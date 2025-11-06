CARBIOS and Wankai New Materials, a subsidiary of Zhink Group, are committed to the large-scale deployment of CARBIOS’ PET biorecycling technology in Asia, with the first step being the construction of a PET biorecycling plant in China.

The two Groups have reached a binding agreement on the main principles of their collaboration, with a view to deploying a capacity of one million tonnes in the long term,

Starting with the construction of a plant in China with a processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes of PET waste per year.

This collaboration remains subject to the signing of final agreements.





Clermont-Ferrand (France), November 6, 2025 (08:30am CET). Following the Letter of intent signed on June 24, 2024, CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) and Wankai New Materials (“Wankai”), a listed1 subsidiary of Zhink Group, 3rd largest PET producer in China and 4th globally, announce the signing of an agreement on the fundamental principles of a collaboration aiming to deploy CARBIOS PET enzymatic recycling technology in Asia.

Under the terms of this agreement, CARBIOS and Wankai would enter into a long-term commitment with the ambition to build and operate several PET biorecycling plants in Asia with a target capacity of one million tonnes per year. CARBIOS would grant, to the joint ventures formed under this agreement, an exclusive licence of CARBIOS technology for the Asian region.

The first step of this collaboration will be the creation of a joint venture dedicated to the construction and operation of a first PET biorecycling plant in China, with an annual processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes of PET waste per year. CARBIOS will grant to this entity a licence to produce PTA and MEG monomers.

The financing of this future joint venture, in which Wankai would be the main shareholder, will be guaranteed by the latter. The construction project for the first plant is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026.

In addition, Wankai would make a € 5 million investment in CARBIOS S.A.2. This investment would strengthen the strategic partnership between the two companies.

This project of partnership, including the project of a first plant and investment in CARBIOS, remains subject to the finalization and signature of the definitive agreements, in particular the shareholders’ agreement and the licence agreement. The parties’ objective is to have them signed by the end of 2025.

This agreement would mark the first licence for CARBIOS’ technology whereby confirming the viability of its business model.

As the world leading producer of PET, China is a key market for CARBIOS. This agreement represents a strategic step forward for both partners, who are determined to accelerate the development of a circular PET industry in Asia.

Vincent Kamel, CEO of CARBIOS: “This agreement represents a key step in the international roll-out of our technology and an important milestone in the implementation of our licensing model. This cooperation with Wankai, China’s third-largest PET producer, will enable us to produce enzymatically recycled PET and thus make a concrete contribution to the transition to a more circular and low-carbon PET industry.”

###

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Its industrial demonstration plant for biorecycling has been operational since 2021, and construction of the world’s first biorecycling plant is expected to resume before the end of 2025, subject to securing the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram : carbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716

Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS



Laura Perrin



Communication



laura.perrin@carbios.com



+33 (0)6 46 44 04 79 CARBIOS



Benjamin Audebert



Investor Relations



contact@carbios.com



+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Press Relations

(DACH & UK)



MC Services



Anne Hennecke



carbios@mc-services.eu



+49 (0)211 529 252 22

1 Wankai New Materials is a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code:301216)

2 As a result of this investment, Wankai could appoint a representative to CARBIOS’ Board of Directors. The terms and conditions of the capital investment, particularly the financial terms, are still to be finalized in the definitive agreements. This investment will, if necessary, be subject to administrative and regulatory approvals in France and Chine.

