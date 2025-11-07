Strategy Overview Named Champion of PitchIT Competition at IT Nation Connect 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, announced today at its industry-leading conference, IT Nation Connect, in Orlando, Florida, that Strategy Overview was named the winner of the 2025 annual PitchIT Program. For the second year, Liongard sponsored this year’s PitchIT Program.

“We’re proud to once again be a part of this incredible initiative. It’s inspiring to see emerging vendors challenge convention and create technologies that help service providers deliver greater value to their customers,” said Michelle Accardi, Liongard CEO. “Supporting PitchIT reflects Liongard’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the community and fueling innovation that lifts the entire channel.”

Strategy Overview captured first place and a $70,000 grand prize with its innovative vCIO and QBR automation platform—powered by Arya, the world’s first vCIO agent—that standardizes tech stacks, delivers clean assessments, updates asset data, and gives clients a white-labeled portal to manage their digital transformation. The runner-up, Mizo , showcased an intelligent AI agent-based automation for MSP service desks and received $30,000, which will further support the company’s commitment to innovation and growth. Industry experts Juan Mack, MJ Patent, and MJ Shoer presided over the competition.

"The MSP industry is entering a new era of innovation and opportunity. This year’s PitchIT class demonstrated the creativity and determination driving our community’s evolution,” said Sean Lardo, IT Nation Evangelist. “Strategy Overview demonstrated the transformative impact that their automated QBR and vCIO agent can have on the MSP industry. We're eager to see what inventive solutions our partners will develop next, and we can't wait to meet the next generation of MSPs who'll join our PitchIT program in the coming year. Together, we're shaping a stronger, more secure, and more profitable future for the MSP community.”

This year, 26 trailblazers from across the global MSP and IT services community joined the PitchIT Class of 2025. Over 16 weeks, participants engaged in comprehensive business development training, mentorship, coaching, and co-marketing opportunities. The finalists then took center stage at IT Nation Connect to showcase their solutions, with exclusive access to free booths and personalized guidance from former PitchIT champions, including Senteon.

“Winning PitchIT this year is truly an honor, and I am grateful for the recognition,” said Strategy Overview CEO & co-founder, Alex Markov. “Being part of the program allowed us to reflect on why we built Strategy Overview. It’s not just that we built the best vCIO/QBR automation platform in the world, but the biggest impact we have is that our platform gives MSPs freedom. Being part of this community has been the biggest impact on my life, and being able then pass those lessons to the new generation of MSPs is amazing.”

Founded in 2018, the PitchIT program is a startup incubation competition designed to help innovators showcase solutions that can be built on or integrated within the ConnectWise ecosystem. Since its inception, nearly 150 companies from around the world have participated. The program reflects IT Nation’s ongoing commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering startup integration partners driving progress in the MSP space.

To learn more about entering the PitchIT Accelerator Program, visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/pitchit

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio® platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation .