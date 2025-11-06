MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its Security Bimonthly Report for September–October 2025, reaffirming its ongoing commitment in safeguarding user funds and maintaining operational transparency. This report outlines key achievements in fund protection, trading security, and cooperation with law enforcement in combating and preventing illicit activity.

Fund Security and Proof of Reserves

MEXC continues to uphold a robust Proof of Reserves system, ensuring that user assets are fully backed on a 1:1 basis. The exchange’s reserve verification process remains open for public review, offering users an additional layer of transparency and trust.

For more details, visit MEXC . The latest Proof of Reserves data is updated regularly and available for public verification on MEXC Proof of Reserves page .

Trading Security and Insurance Mechanisms

MEXC’s comprehensive asset protection system is anchored by its USD 100 million Guardian Fund and Futures Insurance Fund — mechanisms designed to shield users from market anomalies and volatility-driven losses.

The Futures Insurance Fund acts as a buffer during extreme conditions, covering deficits when a user’s loss exceeds their margin. This ensures no negative balance risk for traders and supports the overall stability of the platform- A promise from MEXC in consumer protection.

To ensure the transparency and credibility of the Insurance Fund Account, MEXC provides users with an easy and accessible way to view the data. Traders can verify the actual holding size of the fund on a dedicated page, which displays the current and historical balances of the Insurance Fund for each trading pair. This data is updated regularly and is fully open and transparent.

This initiative strengthens transparency while simultaneously integrating with the exchange’s compliance cooperation framework, which integrates internal monitoring with external regulatory standards to mitigate systemic risk.

User Asset Recovery and Anti-Fraud Initiatives

Demonstrating proactive user support, MEXC successfully recovered 864,566 USDT in assets across 1,807 user mis-deposit cases through manual verification and recovery procedures. This underscores the exchange’s dedication to assisting users even when dealing with non-standard operational errors.

In parallel, MEXC has played an active role in preventing and addressing fraudulent activities. The exchange provided judicial assistance in 118 account-freeze requests and successfully intercepted funds in 35 cases, totaling approximately 1.41 million USD, highlighting our strong commitment to law enforcement cooperation.

Commitment to Trust and Improvement

The September–October report reaffirms MEXC’s mission to provide a transparent, compliant, and secure trading environment. By combining Merkle Tree verification, advanced fund protection mechanisms, and cross-border compliance cooperation, MEXC continues to strengthen user trust and industry standards in crypto asset protection.

Meanwhile, MEXC is continuously revising and optimizing the relevant rules and execution processes. After acknowledging that some of the risk control rules may have proven to be overly rigid in practice, causing frustration and inconvenience for certain legitimate users, MEXC is actively working to refine our protocols and make amends- We thank our users for their patience.

In the future, MEXC’s risk-control system will evolve toward becoming more precise, user-centric, and intelligent, aiming to ensure security and fairness while simultaneously minimizing any impact on normal trading experiences.

