LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Size Worth USD 3.14 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LASIK eye surgery devices market size is expected to be worth over USD 3.14 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 2.08 billion in 2026. The market is calculated at USD 1.97 billion in 2025 and is growing at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30% between 2025 and 2034.

The rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing eye care expenditure, a surge in the number of people suffering from ophthalmic disorders, and technological innovations in developed countries are driving the market's growth.



LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the global LASIK eye surgery devices market is valued at USD 1,970 million in 2024.

It is projected to cross over USD 3,140 million by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 35.70% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience considerable growth between 2025 and 2034.

By product, the femtosecond laser segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By product, the excimer laser system segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2034.

By end-use, the LASIK eye centers segment held the major market share in 2024.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is growing at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.



What are the LASIK Eye Surgery Devices?

The LASIK eye surgery devices market refers to the production, distribution, and use of LASIK eye surgery devices are a special type of cutting laser used to change the shape of the cornea. LASIK eye surgery is a refractive eye surgery that uses lasers to fix problems with vision. LASIK surgery is performed by an ophthalmologist who uses a femtosecond laser or a microkeratome to create a corneal flap to expose the corneal stroma. In LASIK surgery, a special laser precisely and controlledly removes corneal tissue, reshaping the cornea and changing its focusing power.

The benefits of laser surgery include that LASIK can now correct all types of refractive errors, recovery usually takes a few days, LASIK is a relatively quick and painless procedure, LASIK has become more affordable, and the majority of LASIK procedures achieve permanent vision correction. It is a surgery to correct blurry vision.

Major Government Initiatives for LASIK Eye Surgery Devices:

Regulatory approval and safety monitoring . Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the EU's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) require manufacturers to prove their devices are safe and effective before they can be sold, and the FDA has worked to ensure patient information about risks is accurate. This process ensures that LASIK devices meet rigorous safety standards, building confidence in the technology among both patients and physicians.



. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the EU's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) require manufacturers to prove their devices are safe and effective before they can be sold, and the FDA has worked to ensure patient information about risks is accurate. This process ensures that LASIK devices meet rigorous safety standards, building confidence in the technology among both patients and physicians. Defining insurance coverage . Most government healthcare schemes classify LASIK as an elective or cosmetic procedure and do not cover its costs, although some Indian insurers, guided by regulatory changes, now cover it for specific, medically necessary conditions like severe refractive errors. By limiting coverage, governments influence market demand and access, while specific exceptions can stimulate demand within certain patient segments.



. Most government healthcare schemes classify LASIK as an elective or cosmetic procedure and do not cover its costs, although some Indian insurers, guided by regulatory changes, now cover it for specific, medically necessary conditions like severe refractive errors. By limiting coverage, governments influence market demand and access, while specific exceptions can stimulate demand within certain patient segments. Funding broader eye care infrastructure . General eye health programs, like India's National Programme for Control of Blindness, fund infrastructure and training for more critical eye conditions. These initiatives indirectly strengthen the clinical environment, creating a more robust setting for all ophthalmological procedures, including LASIK.

. General eye health programs, like India's National Programme for Control of Blindness, fund infrastructure and training for more critical eye conditions. These initiatives indirectly strengthen the clinical environment, creating a more robust setting for all ophthalmological procedures, including LASIK. Funding related research and development . Government-backed research agencies occasionally fund broader ophthalmic studies that can lead to advancements in laser technology and diagnostic tools relevant to LASIK. For example, the FDA collaborated on a study to examine the quality-of-life impact of LASIK, which informed patient information.



. Government-backed research agencies occasionally fund broader ophthalmic studies that can lead to advancements in laser technology and diagnostic tools relevant to LASIK. For example, the FDA collaborated on a study to examine the quality-of-life impact of LASIK, which informed patient information. Military and government employment vision standards. Many military branches have strict vision requirements and have specific, strict criteria under which LASIK is approved for personnel. This creates a high-stakes, specialized market that also validates the safety and reliability of the procedure to a broader public.



What are the Key Trends of the LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market?

Customized treatments with wavefront and topography-guided LASIK. This trend uses advanced mapping technologies to create highly personalized treatments that correct for the unique imperfections of each eye. The result is sharper vision and a reduction in common side effects like glare and halos.



This trend uses advanced mapping technologies to create highly personalized treatments that correct for the unique imperfections of each eye. The result is sharper vision and a reduction in common side effects like glare and halos. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced imaging. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning analyze vast datasets and advanced imaging (like OCT) to enhance surgical planning, increase procedural precision with real-time adjustments, and predict patient outcomes. This minimizes human error and improves patient safety.



(AI) and analyze vast datasets and advanced imaging (like OCT) to enhance surgical planning, increase procedural precision with real-time adjustments, and predict patient outcomes. This minimizes human error and improves patient safety. Shift toward minimally invasive procedures. Innovations like bladeless, all-laser LASIK and Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE) procedures reduce the surgical footprint and increase patient comfort. This leads to faster healing and fewer dry eye symptoms compared to traditional LASIK.



Innovations like bladeless, all-laser LASIK and Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE) procedures reduce the surgical footprint and increase patient comfort. This leads to faster healing and fewer dry eye symptoms compared to traditional LASIK. Expansion of treatments to correct presbyopia. As the global population ages, there is a growing demand for devices and techniques (such as multifocal LASIK and blended vision) that address age-related loss of near vision. These treatments reduce or eliminate the need for reading glasses.



As the global population ages, there is a growing demand for devices and techniques (such as multifocal LASIK and blended vision) that address age-related loss of near vision. These treatments reduce or eliminate the need for reading glasses. Increasing adoption in emerging economies. Fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a higher prevalence of myopia, markets in regions like Asia-Pacific are experiencing rapid growth. Increased awareness and the growth of eye care clinics are making LASIK procedures more accessible to a broader patient base.



LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements

Investing in advanced technologies will be an opportunity for the LASIK eye surgery devices market. By investing in laser vision correction, individuals can enjoy significant savings and a lifetime of improved vision.

LASIK is a better long-term investment, which includes improved productivity, time savings, reduced risk of infections, and elimination of recurring expenses, all contribute to LASIK’s financial and personal benefits. It also includes benefits like family savings, avoidance of eyeglass-related accidents, reduced risk of eye infections, improved quality of life, improved work productivity, time savings, maintenance and accessories, replacement costs, and initial investment.

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Challenges

Risk of Eye Surgeries

Risk associated with eye surgeries can restrict the growth of the market. Risk associated with eye surgeries include epithelial ingrowth, double vision, diffuse lamellar keratitis, diabetic retinopathy, cystoid macular edema, altered growth of the cornea, swelling, other eye conditions, corneal flap complications, corneal edema, corneal ectasia, bleeding, astigmatism, retinal detachment, glare and halos, dislocated intraocular lens, blurred vision, glaucoma, flap complications, cataract, eye infection, infection, dry eyes, and vision loss.

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 5.30% Market Size in 2024 (Historical Base Year) USD 1.87 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.97 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.14 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product (Excimer Laser, Femtosecond Laser) and End-use (LASIK Eye Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Largest Regional Market (2024) North America – 35.70% share Fastest-Growing Regional Market (2025–2034) Asia-Pacific – driven by rising myopia, income growth, and adoption of advanced LASIK systems Leading Product Segment (2024) Femtosecond Laser – offers precision, reduced trauma, and fewer complications Fastest-Growing Product Segment Excimer Laser Systems – driven by increased use in refractive and dermatological applications Dominant End-use Segment (2024) LASIK Eye Centers – >99% success rate in achieving 20/40 vision or better Fastest-Growing End-use Segment Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) – offering cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expanding eye care expenditure, and rapid technology adoption Major Opportunities Integration of AI and wavefront-guided LASIK, personalized laser vision correction, and adoption in emerging economies Primary Challenges High procedure cost, surgical risks (dry eyes, corneal complications), limited insurance coverage, and regulatory hurdles Notable Recent Developments • Alcon launched the first fully personalized LASIK treatment (Sept 2025)
• ViaLase preparing commercial launch of ViaLuxe femtosecond laser (July 2025)
• Coherent launched ACE FL series thulium fiber laser (June 2025) Key Companies Profiled Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, NIDEK Co. Ltd., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems, Abbott Medical Optics, iVIS Technologies, Lumenis Ltd., Topcon Corporation Analyst Insights Market growth fueled by AI-assisted imaging, topography-guided precision, and growing adoption of SMILE and bladeless LASIK technologies in both developed and emerging markets

