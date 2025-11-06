JCtrans The 20th Global Freight Forwarders Conference: Facilitating 80,000 Business Negotiations

SHANGHAI, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 20th JCtrans Global Freight Forwarders Conference, hosted by JCtrans, successfully concluded at the Shanghai World Expo Center after three days of vibrant exchanges and collaboration. Under the theme “Building Your Reliable Supply Chain Service”, the event attracted 1,980 logistics leaders and professionals from 95 countries and regions, marking another milestone in the evolution of the global logistics community.

Through a diverse program including the Opening Ceremony, Industry Forums, Strategic Signing Ceremonies, One-on-One Meetings, and a Welcome Dinner, the conference created a premier global platform for both intellectual exchange and business cooperation, exploring new collaborative pathways for the logistics industry amid a complex global cycle.





Sharing Insights, Exploring Ways to Overcome Cycles

At the opening ceremony, Xiao Jian, President of the Shanghai Customs Brokers Association and representative of the Shanghai International Container Freight Exchange Platform; Hongbing Chen, Editor-in-Chief of China Shipping Gazette; Executive Vice President of China Communications & Transportation Association Shipping & Logistics Committee; and James Zheng, Founder and CEO of Ebrun, delivered keynote speeches.

Xiao Jian analyzed the current state of the international logistics industry, emphasizing the importance of dismantling systemic barriers and building a trustworthy ecosystem with well-defined responsibilities and rights, providing strategic guidance for the sector’s future development. Hongbing Chen shared macroeconomic data indicating that China’s total import and export value of goods reached RMB 43.85 trillion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 5%. He underscored that under the “Made in China, Going Global” trend, all stakeholders must work together to enhance supply chain resilience. Drawing on data-driven insights, James Zheng pointed out that the globalization of Chinese industries and the digitalization of trade are propelling supply chains toward greater integration and interconnectivity, creating both opportunities and challenges for the industry.

As the global logistics industry confronts multiple headwinds, JCtrans believes that only through continuous innovation and the optimization of collaborative ecosystems can enterprises strengthen their core competitiveness and stand out amid uncertainty. JCtrans Chairman and CEO Jacy Qiu and COO Leon Li shared strategic perspectives and practical achievements, offering insights into the company’s forward-looking roadmap.

Jacy remarked, “You can’t control a cycle, the only thing you can do is to get through.” He noted that JCtrans has evolved from the 1.0 offline alliance stage into a 1.5 dual-engine model combining “online precise matching + offline efficient fulfillment.” Looking ahead, JCtrans is moving toward the intelligent and collaborative 2.0 stage and will ultimately achieve the 3.0 ecosystem vision integrating Logistics-Trade-Finance. “Not just paving a faster “road,” but growing the “soil” where SMEs can truly take root and thrive.” he added. Currently, JCtrans’ service network spans 864 cities across 179 countries, with over 23,700 paid enterprise users.

JCtrans COO Leon Li highlighted the platform’s robust operational performance. The website now receives more than 2.5 million monthly page views, while its AI-powered Inquiry Automatch Assistant facilitates over 32,000 accurate business matches each month. In terms of risk management, the platform has handled more than 3,300 dispute cases this year, 86% of which were resolved within 30 working days, achieving a customer satisfaction rate of 90%.

JC Pay, JCtrans’ payment solution, has served over 4,000 members this year, processing transactions exceeding RMB 3 billion, while its Freight Insurance service has provided coverage for more than 2,000 Chinese enterprises. Leon also announced plans for 2026 to host regional conferences in Morocco, the Netherlands, the UAE, Brazil, Turkey, and the United States, as well as major freight forwarder summits in Thailand and China. Through face-to-face communication and cooperation, JCtrans aims to help members expand their international presence and achieve mutual growth. The company’s goal remains clear:to give every JCtrans member a great experience working with others, with “Diverse Choices,” “Trusted Quality,” and “Smart Convenience.

During the guest speech session, Stefan Schroeder, Secretary in general of Logistics Alliance Germany, delivered an in-depth analysis of the new challenges facing the logistics industry and shared valuable insights on the latest trends in global cooperation. He emphasized that as global supply chains face increasing challenges, the logistics sector must establish interconnected global networks and pursue regionalization, automation, and sustainable growth.

At the signing ceremony, JCtrans signed multiple strategic cooperation agreements with the German Logistics Alliance, SGS, and 40 Seas Inc., covering key areas such as logistics, certification, and financial services. These collaborations reflect the shared determination of all parties to break industry barriers and deepen global resource integration.

Gathering Business Opportunities, Facilitating Precise Connections

As a highlight of the conference, the one-on-one meetings held from the afternoon of October 28 to the end of October 30 generated tremendous enthusiasm. Statistics show that the event facilitated over 80,000 rounds of one-on-one meetings and more than 1,000 preliminary cooperation agreements. Many participating enterprises secured key regional agency rights and strategic partnerships on-site, transforming “global connection” into tangible outcomes of “shared growth.”

The conference also featured two high-caliber thematic forums, a welcome dinner and awards ceremony, and a night cruise along the Huangpu River, offering participants diverse opportunities for networking and exchange.

The successful conclusion of this grand event not only strengthened communication and cooperation within the international logistics industry but also reinforced the trust framework of the global logistics ecosystem, injecting new vitality and momentum into its sustainable development.

JCtrans Upcoming Conference Schedule

Bali, Indonesia

2025 JCtrans Regional Conference (Indonesia)

18th-19th Nov, 2025

Expected Attendance: 200+

Casablanca, Morocco

2026 JCtrans Regional Conference (Morocco)

5th–6th Mar, 2026

Expected Attendance: 500+

Bangkok, Thailand

The 21st JCtrans Global Freight Forwarders Conference

1st-4th Apr, 2026

Expected Attendance: 4,500+

