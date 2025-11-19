TRG Screen and S4 Market Data Join Forces to Bring Greater Control to Market Data Procurement

New York, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, the global leader in market data management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with S4 Market Data, a consulting firm specializing in vendor negotiations and complex procurement processes. The collaboration strengthens TRG Screen's managed services offerings with complementary strategic consulting capabilities, giving clients even greater efficiency and control over commercial and vendor outcomes.

The partnership reflects the rising complexity of market data management, where firms need both operational discipline and strategic procurement to control costs and reduce risk. TRG Screen's managed services address the most time-consuming aspects of day-to-day operations - invoice processing, inventory management, order fulfillment and exchange declarations - while S4 adds specialized support for negotiations, contract optimization and complex procurement.

"Procurement has always been critical in market data, but the stakes are now higher with more vendors, more complex licensing models and more commercial pressure," said Leigh Walters, CEO, TRG Screen. “This partnership gives our clients the full spectrum of expertise needed to optimize their market data investments, from operational administration to managing these critical commercial relationships."

Together, the firms offer clients TRG Screen's proven managed services foundation alongside S4's specialized capabilities in:

• Contract sourcing and negotiation for cost reduction and terms optimization

• Procurement and renewals administration

• Index licensing assessment and analysis

• Data feed administration for real-time access

“The partnership is a natural evolution," said Bernardo Santiago, CEO and Co-Founder, S4 Market Data. "Combining our procurement expertise with TRG Screen's operational excellence delivers unprecedented value for clients navigating increasingly complex vendor relationships and market data requirements."

Firms can continue to utilize TRG Screen's current managed services independently, or may opt for additional support with S4's specialized consulting when their market data procurement complexity demands additional strategic capabilities.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of market data and subscription cost management technology and expert insights for financial services and legal firms worldwide. Their integrated solutions grant businesses complete visibility and control over market data, reference data, and online research usage and costs at scale — spanning subscription spend management, usage insights, vendor IP compliance reporting, and comprehensive managed services.

For over 25 years, TRG Screen has empowered hundreds of firms with innovation that strategically optimizes high-value expenses like market data, research, and software licenses. The company helps clients automate complex processes, negotiate better with vendors, enhance governance and cost control, and maximize ROI. Headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Europe, Asia, and a global support hub in Bangalore, TRG Screen is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company.

About S4 Market Data

S4 Market Data was created to help financial institutions with market data management solutions around vendor management, administration, cost optimization, and compliance. With over 20 years of collective experience working for investment banks, asset managers, and hedge funds, S4's mission is to help firms address the challenges of market data management. Using their content knowledge and expertise, S4 serves as a trusted market data managed service provider, helping organizations implement strategic spend management and risk optimization strategies for what is often a top-five direct cost for financial institutions. For more information, visit www.s4marketdata.com