• ViaLase preparing commercial launch of ViaLuxe femtosecond laser (July 2025)

• Coherent launched ACE FL series thulium fiber laser (June 2025) Key Companies Profiled Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, NIDEK Co. Ltd., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems, Abbott Medical Optics, iVIS Technologies, Lumenis Ltd., Topcon Corporation Analyst Insights Market growth fueled by AI-assisted imaging, topography-guided precision, and growing adoption of SMILE and bladeless LASIK technologies in both developed and emerging markets



CASE STUDY — ASIA PACIFIC LASIK PROGRAM SCALING WITH TOPOGRAPHY-GUIDED + AI PLANNING

Multi-site ophthalmology group in India (5 metro clinics + 2 ASCs) sought to shift from conventional microkeratome/standard LASIK to topography-guided, femtosecond-enabled LASIK and raise case volumes while tightening outcomes and unit economics.

Objectives

Lift monthly procedures ≥50% within 12 months.

Cut enhancement/touch-up rates by ≥40%.

Shorten patient journey (screen→surgery) by ≥20%.

Reach project payback in ≤30 months.

Baseline (FY2024)

Procedures: 120/month (mix: 65% standard LASIK, 35% PRK).

Enhancement rate (12-month): 6.2%.

±0.50 D accuracy: 82%.

Avg. price/case (self-pay): USD 900.

EBITDA margin on refractive line: 18%.

Cycle time (first consult→surgery): 21 days median.

Intervention (Q1–Q4 FY2026)

Platform upgrade: Femtosecond laser for flap creation; topography-guided excimer with Contoura-class planning; integration of AI-assisted nomogram planning and OCT-based screening.

Femtosecond laser for flap creation; topography-guided excimer with Contoura-class planning; integration of and OCT-based screening. Workflow redesign: Pre-op imaging bundle in a single visit; centralized reading/QA; ASC routing for low-risk cases.

Pre-op imaging bundle in a single visit; centralized reading/QA; ASC routing for low-risk cases. Capability build: 6-week surgeon and tech certification; standardized nomogram governance; weekly morbidity & variance review.

6-week surgeon and tech certification; standardized nomogram governance; weekly morbidity & variance review. Commercial model: Tiered pricing for premium topography-guided LASIK; zero-cost EMI; referral partnerships with corporate health plans.

Technology Stack

Diagnostics: Corneal topography + OCT; tear film assessment; aberrometry.

Corneal topography + OCT; tear film assessment; aberrometry. Treatment: Femtosecond laser + excimer laser capable of topography-guided profiles.

Femtosecond laser + excimer laser capable of topography-guided profiles. Software: AI-enabled treatment planning, EMR integration, outcomes registry dashboards.

AI-enabled treatment planning, EMR integration, outcomes registry dashboards. Ops: ASC scheduling engine, inventory telemetry for disposables.

