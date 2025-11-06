Telia to enhance networks with Nokia’s cloud-native, 5G standalone core

Cloud-native 5G Standalone architecture to enable innovative new services and increased network scalability and automation across Telia’s Nordic and Baltic footprint.

RAN portfolio to boost Telia’s network coverage, capacity and speed in Finland.

4 November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced an agreement with Telia to enhance the communication service provider’s 5G networks. In an extension of the two companies’ longstanding partnership, Telia will deploy Nokia’s cloud-native, 5G Standalone (SA) Core in its networks in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania. In addition, Telia will use Nokia’s Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio to provide additional coverage and capacity for its network in Finland.

Through 5G SA architecture, Telia will be able to deliver even more flexible and robust connectivity, enabling new offerings for businesses and public sector customers. It will also increase network scalability and automation across Telia’s Nordic and Baltic footprint.

Telia’s deployment of Nokia’s RAN portfolio aims to boost network performance significantly while reducing energy consumption. It will support consistent coverage, higher capacity and speeds and lower latency, while contributing to realizing both Telia’s sustainability targets and a greener digital future.

“This partnership with Nokia is key to Telia’s 5G ambitions. Our 5G networks are already world-class and are trusted by entire societies. By further advancing the capabilities of Telia’s infrastructure, we will create new possibilities for our customers, from people and enterprises to essential public services. As networks become more intelligent, adaptive and automated, AI unlocks a future where connectivity anticipates needs, accelerates innovation and empowers entirely new digital experiences,” said Alexandra Fürst, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Telia Company.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Telia to advance its 5G capabilities. Nokia’s fully cloud-native core is part of our multicloud strategy to help customers roll out innovative new services quickly, securely and with automation in a highly agile, scalable environment,” said Kal De, SVP, Product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

At the end of Q3 2025, Nokia had the world’s highest number of 5G SA core operator customers, with a total of 127, and the highest number of live deployments at 54, according to industry data. Nokia also leads the industry in core network portfolio capabilities, according to Omdia’s “Market Landscape: Core Vendors – 2025” report, and is recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communication Service Provider 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions.

