ConnectWise Unifies Cybersecurity and BCDR in One Platform to Cut Threat Response and Recovery by up to 50%

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the software company dedicated to the success of MSPs and IT teams, today at IT Nation Connect announced major advancements to its cybersecurity and data protection capabilities within the Asio™ platform. These enhancements empower MSPs to enter the Age of Autonomous Service by unifying security operations, accelerating threat response, and extending business continuity coverage across modern and legacy infrastructure.

MSPs today face mounting pressure from AI-driven cyberattacks, tightened compliance requirements, and rising SMB expectations for always-on IT operations. ConnectWise’s Asio-powered innovations deliver measurable outcomes, including 30-50% faster detection and response through unified alerts and automated actions, reduced tool sprawl by consolidating SIEM, MDR, backup, and dashboards in one unified interface, and improved SLA performance through better visibility and automated business recovery.

“MSPs are navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape while customers demand bulletproof security and seamless recovery,” said David Raissipour, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ConnectWise. “By unifying security and data protection within Asio, we’re helping MSPs to enter the Age of Autonomous Service with an integrated platform that enables them to move from reactive firefighting to proactive, outcome-driven service delivery.”

Key platform enhancements include:

New integrations with Microsoft Office 365, SentinelOne, Cisco Meraki and Umbrella, Duo, and Syslog Router accelerate threat detection while avoiding vendor lock-in, with an accelerated integrations and migration program in-flight. The Agentic Evolution of MDR: ConnectWise MDR brings agentic AI into incident response with RPA-powered Security Actions that enable instant containment of suspicious M365 activity. This capability will be demonstrated at IT Nation with full release in Q1 2026.

Security The Dashboard integrates with 14 platforms, including ConnectWise SIEM (powered by Asio), Acronis, BitDefender, ESET, Microsoft Defender AV, Microsoft Defender for Business, SentinelOne, Sophos, Webroot, Breach Secure Now, Infima, PHIN, and Proofpoint SAT. The Backup Dashboard provides visibility across six integrations: Axcient x360Recover, Axcient x360Cloud, Acronis, Veeam, Datto, and SaaS Backup/Keepit. Extending the Reach of BCDR: ConnectWise x360Recover now protects Network Attached Storage (NAS) of any make or model, while new Azure Files protection extends coverage across both modern workloads and legacy infrastructure.

"The fragmentation of security and backup tools has long drained MSP productivity," added Russ Humphries, EVP Product Management – Security and Data Protection at ConnectWise. "With more than 20 security and backup integrations unified under a single pane of glass, we're proving that an open-ecosystem approach can deliver both choice and simplicity. Our partners can now detect threats, respond with AI-backed automation, and ensure their customers benefit from the fastest business and data recovery possible all from one platform."

ConnectWise is the first vendor to unify SIEM, automated security actions, and backup/recovery visibility in one intelligent platform. Unlike point solutions that force MSPs to toggle between multiple interfaces, Asio delivers a true single pane of glass for security and data protection operations.

The SIEM integrations and dashboard enhancements are available now. RPA-powered Security Actions and agentic MDR capabilities will be demonstrated at IT Nation with full release planned for Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 respectively. NAS and Azure Files protection are currently in early access with general availability planned for Q4 2025.

For more information about ConnectWise's Asio platform and product updates, visit www.connectwise.com.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .