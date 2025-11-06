Solar A/S: No. 10 2025 Financial calendar 2026 for Solar

DateEvent
29 JanuaryShareholders’ deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda for the Annual General Meeting
5 FebruaryAnnual Report 2025
13 MarchAnnual General Meeting
14-17 MarchShares are being traded without dividend
18 MarchPayment of dividend
7 MayQuarterly Report Q1 2026
13 AugustQuarterly Report Q2 2026
3 NovemberQuarterly Report Q3 2026


Contact
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11


Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

