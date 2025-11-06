TRG Screen releases Xmon AI Assist, an advanced AI assistant delivering smarter reference data insights

New York, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, the leader in market data and subscription cost management technology, today announced the launch of Xmon AI Assist, a breakthrough capability that brings conversational analytics to market data cost management. It delivers deeper insight, faster analysis and proactive cost optimization, enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making for financial institutions.

Building on the powerful analytics and expert insight services already delivered through Xmon, AI Assist enhances how clients interact directly with their own data, introducing a natural language interface that lets users ask questions about their data and get immediate, contextual answers. From identifying cost drivers and usage patterns to uncovering savings opportunities, it simplifies analytics and accelerates access to actionable insight. These capabilities mark a major step forward in TRG Screen’s mission to democratize access to insight, accelerate data-driven decisions, and give firms greater control over one of the industry’s most complex and expensive data categories.

“Xmon AI Assist redefines how clients engage with their reference data cost transparency, optimization, and usage.” said Christophe Plouvier, Xmon Product Director at TRG Screen. “Instead of static dashboards or manual reports, users can simply ask questions - why costs changed, what’s driving usage or where saving opportunities can be found - and get instant answers. It’s intuitive technology that feels like having a data analyst at your side.”

Early customer feedback underscores the impact.

“We’ve been testing Xmon AI Assist within our reference data management workflows, and it’s been a game changer,” said a Market Data Officer at a Tier 1 global bank. “By simplifying complex data interactions and enhancing transparency, it elevates operational efficiency and empowers teams to make smarter, faster decisions around reference data governance and spend.”

“AI Assist feels like a natural extension of how we already use Xmon,” added a European asset manager. “The conversational approach makes exploring data so much faster.”

Developed using a secure Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework, Xmon AI Assist combines large language model reasoning with each client’s own Xmon analytics to deliver contextual, explainable and accurate responses while maintaining full data privacy. It empowers market data teams to uncover anomalies, trace cost drivers, explore usage patterns, and pinpoint optimization opportunities without relying on technical queries or data specialists.

Built and tested with extensive customer input, the feature requires no onboarding and is available to all Xmon clients at no additional cost.

Xmon AI Assist marks the next milestone in TRG Screen’s growing AI innovation roadmap, following the recent appointment of Amjad Zoghbi as Head of AI and the successful rollout of AI Assist within PEAR, the company’s global exchange policy and pricing knowledge base. Together, these launches reflect TRG Screen’s commitment to embedding explainable, outcome driven AI across its product suite.

“Our AI strategy is driven by client impact and real-world outcomes,” said Amjad Zoghbi, Head of AI at TRG Screen. “We design every capability to remove friction and bring intelligence directly into the workflows that matter most. Xmon AI Assist is another clear example of using AI to give our clients a faster path from data to decision – enabling proactive cost management, stronger governance and measurable efficiency gains.”

With this launch, TRG Screen continues to redefine the role of AI in market data management, transforming automation and analytics into everyday decision support tools that enhance productivity, transparency and control across the enterprise.

Xmon is the industry’s most advanced reference data cost and usage monitoring solution. It provides complete visibility into consumption patterns, cost drivers and vendor billing, enabling financial institutions to manage their market data spend with confidence.

