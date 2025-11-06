Elanders makes changes in Group Management

Kok Khoon Lim has decided to step down and is now leaving his role as CEO for Elanders’ subsidiary Mentor Media and as a member of Elanders Group Management. He will move into a role as Senior Advisor to the company, with a specific focus on strategic initiatives. Kok Khoon Lim has been part of Elanders' Group Management since Elanders acquired Mentor Media in 2014. His successor will be Simon Sim, who brings over 20 years of experience in contract logistics and has held leading roles at several of Asia’s leading logistics companies. For the past seven years, Simon has served as CEO of a subsidiary of one of Singapore’s largest logistics companies, where he played a key role in developing a new omnichannel platform covering multiple markets across Asia. In his role at Elanders, Simon will focus on further developing the offering to existing customers, expanding into new customer segments, and driving the company’s continued expansion in Asia.

“I would like to extend a warm thank you to Kok Khoon Lim, and I value his significant contributions during the eleven years he has been part of Elanders. His dedication has played an important role in the development of the Group. We also appreciate that he has chosen to continue supporting us in an advisory role, where he will remain involved in the Group’s ongoing development,” says President and CEO Magnus Nilsson.

As of this change Elanders’ Group Management will consist of the following persons:

Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO

Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO

Florian Beck, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Charles Ickes, Group COO and responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Bergen Logistics)

Simon Sim, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

Tim Bloch, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions in the United Kingdom

Sven Burkhard, responsible for Print & Packaging Solutions

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 6 November 2025.

