,088)  (30,136)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (3,312)        (3,312)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 3,907     (3,507)    400 
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income (3,089)  (3,119)  15,283   5,534   14,609 
(Higher) lower interest expense   1,516   (6,510)  (6,469)  (11,463)
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (10,611)  512   (3,750)  (1,028)  (14,877)
          
All other / rounding (558)  158   152   (57)  (305)
Fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings 435,009   120,957   83,249   (8,710)  630,505 
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets (141,802)        (141,802)
Tax impairment of assets 37,169         37,169 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (2,385)        (2,385)
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt 642         642 
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (729)        (729)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (3,206)        (3,206)
Pending Ohio acquisition costs       (1,061)  (1,061)
Tax impact of pending Ohio acquisition costs       246   246 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       (1,108)  (1,108)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       233   233 
Fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings$324,698  $120,957  $83,249  $(10,400) $518,504 
          
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
 & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated*
Fiscal 2024 GAAP earnings per share$(0.62) $0.86  $0.62  $(0.02) $0.84 
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets, net of tax 3.78   0.37       4.15 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.05         0.05 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax       (0.03)  (0.03)
Rounding 0.01       (0.01)   
Fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share 3.22   1.23   0.62   (0.06)  5.01 
Drivers of adjusted earnings**         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.72         0.72 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.97         0.97 
Higher (lower) gathering revenues (0.03)        (0.03)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 0.14         0.14 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.15       0.15 
Utility Margins***         
Impact of usage and weather     0.03     0.03 
Impact of new rates in New York     0.35     0.35 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses 0.01         0.01 
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.15)  (0.05)  (0.11)  (0.02)  (0.33)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.04)        (0.04)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 0.04     (0.04)     
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income (0.03)  (0.03)  0.17   0.06   0.17 
(Higher) lower interest expense   0.02   (0.07)  (0.07)  (0.12)
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.12)  0.01   (0.04)  (0.01)  (0.16)
          
Impact of reduction in shares 0.04   0.01   0.01      0.06 
All other / rounding    (0.01)  (0.01)     (0.02)
Fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share 4.77   1.33   0.91   (0.10)  6.91 
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets, net of tax (1.14)        (1.14)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (0.02)        (0.02)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax (0.04)        (0.04)
Pending Ohio acquisition costs, net of tax       (0.01)  (0.01)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax       (0.01)  (0.01)
Rounding (0.01)        (0.01)
Fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings per share$3.56  $1.33  $0.91  $(0.12) $5.68 
          
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.         
** Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)       
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Operating Revenues:       
Utility Revenues$87,829  $79,830  $817,274  $696,807 
Integrated Upstream and Gathering and Other Revenues 300,362   224,920   1,184,136   976,615 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues 68,215   67,318   276,131   271,388 
  456,406   372,068   2,277,541   1,944,810 
Operating Expenses:       
Purchased Gas (15,221)  (17,382)  213,441   150,062 
Operation and Maintenance:       
Utility 55,895   51,988   230,639   218,393 
Integrated Upstream and Gathering and Other 59,432   51,754   206,616   187,024 
Pipeline and Storage 34,066   32,782   120,610   114,601 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 22,930   22,216   94,380   88,851 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 119,539   108,847   456,594   457,026 
Impairment of Assets    318,433   141,802   519,129 
  276,641   568,638   1,464,082   1,735,086 
        
Operating Income (Loss) 179,765   (196,570)  813,459   209,724 
        
Other Income (Expense):       
Other Income (Deductions) 4,941   3,237   36,428   16,226 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (33,514)  (33,008)  (140,870)  (122,799)
Other Interest Expense (1,931)  (1,646)  (14,964)  (15,896)
        
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 149,261   (227,987)  694,053   87,255 
        
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 41,919   (60,366)  175,549   9,742 
        
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock$107,342  $(167,621) $518,504  $77,513 
        
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share       
Basic$1.19  $(1.84) $5.73  $0.84 
Diluted$1.18  $(1.84) $5.68  $0.84 
        
Weighted Average Common Shares:       
Used in Basic Calculation 90,366,462   91,270,386   90,500,916   91,791,167 
Used in Diluted Calculation 91,189,155   91,270,386   91,227,473   92,344,511 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
  
