National Healthcare Properties Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (the “Company”), a self-managed diversified healthcare real estate investment trust focusing on seniors housing and outpatient medical facilities, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Michael Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “We are very pleased with the continued strong momentum of our business across-the-board in the third quarter. The exceptional growth of same store cash net operating income within the Senior Housing Operating Property segment and the continued durable performance of the Outpatient Medical Facility segment are laying a solid foundation for our public listing preparation.”

Financial Performance and Other Highlights

Net loss of $(0.56) per basic and diluted share. Nareit defined Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $0.23 per diluted share, and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) of $0.36 per diluted share. FFO per share increased 21.1% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. AFFO per share increased 12.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Third quarter portfolio Same Store Cash Net Operating Income (“NOI”) growth was 12.2% year-over-year. Senior Housing Operating Property (“SHOP”) segment Same Store Cash NOI growth was 27.2%. Outpatient Medical Facility (“OMF”) segment Same Store Cash NOI growth was 4.7%.

Third quarter disposition totaled $1.8 million, representing the sale of one non-core SHOP.





Operating Update

SHOP Portfolio

Year-over-year Same Store Cash NOI growth of 27.2%.

Quarter-over-quarter Same Store Cash NOI growth of 10.3%.

Same Store average occupancy totaled 83.7%, an increase of 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Same Store revenue increased 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Same Store Cash NOI Margin totaled 21.5%, an expansion of 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.





OMF Portfolio

Year-over-year Same Store Cash NOI growth of 4.7%.

Quarter-over-quarter Same Store Cash NOI decreased by 1.6%.

Same Store ending occupancy totaled 93.5%, a decrease of 0.4% on a year-over-year basis.





Investment Activity

The Company completed the disposition of one non-core SHOP with a contract sales price of $1.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Capital

As of September 30, 2025, total debt outstanding (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) was $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 5.1% (when giving effect to interest rate hedges) and an average remaining term of 3.5 years.

Year-to-date through September 2025, the Company has paid down $83.1 million of debt using proceeds from dispositions. In April 2025, the Company fully repaid the $21.7 million Capital One OMF Warehouse Facility.

Net Leverage (Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA) totaled 8.9x as of September 30, 2025, an improvement of 0.4x relative to June 30, 2025.

Preferred Stock

On September 19, 2025, the Board of Directors declared dividends on the Company’s outstanding preferred stock as follows:

A dividend of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock to holders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2025.

A dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock to holders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2025.





During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company completed the repurchase of $4.5 million of previously outstanding shares of preferred stock at a weighted average yield of 11.9%, representing a $9.75 discount to face value and reducing leverage by $2.9 million.

Supplemental Information

Additional information regarding these results can be found in the Company’s supplemental financial package that will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at nhpreit.com.

Financial Statements and Definitions

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, AFFO, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, NOI, Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI. While the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating performance, the use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative for, a measure of financial or operating performance as defined by GAAP. There are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Additionally, the Company’s computation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Nareit FFO​ and AFFO

The Company calculates FFO consistent with the standards established over time by Nareit. Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for (i) real estate-related depreciation and amortization, (ii) impairment charges on depreciable real property, (iii) gains or losses from sales of depreciable real property and (iv) similar adjustments for non-controlling interests and unconsolidated entities.

The Company calculates AFFO by further adjusting FFO to reflect the performance of its portfolio for items it believes are not directly attributable to its operations. The Company's adjustments to FFO to arrive at AFFO include removing the impacts of (i) acquisition and transaction related costs, (ii) amortization of market-lease intangible assets and liabilities, (iii) adjustments for straight-line rent, (iv) termination fees to related parties, (v) equity-based compensation expense, (vi) depreciation and amortization related to non-real estate related assets, (vii) mark-to-market gains and losses from its non-designated derivatives, (viii) non-cash components of interest expense, (ix) casualty-related charges, (x) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and (xi) similar adjustments for non-controlling interests and unconsolidated entities.