12-Month Results (vs. baseline)

KPI Baseline 12-mo Actual Δ Monthly procedures 120 210 +75% Topography-guided share 0% 68% +68 pp Enhancement rate (12-mo) 6.2% 2.4% −61% Accuracy within ±0.50 D 82% 94% +12 pp Dry-eye complaints at 3 mo (patient-reported) 18% 11% −7 pp First consult → surgery (median) 21 days 13 days −38% No-show rate (surgery day) 7.5% 4.1% −3.4 pp NPS (patients) 54 72 +18



Financial Impact

Capital outlay: ~USD 1.6M

Femtosecond system: 0.80M

Excimer + topography-guided module: 0.50M

Diagnostics & IT: 0.30M





Unit economics (per case):

Item Baseline Post-upgrade Avg. price (self-pay) USD 900 USD 1,150 Variable cost (incl. disposables) 210 260 Contribution margin 690 890



P&L snapshot (monthly):

Contribution increase: 90 cases × USD 200 uplift ≈ USD 18,000

Total contribution (210 × 890) − fixed ≈ USD 120k/mo (vs. ~USD 83k/mo baseline)

(vs. ~USD 83k/mo baseline) EBITDA margin: 18% → 27%

18% → Payback period: ~26 months on USD 1.6M capex

Quality & Safety Governance

Pre-op exclusion hard stops (ectasia risk, unstable refraction, tear film flags).

Dual-signoff on nomogram deviations.

100% day-1/1-week post-op adherence tracked; automated recalls.

Adverse event rate stable and low; no cluster alarms.

What Changed Patient Experience

Single-visit diagnostics + financing decision.

Predictive counseling using AI-estimated outcome ranges.

Shorter chair time via bladeless flap creation and standardized room turnover.

Higher share of ASC cases lowered total out-of-pocket for price-sensitive cohorts.

Lessons for Operators

Start with data. Build a refractive outcomes registry before switching platforms; measure accuracy, enhancements, dryness, satisfaction.

Build a refractive outcomes registry before switching platforms; measure accuracy, enhancements, dryness, satisfaction. Nomogram discipline wins. Central oversight reduced inter-surgeon variance and enhancements.

Central oversight reduced inter-surgeon variance and enhancements. ASCs are leverage. Same-day, standardized pathways cut cost and freed hospital ORs.

Same-day, standardized pathways cut cost and freed hospital ORs. Premium mix matters. Transparent tiering and EMI shifted demand toward topography-guided without discounting.

Transferability Checklist

City with ≥5M catchment and strong self-pay segment.

Two-room refractive hub per metro to preserve throughput.

On-site topography + OCT; cloud-based planning; EMR integration.

Dedicated refractive coordinator; financing partners; corporate tie-ups.

Quarterly audit of accuracy/enhancement KPIs; publish surgeon dashboards.





LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2024, with a share of 35.70%, because of the strategic partnerships, focus on patient safety and satisfaction, development of innovative financing solutions, expansion into high-growth regions, and investment in innovative technologies in the region. According to the American Refractive Surgery Council, the success rate of laser eye surgery, mainly LASIK, is more than 99%. North America saw extreme growth of integration of AI in the pharmaceutical sector. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the elderly population, are fueling this growth.

What is the U.S. LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Size?

The U.S. LASIK eye surgery devices market size accounted for USD 649.21 million in 2025 and is projected to rise from USD 678.84 million in 2026 to USD 942.37 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.20% from 2025 to 2034.



U.S. LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Trends

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to a combination of high prevalence of refractive errors, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong consumer demand for elective vision correction procedures. With a large base of skilled ophthalmologists, state-of-the-art surgical facilities, and widespread adoption of FDA-approved excimer and femtosecond lasers, the US fosters innovation and trust in LASIK technology. High disposable incomes and a cultural openness towards elective procedures further support market growth, as many patients are willing to pay out of pocket for faster recovery and precise outcomes.

Why Is Asia Pacific Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Region in the LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to the increased awareness and acceptance, emerging markets, personalized treatment, technological advancements, and increasing vision disorders in the region. The most advanced LASIK technology in India is Contoura vision, which is a laser vision correction technique also called topography-guided LASIK surgery.

Countries like China and India are fueling the adoption of cutting-edge LASIK eye surgery devices, driven by a large population with increased investments and spending in healthcare, and the increased myopia epidemic. The growing focus on integration of AI-powered, personalized LASIK procedures and technological advancements, including the WaveLight plus Innov system, is fueling this growth.

China LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Trends

China dominates the regional market due to a combination of demographic, economic, and technological factors. With the world's largest population, China has a massive and growing pool of individuals affected by myopia and other refractive errors, particularly among younger generations, a trend driven by urbanization and digital screen overuse. The Chinese government has actively invested in healthcare infrastructure and encouraged modernization of medical technologies, which includes both importing advanced LASIK devices and supporting domestic innovation in ophthalmic lasers.

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Segmentation Insights:

Product Insights

Which Product Segment Dominated the LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market?

The femtosecond laser segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The main benefits of femtosecond laser cataract surgery are round capsulorhexis, perfectly centered, standardized corneal incisions, and lens nucleus fragmentation. The femtosecond laser provides surgeons with the ability to perform surgery with extreme precision.

The laser technique is less traumatic to the eye’s delicate structures compared to manual methods. As compared to traditional methods, femtosecond laser surgery offers many potential benefits, like precise division of the cataractous lens, reduced risk of complications, minimally invasive, and improved precision.

In July 2025, changes to the executive leadership team as the company prepares for the commercial launch and regulatory approvals of the company’s ViaLuxe femtosecond laser in both the United States and Europe were announced by ViaLase, Inc., a medical technology company developing non-invasive femtosecond laser treatments for glaucoma. This system allows FLIGHT (femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy), a new incision-free procedure that creates accurate trabeculotomies in the trabecular meshwork without entering the eye surgically.

(Source: visionmonday.com)



The excimer laser system segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Excimer laser treatment is a type of phototherapy that uses ultraviolet B (UVB) light to target only the affected skin, leaving healthy skin untouched. It helps to reduce inflammation and ease the uncomfortable symptoms common with conditions like vitiligo, psoriasis, and eczema.

The 308 nm excimer laser is a highly used device in dermatology for treating many skin conditions, including psoriasis. The excimer laser is a laser technology used in refractive eye surgery. This technique is used in popular laser eye surgery procedures like LASIK and PRK.

End-use Insights

Which End-use Dominates the LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market?

The LASIK eye centers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. It is a surgery to correct blurry vision. The result of LASIK surgery for more than 99% of people is 20/40 vision or better. This helps people to do more activities without wearing glasses or contact lenses. Most patients expect to maintain their corrected vision for 10-20 years post-LASIK. If vision changes significantly after LASIK, enhancements or touch-up procedures may be an option. It is a safe and effective laser refractive surgery that can help treat astigmatism, myopia, and hyperopia.

In September 2025, the Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, was inaugurated by Thumbay University Hospital, the region’s leading academic healthcare destination. The Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery is designed as a center of excellence offering a full spectrum of ocular and refractive services, including specialized clinics for Presbyopia, Dry Eye, and Ocular Surface Disorders, premium refractive cataract services with advanced IOL solutions, corneal cross-linking for keratoconus, PRK, LASIK, and advanced SMILE procedures.

(Source: gulfnews.com )



The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period. The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are reshaping health care by offering patients a faster, safer, and more affordable alternative to hospitals, delivering same-day surgeries with high-quality outcomes and personalized care.

Ambulatory care also allows strong patient connections. Ambulatory surgery centers specialize in outpatient surgery and deliver personal care that is efficient, convenient, and cost-effective. Surgeons can perform a range of effective same-day procedures while meeting each person’s individualized needs.

Top Companies in the LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market

Beyeonics Surgical Ltd.: Expands its offering by applying its augmented reali ty (AR) visualization technology, initially developed for other surgeries, to provide surgeons with enhanced real-time data overlays and guidance during LASIK procedures.



Expands its offering by applying its ty (AR) visualization technology, initially developed for other surgeries, to provide surgeons with enhanced real-time data overlays and guidance during LASIK procedures. Optovue, Inc.: Expands its offerings by integrating its high-resolution diagnostic Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging, traditionally used for retinal and glaucoma analysis, to provide more detailed pre-operative corneal analysis for highly customized LASIK treatments.



Expands its offerings by integrating its high-resolution diagnostic Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging, traditionally used for retinal and analysis, to provide more detailed pre-operative corneal analysis for highly customized LASIK treatments. iVIS Technologies: Expands its offerings with its advanced, no-touch, topography-guided excimer laser platform (iVis Suite™) to enable highly customized corneal surgery, correcting a wider range of refractive errors with exceptional precision and minimal invasiveness.



Expands its offerings with its advanced, no-touch, topography-guided excimer laser platform (iVis Suite™) to enable highly customized corneal surgery, correcting a wider range of refractive errors with exceptional precision and minimal invasiveness. ZEPTO Precision Cataract Surgery: Expands its offerings by adapting its precise pulse technology, used for capsulotomies in cataract surgery, to new refractive applications that require perfectly centered incisions or manipulations.



Expands its offerings by adapting its precise pulse technology, used for capsulotomies in cataract surgery, to new refractive applications that require perfectly centered incisions or manipulations. LensAR, Inc.: As a leader in femtosecond laser technology for refractive cataract surgery, LensAR expands its offering by applying its advanced imaging and laser capabilities to other corneal procedures, refining its ability to treat astigmatism and enhance visual outcomes.



As a leader in femtosecond laser technology for refractive cataract surgery, LensAR expands its offering by applying its advanced imaging and laser capabilities to other corneal procedures, refining its ability to treat astigmatism and enhance visual outcomes. Lumenis Ltd.: Expands its offerings by leveraging its expertise in laser and light-based energy technology from aesthetic and general ophthalmic fields to develop or acquire advanced femtosecond or excimer laser platforms specifically for LASIK and other refractive procedures.



Expands its offerings by leveraging its expertise in laser and light-based energy technology from aesthetic and general ophthalmic fields to develop or acquire advanced femtosecond or excimer laser platforms specifically for LASIK and other refractive procedures. Topcon Corporation: Expands its offerings in the LASIK market by integrating its extensive portfolio of diagnostic equipment, such as corneal topographers and OCTs, into a seamless workflow that provides surgeons with highly accurate data for customized treatment planning.



Expands its offerings in the LASIK market by integrating its extensive portfolio of diagnostic equipment, such as corneal topographers and OCTs, into a seamless workflow that provides surgeons with highly accurate data for customized treatment planning. AMO Manufacturing USA, LLC: A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, AMO expands its offerings by continuing to innovate its STAR S4 IR excimer laser and IntraLase femtosecond laser platforms, as shown by its FDA filings for LASIK equipment, to provide safer and more effective vision correction.



A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, AMO expands its offerings by continuing to innovate its STAR S4 IR excimer laser and IntraLase femtosecond laser platforms, as shown by its FDA filings for LASIK equipment, to provide safer and more effective vision correction. Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH: Now part of Bausch + Lomb, Technolas expands its offerings by evolving its TENEO™ 317 excimer laser and VICTUS™ femtosecond laser platforms to combine diagnostic and surgical technologies for the precise and universal treatment of refractive errors and cataracts.



Other Key Players:

Abbott Medical Optics

Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH

NIDEK CO., LTD

Bausch + Lomb

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Alcon, Inc.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, the first fully personalized LASIK treatment was launched by Alcon. Advanced technology is entering the commercial market in North America.

(Source: glance.eyesoneyecare.com)



(Source: glance.eyesoneyecare.com) In June 2025, the ACE FL series, a new thulium fiber laser (TFL) designed for medical applications, mainly lithotripsy and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment, was launched by Coherent. The two-micron system provides better patient outcomes, improved precision, and enhanced efficiency as compared to traditional holmium YAG systems. (Source: stocktitan.net)



In February 2025, the US launch of the Voyager direct selective laser trabeculoplasty (DSLT) device, for the first and only DSLT device, was announced by Alcon. This automated device provides a streamlined workflow to deliver 120 laser pulses without manual aiming or a gonio lens. (Source: ophthalmologytimes.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Excimer Laser

Femtosecond Laser

By End-use

LASIK Eye Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