 September 30, September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2025   2024 
ASSETS   
Property, Plant and Equipment$15,406,329  $14,524,798 
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 7,693,687   7,185,593 
Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,712,642   7,339,205 
Current Assets:   
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 43,166   38,222 
Receivables - Net 180,801   127,222 
Unbilled Revenue 16,219   15,521 
Gas Stored Underground 33,468   35,055 
Materials and Supplies - at average cost 50,545   47,670 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 5,769    
Other Current Assets 80,759   92,229 
Total Current Assets 410,727   355,919 
Other Assets:   
Recoverable Future Taxes 89,247   80,084 
Unamortized Debt Expense 6,236   5,604 
Other Regulatory Assets 135,486   108,022 
Deferred Charges 73,941   69,662 
Other Investments 68,346   81,705 
Goodwill 5,476   5,476 
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 169,228   180,230 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 39,388   87,905 
Other 8,387   5,958 
Total Other Assets 595,735   624,646 
Total Assets$8,719,104  $8,319,770 
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES   
Capitalization:   
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and   
Outstanding - 90,379,095 Shares and 91,005,993 Shares, Respectively$90,379  $91,006 
Paid in Capital 1,050,918   1,045,487 
Earnings Reinvested in the Business 2,012,529   1,727,326 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (59,222)  (15,476)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 3,094,604   2,848,343 
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,382,861   2,188,243 
Total Capitalization 5,477,465   5,036,586 
Current and Accrued Liabilities:   
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 150,200   90,700 
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 300,000   500,000 
Accounts Payable 184,046   165,068 
Amounts Payable to Customers 968   42,720 
Dividends Payable 48,353   46,872 
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 14,393   27,247 
Customer Advances 17,188   19,373 
Customer Security Deposits 29,853   36,265 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 174,689   162,903 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 6,074   4,744 
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 925,764   1,095,892 
Other Liabilities:   
Deferred Income Taxes 1,225,262   1,111,165 
Taxes Refundable to Customers 306,335   305,645 
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 307,659   292,477 
Other Regulatory Liabilities 121,944   151,452 
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 5,252   3,511 
Asset Retirement Obligations 236,787   203,006 
Other Liabilities 112,636   120,036 
Total Other Liabilities 2,315,875   2,187,292 
Commitments and Contingencies     
Total Capitalization and Liabilities$8,719,104  $8,319,770 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)  2025   2024 
     
Operating Activities:    
Net Income Available for Common Stock $518,504  $77,513 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:    
Impairment of Assets  141,802   519,129 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  456,594   457,026 
Deferred Income Taxes  121,274   (2,610)
Premium Paid on Early Redemption of Debt  2,385    
Stock-Based Compensation  19,754   22,080 
Other  24,936   24,411 
Change in:    
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue  (54,521)  34,369 
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies  (1,378)  1,738 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs  (5,769)   
Other Current Assets  11,387   8,144 
Accounts Payable  12,785   5,616 
Amounts Payable to Customers  (41,752)  (16,299)
Customer Advances  (2,185)  (1,630)
Customer Security Deposits  (6,412)  7,501 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities  489   2,637 
Other Assets  (29,106)  (48,183)
Other Liabilities  (68,760)  (25,481)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1,100,027  $1,065,961 
     
Investing Activities:    
Capital Expenditures $(912,821) $(931,236)
Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust  7,000    
Other  14,121   (2,669)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $(891,700) $(933,905)
     
Financing Activities:    
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $59,500  $(196,800)
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan  (54,430)  (64,086)
Reduction of Long-Term Debt  (1,004,086)   
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt  988,729   299,359 
Dividends Paid on Common Stock  (188,438)  (183,798)
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans  (4,658)  (3,956)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $(203,383) $(149,281)
     
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash  4,944   (17,225)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period  38,222   55,447 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at September 30 $43,166  $38,222 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING SEGMENT
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024  Variance  2025  2024 Variance
Total Operating Revenues$300,362  $224,920  $75,442  $1,184,136 $976,615 $207,521 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance:         
Upstream General and Administrative Expense 18,504   17,977   527   75,280  71,148  4,132 
Lease Operating Expense 14,954   16,176   (1,222)  50,665  52,053  (1,388)
Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense 15,003   10,561   4,442   48,635  36,140  12,495 
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 5,056   2,815   2,241   16,049  15,529  520 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 5,752   4,145   1,607   18,325  14,132  4,193 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 82,847   73,771   9,076   311,817  316,762  (4,945)
Impairment of Assets    272,358   (272,358)  141,802  473,054  (331,252)
  142,116   397,803   (255,687)  662,573  978,818  (316,245)
          
Operating Income (Loss) 158,246   (172,883)  331,129   521,563  (2,203) 523,766 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 37   109   (72)  147  440  (293)
Interest and Other Income (Deductions) 148   (912)  1,060   716  (1,486) 2,202 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt          (3,283)   (3,283)
Interest Expense (16,604)  (18,134)  1,530   (73,350) (74,005) 655 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 141,827   (191,820)  333,647   445,793  (77,254) 523,047 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 38,334   (49,748)  88,082   121,095  (20,213) 141,308 
Net Income (Loss)$103,493  $(142,072) $245,565  $324,698 $(57,041)$381,739 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$1.13  $(1.55) $2.68  $3.56 $(0.62)$4.18 
          


          
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024  Variance  2025  2024 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$68,215  $67,318  $897  $276,131 $271,388 $4,743 
Intersegment Revenues 37,622   37,224   398   151,470  141,005  10,465 
Total Operating Revenues 105,837   104,542   1,295   427,601  412,393  15,208 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas 32   (3)  35   (10) 1,537  (1,547)
Operation and Maintenance 34,439   33,194   1,245   122,379  116,335  6,044 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,727   8,824   (97)  34,453  34,601  (148)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 18,747   18,373   374   74,480  74,530  (50)
Impairment of Assets    46,075   (46,075)    46,075  (46,075)
  61,945   106,463   (44,518)  231,302  273,078  (41,776)
          
Operating Income (Loss) 43,892   (1,921)  45,813   196,299  139,315  56,984 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 952   1,257   (305)  3,810  5,030  (1,220)
Interest and Other Income 1,161   2,458   (1,297)  6,105  8,798  (2,693)
Interest Expense (10,871)  (11,730)  859   (45,509) (47,428) 1,919 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 35,134   (9,936)  45,070   160,705  105,715  54,990 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 7,196   (4,124)  11,320   39,748  26,045  13,703 
Net Income (Loss)$27,938  $(5,812) $33,750  $120,957 $79,670 $41,287 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$0.31  $(0.07) $0.38  $1.33 $0.86 $0.47 
          



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
UTILITY SEGMENT
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024  Variance  2025  2024 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$87,829  $79,830  $7,999  $817,274 $696,807 $120,467 
Intersegment Revenues 76   77   (1)  355  555  (200)
Total Operating Revenues 87,905   79,907   7,998   817,629  697,362  120,267 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas 20,912   18,232   2,680   358,454  283,215  75,239 
Operation and Maintenance 56,713   52,882   3,831   234,455  222,142  12,313 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,244   9,021   (777)  41,006  39,492  1,514 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 17,793   16,583   1,210   69,701  65,261  4,440 
  103,662   96,718   6,944   703,616  610,110  93,506 
          
Operating Income (Loss) (15,757)  (16,811)  1,054   114,013  87,252  26,761 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 1,719   251   1,468   25,217  2,040  23,177 
Interest and Other Income 772   1,740   (968)  2,641  6,475  (3,834)
Interest Expense (10,368)  (9,325)  (1,043)  (42,969) (34,727) (8,242)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (23,634)  (24,145)  511   98,902  61,040  37,862 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (5,844)  (7,386)  1,542   15,653  3,951  11,702 
Net Income (Loss)$(17,790) $(16,759) $(1,031) $83,249 $57,089 $26,160 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$(0.20) $(0.18) $(0.02) $0.91 $0.62 $0.29 
          



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
ALL OTHER 2025   2024  Variance  2025  2024 Variance
Total Operating Revenues$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance    17   (17)    17  (17)
     17   (17)    17  (17)
          
Operating Loss    (17)  17     (17) 17 
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (35)  (227)  192   (523) (412) (111)
Interest Expense (148)  (112)  (36)  (536) (374) (162)
Loss before Income Taxes (183)  (356)  173   (1,059) (803) (256)
Income Tax Benefit (42)  (81)  39   (245) (186) (59)
Net Loss$(141) $(275) $134  $(814)$(617)$(197)
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted)$  $(0.01) $0.01  $(0.01)$ $(0.01)
      
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
CORPORATE 2025   2024  Variance  2025  2024 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Intersegment Revenues 1,070   1,216   (146)  5,094  5,073  21 
Total Operating Revenues 1,070   1,216   (146)  5,094  5,073  21 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance 7,327   5,808   1,519   22,318  18,597  3,721 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 207   226   (19)  596  626  (30)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 152   120   32   596  473  123 
  7,686   6,154   1,532   23,510  19,696  3,814 
          
