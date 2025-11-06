Quadient Redefines Mailroom Automation with Next-Generation Intelligent Mailing Systems

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, has launched its new generation of intelligent mailing systems in the UK, designed to simplify and modernise how organisations handle physical mail. As businesses manage increasingly complex postal rates and a growing mix of communication channels, the new Quadient iX-Series, featuring the iX-4 for office use, iX-6 for medium mail volumes and the high-performance iX-8 for large mailrooms, delivers a modern, intuitive approach to mail automation.

First of its kind in a franking solution, the iX-Series introduces a smartphone-style, vertical touchscreen designed for improved comfort, less scrolling, and faster operation. The user interface mirrors the mobile experience employees are accustomed to, making it easier to train users and accelerate daily processing. Each system in the range combines precision engineering with intelligent software, providing a connected platform that minimises postage errors and optimises the handling of letters, parcels, and mixed-mail workflows.

The iX-Series marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of mail management, delivering best in class user experience through intelligent design, faster access to information, and seamless integration with Quadient’s cloud-based ecosystem.

“Mail continues to play a critical role in customer trust and compliance, even as organisations embrace digital transformation,” said Alain Fairise, Chief Solutions Officer, Mail Automation, Quadient “With the new iX-Series, we’re giving businesses the tools to make mailing faster, smarter and more connected. By combining the familiarity of a mobile experience with intelligent automation, we’re helping our customers simplify complexity, gain control, and stay compliant, all with the support of a trusted partner who has been leading innovation in mail automation for decades.”

The range will launch first in the UK before expanding to other major postal markets, including the United States, Germany and France. The new iX-Series reflects Quadient’s commitment to bridging physical and digital communications. Each model integrates seamlessly with Quadient’s cloud-based platform, giving organisations real-time visibility into postage spending, mail tracking, and reporting. This connectivity helps businesses operate more efficiently, stay compliant, and reduce administrative effort, all while ensuring that essential communications continue to reach customers securely and reliably.

Through its enhanced integration with Quadient’s SMART platform, the iX-Series moves beyond traditional franking to deliver data-driven insights, cost control and advanced reporting capabilities. By combining precision-engineered hardware with cloud-based intelligence, Quadient enables organisations to streamline mailing operations, reduce waste and make informed, real-time decisions about postage and shipping.

The result is a connected, scalable solution that evolves with business needs, helping organisations stay efficient, compliant and customer focused as communication ecosystems continue to transform.

To learn more about the new iX range visit here.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