The Company considers FFO and AFFO to be useful supplemental measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding the applicable items listed below, FFO and AFFO can help investors compare its operating performance between periods or as compared to other REITs.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding acquisition and transaction related costs, termination fees to related parties, interest and other income, amortization of market-lease intangible assets and liabilities and other non-cash items including equity-based compensation, impairment charges, casualty-related charges, gains and losses on sale of real estate investments, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on derivative investments.​

Cash NOI and NOI ​

The Company defines NOI as total revenues from tenants less property operating costs. The Company defines Cash NOI as NOI excluding net amortization of above/below market lease and lease intangibles and straight-line rent adjustments that are included in GAAP revenue from tenants and property operating and maintenance.​

Cash NOI Margin​

For the SHOP segment, Cash NOI divided by revenue from tenants excluding net amortization of above/below market lease and lease intangibles.​

Net Debt​

Total gross debt less cash and cash equivalents.​

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA or Net Leverage​

Net Debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (annualized based on Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter multiplied by four).​

Non-Core Properties​

Assets that have been deemed not essential to generating future economic benefit or value to the Company’s day-to-day operations and/or are scheduled to be sold.​

Occupancy or Leased %​

Occupancy for the OMF segment is presented as of the end of the period shown; occupancy for the SHOP segment is presented for the duration of the period shown.​

Same Store​

The Company defines “same store” as operational properties owned for the full duration of the comparative periods and that are not otherwise excluded. Properties are excluded from same store if they are (i) Non-Core Properties (as defined above), (ii) sold, classified as held for sale, or classified as discontinued operations in accordance with GAAP, (iii) impacted by materially disruptive events, or (iv) undergoing, or intended to undergo, significant redevelopment. Redeveloped properties in the OMF segment will be included in same store once substantial completion of work has occurred for the full period in the periods presented.

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 ASSETS Real estate investments, at cost: Land $ 176,510 $ 177,999 $ 182,662 $ 190,082 $ 198,124 Buildings, fixtures and improvements 1,795,014 1,804,274 1,837,150 2,012,401 2,051,313 Acquired intangible assets 248,061 249,941 256,440 284,447 290,408 Construction in progress $ 2,535 $ 4,126 $ 9,558 $ 7,867 $ 3,930 Total real estate investments, at cost 2,222,120 2,236,340 2,285,810 2,494,797 2,543,775 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (681,847 ) (671,070 ) (670,907 ) (725,831 ) (724,985 ) Total real estate investments, net 1,540,273 1,565,270 1,614,903 1,768,966 1,818,790 Assets held for sale 6,215 1,725 — — — Cash and cash equivalents 47,059 47,123 71,383 21,652 32,858 Restricted cash 55,477 56,047 55,025 52,443 52,054 Derivative assets, at fair value 8,415 11,208 13,281 19,206 17,177 Straight-line rent receivable, net 21,069 20,315 19,967 22,841 23,056 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,280 6,841 6,879 7,480 7,553 Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,972 22,591 23,721 26,316 23,706 Accounts receivable, net 10,242 9,311 8,096 5,850 5,238 Deferred costs, net 18,055 18,465 18,630 21,269 17,238 Total assets 1,739,057 1,758,896 1,831,885 1,946,023 1,997,670 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Mortgage notes payable, net $ 696,806 $ 696,508 $ 711,065 $ 779,160 $ 816,988 Fannie Mae Secured Debt 336,181 337,624 360,774 362,216 363,659 Market lease intangible liabilities, net 5,114 5,380 5,691 6,125 6,910 Derivative liabilities, at fair value — — — — — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 46,440 46,322 54,649 89,575 84,472 Operating lease liabilities 8,266 7,801 7,815 8,109 8,122 Deferred rent 10,230 9,347 8,275 7,217 5,717 Distributions payable 3,372 3,432 3,496 3,496 3,496 Total liabilities 1,106,409 1,106,414 1,151,765 1,255,898 1,289,364 Stockholders’ Equity 7.375% Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 4,740,000 authorized 38 40 40 40 40 7.125% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 3,680,000 authorized 35 35 36 36 36 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized 1,132 1,132 1,132 1,132 1,132 Additional paid-in capital 2,530,535 2,532,585 2,533,737 2,533,706 2,533,697 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,560 9,441 11,646 16,640 14,301 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,912,081 ) (1,896,200 ) (1,872,012 ) (1,866,994 ) (1,846,558 ) Total stockholders’ equity 627,219 647,033 674,579 684,560 702,648 Non-controlling interests 5,429 5,449 5,541 5,565 5,658 Total equity 632,648 652,482 680,120 690,125 708,306 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,739,057 $ 1,758,896 $ 1,831,885 $ 1,946,023 $ 1,997,670





NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Revenue from tenants $ 86,026 $ 85,332 $ 86,443 $ 87,738 $ 88,940 Operating expenses: Property operating and maintenance 53,845 54,179 57,856 54,895 56,407 Impairment charges 6,641 15,212 11,899 13,383 8,829 Operating fees to related parties — — — 22 6,391 Termination fees to related parties — — — — 8,409 Acquisition and transaction related 91 497 51 2,263 5,187 General and administrative 5,671 5,075 4,896 5,502 5,502 Depreciation and amortization 18,029 18,539 23,706 20,681 20,720 Total expenses 84,277 93,502 98,408 96,746 111,445 Operating loss before gain on sale of real estate investments 1,749 (8,170 ) (11,965 ) (9,008 ) (22,505 ) Gain on sale of real estate investments 626 2,652 24,989 7,953 1,579 Operating (loss) income 2,375 (5,518 ) 13,024 (1,055 ) (20,926 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (15,060 ) (15,836 ) (14,529 ) (17,305 ) (18,007 ) Interest and other income (expense) 294 231 (15 ) (26 ) 548 Gain on extinguishment of debt — 257 — 392 — Gain (loss) on non-designated derivatives (77 ) 32 (1 ) 1,095 (2,384 ) Total other expenses, net (14,843 ) (15,316 ) (14,545 ) (15,844 ) (19,843 ) Loss before income taxes (12,468 ) (20,834 ) (1,521 ) (16,899 ) (40,769 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (66 ) — 6 (127 ) — Net loss (12,534 ) (20,834 ) (1,515 ) (17,026 ) (40,769 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (21 ) 31 (54 ) 38 77 Allocation for preferred stock (3,326 ) (3,386 ) (3,450 ) (3,449 ) (3,450 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (15,881 ) (24,189 ) (5,019 ) (20,437 ) (44,142 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on designated derivatives (1,881 ) (2,205 ) (4,994 ) 2,339 (10,167 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,762 ) $ (26,394 ) $ (10,013 ) $ (18,098 ) $ (54,309 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding — Basic and Diluted 28,296,919 28,296,439 28,296,439 28,296,439 28,291,594 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — Basic and Diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (1.56 ) (1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.





NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 OMFs: Revenue from tenants $ 29,022 $ 29,252 $ 30,635 $ 33,744 $ 34,303 Property operating and maintenance (8,391 ) (8,342 ) (11,485 ) (9,422 ) (10,656 ) OMF segment net operating income $ 20,631 $ 20,910 $ 19,150 $ 24,322 $ 23,647 SHOPs: Revenue from tenants $ 57,004 $ 56,078 $ 55,808 $ 53,994 $ 54,637 Property operating and maintenance (45,454 ) (45,835 ) (46,371 ) (45,473 ) (45,751 ) SHOP segment net operating income $ 11,550 $ 10,243 $ 9,437 $ 8,521 $ 8,886 Net operating income (NOI) $ 32,181 $ 31,153 $ 28,587 $ 32,843 $ 32,533 Impairment charges (6,641 ) (15,212 ) (11,899 ) (13,383 ) (8,829 ) Operating fees to related parties — — — (22 ) (6,391 ) Termination fees to related parties — — — — (8,409 ) Acquisition and transaction related (91 ) (497 ) (51 ) (2,263 ) (5,187 ) General and administrative (5,671 ) (5,075 ) (4,896 ) (5,502 ) (5,502 ) Depreciation and amortization (18,029 ) (18,539 ) (23,706 ) (20,681 ) (20,720 ) Gain on sale of real estate investments 626 2,652 24,989 7,953 1,579 Interest expense (15,060 ) (15,836 ) (14,529 ) (17,305 ) (18,007 ) Interest and other income (expense) 294 231 (15 ) (26 ) 548 Gain (loss) on non-designated derivatives (77 ) 32 (1 ) 1,095 (2,384 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — 257 — 392 — Income tax (expense) benefit (66 ) — 6 (127 ) — Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (21 ) 31 (54 ) 38 77 Preferred stock dividends (3,326 ) (3,386 ) (3,450 ) (3,449 ) (3,450 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (in accordance with GAAP) $ (15,881 ) $ (24,189 ) $ (5,019 ) $ (20,437 ) $ (44,142 ) (1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.





NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (in accordance with GAAP) $ (15,881 ) $ (24,189 ) $ (5,019 ) $ (20,437 ) $ (44,142 ) Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 16,647 17,127 22,281 19,287 19,293 Impairment charges 6,641 15,212 11,899 13,383 8,829 Gain on sale of real estate (626 ) (2,652 ) (24,989 ) (7,953 ) (1,579 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests (73 ) (146 ) (56 ) (181 ) (64 ) FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to common stockholders 6,708 5,352 4,116 4,099 (17,663 ) Amortization (accretion) of market lease and other intangibles, net (174 ) (135 ) 2,331 (606 ) (134 ) Straight-line rent adjustments (753 ) (635 ) (1,023 ) (434 ) (458 ) Acquisition and transaction related(1) 91 497 51 2,263 5,187 Termination fees to related parties(2) — — — — 8,409 Equity-based compensation 1,333 570 — — 153 Depreciation and amortization on non-real estate assets 1,382 1,411 1,425 1,394 1,427 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives(3) 911 813 931 310 4,224 Non-cash components of interest expense(4) 761 1,481 858 879 880 Adjustments for non-controlling interests (10 ) (13 ) (19 ) — (91 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — (257 ) — (392 ) — Casualty-related charges(5) 115 7 115 412 2 AFFO $ 10,364 $ 9,091 $ 8,785 $ 7,925 $ 1,936 Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025 14.0 % Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 435.3 % Recurring Capital Expenditures $ 4,452 $ 10,571 $ 6,658 $ 10,570 $ 5,917 FFO and AFFO Weighted-average shares outstanding — Diluted 28,549,088 28,533,395 28,530,465 28,530,264 28,525,620 FFO per common share — Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ (0.62 ) AFFO per common share — Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.07 (1) Includes certain advisory, legal, accounting, information technology, tax and other professional expenses and other non-recurring employee transition expenses that were directly related to the Company's internalization and the reverse stock split.

(2) Represents the closing payments paid in connection with the Company's internalization.

(3) Presented as total gains or losses from the Company's non-designated derivatives net of cash received.

(4) Non-cash components of interest expense include (i) deferred financing cost amortization, (ii) mortgage discount and premium amortization and (iii) amortized gains or losses from terminated hedging instruments.

(5) Includes labor, supplies and evacuation expenses from natural disasters not covered by insurance.

(6) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.





NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Amounts in thousands Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Net loss (in accordance with GAAP) $ (12,534 ) $ (20,834 ) $ (1,515 ) $ (17,025 ) $ (40,771 ) Interest expense 15,060 15,836 14,529 17,305 18,007 Income tax expense 66 — (6 ) 127 — Depreciation and amortization 18,029 18,539 23,706 20,681 20,720 EBITDA 20,621 13,541 36,714 21,088 (2,044 ) Acquisition and transaction related 91 497 51 2,263 5,187 Termination fees to related parties — — — — 8,409 Equity-based compensation 1,333 570 — — 153 Impairment charges 6,641 15,212 11,899 13,383 8,829 (Gain)/loss on sale of real estate investments (626 ) (2,652 ) (24,989 ) (7,953 ) (1,579 ) (Gain)/loss on non-designated derivatives 77 (32 ) 1 (1,095 ) 2,384 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (257 ) — (392 ) — Amortization (accretion) of market lease and other intangibles, net (174 ) (135 ) 2,331 (606 ) (135 ) Casualty-related charges 115 7 115 412 2 Adjusted EBITDA 28,078 26,751 26,122 27,100 21,206 Operating fees to related parties — — — 22 6,391 General and administrative 4,338 4,505 4,896 5,502 5,349 Interest and other income (294 ) (231 ) 15 25 (546 ) Amortization (accretion) of market lease and other intangibles, net 174 135 (2,331 ) 606 135 Casualty-related charges (115 ) (7 ) (115 ) (412 ) (2 ) NOI 32,181 31,153 28,587 32,843 32,533 Adjustments for straight-line rent (753 ) (634 ) (1,021 ) (435 ) (458 ) Accretion of market lease and other intangibles, net (174 ) (135 ) 2,331 (605 ) (133 ) Cash NOI $ 31,254 $ 30,384 $ 29,897 $ 31,803 $ 31,942 Dispositions 299 502 (758 ) (3,241 ) (3,496 ) Redevelopment 85 99 160 (196 ) (196 ) Non-Core Properties 297 158 229 252 220 Same-store Cash NOI $ 31,935 $ 31,143 $ 29,528 $ 28,618 $ 28,470 Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025 2.5 % Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 12.2 % (1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.





NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except share, per share, and property data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 OMF segment - revenue from tenants $ 29,022 $ 29,252 $ 30,635 $ 33,744 $ 34,303 OMF segment - property operating and maintenance (8,391 ) (8,342 ) (11,485 ) (9,422 ) (10,656 ) OMF segment NOI $ 20,631 $ 20,910 $ 19,150 $ 24,322 $ 23,647 Straight line rent adjustments (754 ) (634 ) (1,021 ) (437 ) (460 ) Accretion of market lease and other intangibles, net (164 ) (167 ) 2,335 (541 ) (131 ) OMF segment cash NOI $ 19,713 $ 20,109 $ 20,464 $ 23,344 $ 23,056 Dispositions 36 (51 ) (1,456 ) (3,798 ) (3,852 ) Redevelopment 85 99 160 (196 ) (196 ) Non-Core properties 94 103 76 50 26 OMF segment same store cash NOI $ 19,928 $ 20,260 $ 19,244 $ 19,400 $ 19,034 Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025

(1.6

)%

Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 4.7 % (1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.





NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except share, per share, and property data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 SHOP segment - revenue from tenants $ 57,004 $ 56,081 $ 55,808 $ 53,994 $ 54,637 SHOP segment - property operating and maintenance (45,454 ) (45,836 ) (46,371 ) (45,472 ) (45,751 ) SHOP segment NOI $ 11,550 $ 10,245 $ 9,437 $ 8,522 $ 8,886 Non-cash adjustments (9 ) 30 (4 ) (63 ) — SHOP segment cash NOI $ 11,541 $ 10,275 $ 9,433 $ 8,459 $ 8,886 Dispositions 263 553 698 557 356 Non-Core properties 203 55 153 202 194 SHOP segment same store Cash NOI $ 12,007 $ 10,883 $ 10,284 $ 9,218 $ 9,436 Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025 10.3 % Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 27.2 % (1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.





NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except share, per share, and property data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 OMF SHOP Total properties as of June 30, 2025 133 42 Dispositions — (1) Total properties as of September 30, 2025 133 41 Non-Core properties (3) (3) Redevelopments (1) — Same store properties as of September 30, 2025 129 38 (1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.



