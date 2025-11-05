NewLake Capital Partners Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Revenue Totaled $12.6 Million, an Increase of 0.3% Year-Over-Year

Third Quarter 2025 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Totaled $6.7 Million, Funds from Operations Totaled $10.7 Million, and Adjusted Funds from Operations Totaled $11.0 Million

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for November 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (the “Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“During the third quarter we remained focused on proactive tenant management while maintaining the strength of our balance sheet,” said Anthony Coniglio, NewLake's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite continued cannabis industry headwinds, NewLake is positioned to deliver lasting value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue totaled $12.6 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.7 million.

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) (1) totaled $10.7 million.

totaled $10.7 million. Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) (1) totaled $11.0 million.

totaled $11.0 million. Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend $1.72 per common share.



Comparison to the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2024

Revenue remained flat at $12.6 million year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.7 million, as compared to $6.4 million.

FFO totaled $10.7 million, as compared to $10.3 million, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $11.0 million, as compared to $10.8 million, an increase of 2.4% year-over-year.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, consistent to the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Revenue totaled $38.7 million, as compared to $37.6 million, an increase of 3.0% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $20.3 million, as compared to $20.1 million.

FFO totaled $32.3 million, as compared to $31.4 million, an increase of 3.0% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $33.2 million, as compared to $32.7 million, an increase of 1.4% year-over-year.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025, were $23.6 million, with approximately $1.1 million committed to fund future improvements.

Total liquidity of $106.0 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility.

Gross real estate assets of $432.2 million.

1.6% debt to total gross assets and a debt service coverage ratio of approximately 85x.

No debt maturity until May 2027.



(1) FFO and AFFO are presented on a dilutive basis.

Investment Activity

Acquisitions

The following table presents the Company’s investment activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands):

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Real Estate Acquisition Costs Cresco Labs Ohio Dispensary February 19, 2025 $ 285 Cresco Labs Ohio Dispensary April 25, 2025 500 Curaleaf(1) Pennsylvania Dispensary June 12, 2025 950 Total $ 1,735

(1) This dispensary was acquired through a like-kind exchange and was recorded at its fair value. For further details, refer to the “Disposition” section below.

Disposition

On June 12, 2025, the Company completed a deed-for-deed like-kind exchange with a tenant, involving the transfer of its dispensary located in Mokena, IL for a dispensary located in Brookville, PA. The transaction was structured as a nonmonetary exchange with no cash consideration. Upon completion of the exchange, the Brookville property received by the Company was leased to a current tenant under a new operating lease. The Brookville dispensary was recorded at its estimated fair value of $950 thousand and the Company recognized a de minimis loss on the exchange. For additional details, refer to the acquisition summary in the table above.

Real Estate Commitments

Improvement Allowances

The following table presents the funded and remaining unfunded commitments as of September 30, 2025 (in thousands):

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Funded Commitments Unfunded Commitments Cresco Labs Ohio Dispensary February 19, 2025 $ — $ 705 Cresco Labs Ohio Dispensary April 25, 2025 — 375 Total $ — $ 1,080



Condition of Our Tenants

Pottsville, PA and Sparks, NV Cultivation Facilities

On July 30, 2025, AYR Wellness Inc. (“AYR”), which operated at two of the Company’s properties located in Pottsville, PA and Sparks, NV, announced that it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with its senior noteholders. Under the restructuring support agreement, certain AYR assets and operations will be acquired by the senior noteholders, while the remaining assets and operations, including those at the Company’s leased properties, are to be sold or wound down.

The cultivation properties leased to AYR accounted for approximately 5.9% of the Company’s rental income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. AYR satisfied its rent obligations through July 2025; however, beginning in August 2025 through the end of the quarter, the Company did not receive rent for its Pottsville, PA and Sparks, NV cultivation properties, which AYR vacated during the quarter. The Company applied approximately $505.1 thousand of AYR’s security deposits toward unpaid rent in the third quarter for the Pottsville and Sparks properties. At the end of the quarter, the combined remaining security deposits held by the Company totaled approximately $408.4 thousand across both properties. The Company intends to enforce all rights available under the applicable lease agreements.

Fitchburg, MA Cultivation Facility

Revolutionary Clinics, Inc. (“Revolutionary Clinics”), which leased the Company’s Fitchburg, MA cultivation property, has experienced operational challenges that impaired its ability to meet contractual rent obligations. Beginning in June 2024, Revolutionary Clinics remitted approximately 50% of rent due. On December 13, 2024, the tenant entered into receivership. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company entered into a stipulation agreement with the court-appointed receiver to receive 50% of contractual rent on a weekly basis, along with weekly reimbursements for certain delinquent real estate taxes and utilities previously paid by the Company until the property was vacated and operations ceased. In July 2025, Revolutionary Clinics vacated the property, and rental payments ceased. The Company has engaged a broker and is actively marketing the property for lease and leasing efforts remain ongoing.

Financing Activity

Revolving Credit Facility

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $7.6 million in borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $82.4 million in funds available to be drawn, subject to sufficient collateral in the borrowing base. The Revolving Credit Facility accrued interest at a fixed rate of 5.65% through May 5, 2025. Commencing May 6, 2025, the Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at a variable rate based upon the greater of (a) the Prime Rate quoted in the Wall Street Journal (Western Edition) plus an applicable margin of 1.0% or (b) 4.75%. As of September 30, 2025, the interest rate was at 8.25%.

The facility is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default. As of September 30, 2025, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants under the agreement.

Dividend

On September 12, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025, and represents an AFFO payout ratio of 82%.

Recent Developments

On October 23, 2025, the Company amended its lease agreements with C3 Industries (“C3”) to modify the terms of both the Hartford and Missouri leases. Under the amended Hartford lease, the Company agreed to pursue a sale of the Hartford property, and in connection with that agreement, C3 is required to reimburse the Company for any shortfall if the sale proceeds are less than the Company’s investment basis. Conversely, if sale proceeds exceed the Company’s basis, a portion of the excess will be paid to C3 as reimbursement for their investment in the property. C3 will continue to pay monthly base rent through the sale date. Upon completion of the sale, a portion of the rent previously allocated to the Hartford property will be reallocated to the Missouri lease, to compensate the Company for a portion of the income no longer received from the Hartford property. C3 will continue to pay this incremental rent under the Missouri lease until the Company invests in new properties with C3 pursuant to its right of first refusal agreement.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. All of our statements regarding anticipated growth in our funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, anticipated market conditions, and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Real Estate Land $ 23,224 $ 22,891 Building and Improvements 408,930 408,552 Total Real Estate 432,154 431,443 Less Accumulated Depreciation (54,698 ) (44,709 ) Net Real Estate 377,456 386,734 Cash and Cash Equivalents 23,569 20,213 In-Place Lease Intangible Assets, net 16,202 17,794 Loan Receivable, net (Current Expected Credit Loss of $82 and $116, respectively) 4,918 4,884 Other Assets 1,852 1,911 Total Assets $ 423,997 $ 431,536 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,303 $ 1,515 Revolving Credit Facility 7,600 7,600 Dividends and Distributions Payable 9,024 9,246 Security Deposits 7,137 8,117 Rent Received in Advance 1,271 684 Other Liabilities 60 402 Total Liabilities 26,395 27,564 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 100,000,000 Shares Authorized, 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 400,000,000 Shares Authorized, 20,552,632 and 20,514,583 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively 205 205 Additional Paid-In Capital 447,069 446,627 Accumulated Deficit (56,469 ) (50,067 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 390,805 396,765 Noncontrolling Interests 6,797 7,207 Total Equity 397,602 403,972 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 423,997 $ 431,536





NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Rental Income $ 12,335 $ 12,276 $ 37,485 $ 36,657 Interest Income from Loans 137 134 408 399 Fees and Reimbursables 115 144 835 562 Total Revenue 12,587 12,554 38,728 37,618 Expenses: Reimbursable Property Expenses 46 128 713 179 Property Carrying Costs 145 — 150 — Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3,874 3,726 11,634 10,920 General and Administrative Expenses: Compensation Expense 933 1,169 2,808 3,554 Professional Fees 334 475 1,137 1,120 Other General and Administrative Expenses 350 433 1,314 1,307 Total General and Administrative Expenses 1,617 2,077 5,259 5,981 Total Expenses 5,682 5,931 17,756 17,080 Loss on Sale of Real Estate — — (34 ) — Provision for Current Expected Credit Loss 11 12 34 38 Income From Operations 6,916 6,635 20,972 20,576 Other Income (Expense): Other Income 97 80 274 262 Interest Expense (232 ) (177 ) (616 ) (388 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (135 ) (97 ) (342 ) (126 ) Net Income 6,781 6,538 20,630 20,450 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (115 ) (116 ) (348 ) (363 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 6,666 $ 6,422 $ 20,282 $ 20,087 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 20,629,562 20,578,838 20,613,788 20,558,754 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 20,995,800 20,975,718 20,981,539 20,956,515



Non-GAAP Financial Information

Funds From Operations

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for non-cash and certain non-recurring transactions, including non-cash components of compensation expense and the effect of provisions for credit loss. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

The table below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):