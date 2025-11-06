DFDS INITIATES CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 34 - 6 November 2025

The Board of Directors has initiated a search for a successor to Torben Carlsen, CEO

Torben Carlsen, CEO to remain in his position until successor is in place





DFDS’ Board of Directors has initiated the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Torben Carlsen to lead DFDS in the next phase of the strategy execution towards long-term value creation. Torben Carlsen will remain in his position until a successor is in place to ensure continuity while maintaining momentum in the current transition focus and executing the announced cost reduction programme.

Throughout 2025 DFDS has focused on strengthening the foundation for long-term performance while maintaining the strategic direction as set out in the Moving Together Towards 2030 strategy. The CEO succession supports this process and the continued execution of DFDS’s strategy focusing on unlocking the value of DFDS’s extended network.

Torben Carlsen joined DFDS in 2009 as Executive Vice President and CFO and was appointed President and CEO in May 2019. During his tenure with DFDS, he has led the company through several key acquisitions, including Norfolkline in 2010 and the expansion into the Mediterranean with UN RoRo in 2018 and expanded DFDS’ network and geographical scope, while also navigating significant macro challenges such as Brexit, Covid, and adverse inflationary and market developments as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition, Torben has been a prominent voice for Danish shipping, holding the position of Chair of Danish Shipping for the last three years and representing Danish Shipping in the European Shipowners’ Association while also being a board member of Interferry.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chair of the Board:

“The Board of Directors has decided to initiate the search for a new CEO to lead DFDS in the next phase of the strategy execution towards long-term value creation as laid out in the 2030 strategy. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Torben warmly for his 16 years of dedication and leadership. Since becoming CEO, he has been instrumental in strengthening DFDS’ position and network, as well as driving the green transition and laying a strong foundation for DFDS’ future. We have truly appreciated the collaboration with Torben and look forward to continuing our close cooperation as he leads the continued delivery of strategic priorities and the announced cost reduction programme until a successor is in place.”

Torben Carlsen, CEO:

“Serving DFDS for over 16 years has been a true privilege, and I feel proud to have been a part of this company and all we have achieved together as a team. Throughout my time here, my focus has been to lead and develop a strong organisation acting responsibly and sustainably, while driving an ambitious growth focus. With an expanded network and enhanced capabilities, DFDS is well-positioned as it enters its next chapter. I am fully committed to the continued responsibility and remain dedicated to supporting DFDS throughout the changeover.”

During the interim period, Torben Carlsen will continue to lead DFDS with the full support of the Board of Directors.