Operating Loss (6,616)  (4,938)  (1,678)  (18,416) (14,623) (3,793)
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (212)  (386)  174   (847) (1,548) 701 
Interest and Other Income 39,504   40,938   (1,434)  163,422  161,225  2,197 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (33,514)  (33,008)  (506)  (137,587) (122,799) (14,788)
Other Interest Expense (3,045)  (4,336)  1,291   (16,860) (23,698) 6,838 
Loss before Income Taxes (3,883)  (1,730)  (2,153)  (10,288) (1,443) (8,845)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,275   973   1,302   (702) 145  (847)
Net Loss$(6,158) $(2,703) $(3,455) $(9,586)$(1,588)$(7,998)
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted)$(0.06) $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.11)$(0.02)$(0.09)
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2025   2024  Variance  2025  2024 Variance
Intersegment Revenues$(38,768) $(38,517) $(251) $(156,919)$(146,633)$(10,286)
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas (36,165)  (35,611)  (554)  (145,003) (134,690) (10,313)
Operation and Maintenance (2,603)  (2,906)  303   (11,916) (11,943) 27 
  (38,768)  (38,517)  (251)  (156,919) (146,633) (10,286)
Operating Income               
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Deductions (39,105)  (41,991)  2,886   (164,260) (164,336) 76 
Interest Expense 39,105   41,991   (2,886)  164,260  164,336  (76)
Net Income$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $  $ $ $ 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
            
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
            
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     Increase     Increase
  2025  2024 (Decrease)  2025  2024 (Decrease)
            
Capital Expenditures:           
Integrated Upstream and Gathering(1)$196,433(2)$176,692(3)$19,741  $605,433(2)(3)$645,600(3)(4)$(40,167)
Pipeline and Storage 63,681(2) 42,039(3) 21,642   121,798(2)(3) 110,830(3)(4) 10,968 
Utility 61,639(2) 67,108(3) (5,469)  189,961(2)(3) 184,615(3)(4) 5,346 
Total Reportable Segments 321,753  285,839  35,914   917,192  941,045  (23,853)
All Other             
Corporate 393  717  (324)  909  970  (61)
Total Capital Expenditures$322,146 $286,556 $35,590  $918,101 $942,015 $(23,914)

(1)   The year ended September 30, 2024 includes $6.2 million related to the acquisition of assets from UGI. Non-acquisition capital expenditures in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment were $530.1 million in fiscal 2024.
(2)   Capital expenditures for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2025, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $87.9 million, $19.4 million and $18.0 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2025, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(3)   Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2025, exclude capital expenditures of $85.0 million, $14.4 million and $20.6 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2024 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2025. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2025.
(4)   Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $63.8 million, $31.8 million and $13.6 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2023 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024.


          
DEGREE DAYS         
       Percent Colder
       (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended September 30,Normal 2025 2024 Normal(1) Last Year(1)
Buffalo, NY(2)112 60 34 (46.4) 76.5
Erie, PA78 70 23 (10.3) 204.3
          
Twelve Months Ended September 30,         
Buffalo, NY(2)6,307 5,885 5,162 (6.7) 14.0
Erie, PA5,771 5,597 4,782 (3.0) 17.0
          

(1)   Percents compare actual 2025 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2025 degree days to actual 2024 degree days.
(2)   Normal degree days changed from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in New York effective October 2024.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING INFORMATION
             
             
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
      Increase     Increase
   2025  2024 (Decrease)  2025  2024 (Decrease)
             
Gas Production/Prices:            
Production (MMcf)            
Appalachia  111,538  91,902  19,636   426,357  392,047  34,310 
             
Average Prices (Per Mcf)            
Weighted Average $2.41 $1.73 $0.68  $2.59 $1.88 $0.71 
Weighted Average after Hedging  2.61  2.40  0.21   2.70  2.44  0.26 
             
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:            
Upstream General and Administrative Expense per Mcf(1) $0.17 $0.20 $(0.03) $0.18 $0.18 $ 
Lease Operating Expense per Mcf(1) $0.13 $0.18 $(0.05) $0.12 $0.13 $(0.01)
Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense per Mcf(1) $0.13 $0.11 $0.02  $0.11 $0.09 $0.02 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf(1) $0.74 $0.80 $(0.06) $0.73 $0.81 $(0.08)
             

(1)  Refer to page 15 for the Upstream General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating Expense, Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense, and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
      
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
      
Reserve Quantity Information
(Unaudited)
      
 U.S.
 Appalachian Region
 Gas Oil Total
 (MMcf) (Mbbl) (MMcfe)
Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves:     
September 30, 20244,751,762  193  4,752,920 
Extensions and Discoveries632,536    632,536 
Revisions of Previous Estimates22,469  15  22,559 
Production(426,357) (28) (426,525)
September 30, 20254,980,410  180  4,981,490 
      
Proved Developed Reserves:     
September 30, 20243,484,852  193  3,486,010 
September 30, 20253,664,381  180  3,665,461 
      



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)
             
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
      Increase     Increase
  2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated 15,747 16,412 (665) 116,981 108,845 8,136 
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 152,755 150,126 2,629  668,166 648,562 19,604 
Interruptible Transportation 319 283 36  984 1,791 (807)
  168,821 166,821 2,000  786,131 759,198 26,933 
             
             
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)            
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
      Increase     Increase
  2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease)
Retail Sales:            
Residential Sales 3,529 3,590 (61) 64,267 56,758 7,509 
Commercial Sales 617 588 29  10,614 8,989 1,625 
Industrial Sales 41 54 (13) 635 444 191 
  4,187 4,232 (45) 75,516 66,191 9,325 
Transportation 10,321 9,313 1,008  66,202 62,297 3,905 
  14,508 13,545 963  141,718 128,488 13,230 
             


  

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings $107,342  $(167,621) $518,504  $77,513 
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets     318,433   141,802   519,129 
Tax impact of impairment of assets     (80,585)  (37,169)  (136,271)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt        2,385    
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt        (642)   
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset     1,700   729   6,548 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  3,402   (461)  3,206   (1,791)
Pending Ohio acquisition costs  1,061      1,061    
Tax impact of pending Ohio acquisition costs  (246)     (246)   
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments  (672)  (1,232)  1,108   (3,034)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments  141   258   (233)  637 
Adjusted Earnings $111,028  $70,492  $630,505  $462,731 
         
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.18  $(1.84) $5.68  $0.84 
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets, net of tax     2.61   1.14   4.15 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax        0.02    
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax  0.04   0.01   0.04   0.05 
Pending Ohio acquisition costs, net of tax  0.01      0.01    
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax  (0.01)  (0.01)  0.01   (0.03)
Rounding        0.01    
Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.22  $0.77  $6.91  $5.01 


Management defines adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings $107,342  $(167,621) $518,504  $77,513 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  119,539   108,847   456,594   457,026 
Other (Income) Deductions  (4,941)  (3,237)  (36,428)  (16,226)
Interest Expense  35,445   34,654   155,834   138,695 
Income Taxes  41,919   (60,366)  175,549   9,742 
Impairment of Assets     318,433   141,802   519,129 
Pending Ohio Acquisition Costs  1,061      1,061    
Adjusted EBITDA $300,365  $230,710  $1,412,916  $1,185,879 
         
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment        
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Adjusted EBITDA $241,093  $173,246  $975,182  $787,613 
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA  62,639   62,527   270,779   259,920 
Utility Adjusted EBITDA  2,036   (228)  183,714   152,513 
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA  (5,403)  (4,835)  (16,759)  (14,167)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $300,365  $230,710  $1,412,916  $1,185,879 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings $103,493  $(142,072) $324,698  $(57,041)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  82,847   73,771   311,817   316,762 
Other (Income) Deductions  (185)  803   (863)  1,046 
Interest Expense  16,604   18,134   76,633   74,005 
Income Taxes  38,334   (49,748)  121,095   (20,213)
Impairment of Assets     272,358   141,802   473,054 
Adjusted EBITDA $241,093  $173,246  $975,182  $787,613 
         
Pipeline and Storage Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings $27,938  $(5,812) $120,957  $79,670 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  18,747   18,373   74,480   74,530 
Other (Income) Deductions  (2,113)  (3,715)  (9,915)  (13,828)
Interest Expense  10,871   11,730   45,509   47,428 
Income Taxes  7,196   (4,124)  39,748   26,045 
Impairment of Assets     46,075      46,075 
Adjusted EBITDA $62,639  $62,527  $270,779  $259,920 
         
Utility Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings $(17,790) $(16,759) $83,249  $57,089 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  17,793   16,583   69,701   65,261 
Other (Income) Deductions  (2,491)  (1,991)  (27,858)  (8,515)
Interest Expense  10,368   9,325   42,969   34,727 
Income Taxes  (5,844)  (7,386)  15,653   3,951 
Adjusted EBITDA $2,036  $(228) $183,714  $152,513 
         
Corporate and All Other        
Reported GAAP Earnings $(6,299) $(2,978) $(10,400) $(2,205)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  152   120   596   473 
Other (Income) Deductions  (152)  1,666   2,208   5,071 
Interest Expense  (2,398)  (4,535)  (9,277)  (17,465)
Income Taxes  2,233   892   (947)  (41)
Pending Ohio Acquisition Costs  1,061      1,061    
Adjusted EBITDA $(5,403) $(4,835) $(16,759) $(14,167)


Management defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of any projected free cash flow measure to its comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts. This is due to an inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.


