Novonesis delivered 8% organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2025 and narrowed full-year outlook upwards.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 6, 2025. Novonesis delivered 8% organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2025. Full-year outlook is narrowed upwards to 7-8%, previously 6-8%.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:

"I am pleased with our performance in the first nine months, where we delivered 8% organic sales growth with solid profitability. Our performance was strong across all sales areas and in emerging and developed markets. We delivered 37.3% adjusted EBITDA margin, despite significant currency headwinds, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business model. Following a robust nine-months performance including favorable timing in the third quarter, we indicate mid-single-digit organic sales growth for the fourth quarter and lift the bottom end of the range now expecting 7-8% for the full year. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, positioning us firmly to deliver on our 2030 targets."



Highlights of our 9M results:

- Strong broad-based organic sales growth of 8% (Q3: 6%), including the negative impact of exiting certain countries of ~1 percentage point (Q3: ~2 percentage points). Price contributed by ~1 percentage point (Q3: ~1 percentage point).



- Food & Health at 9% organic sales growth (Q3: 6%) including the negative impact of exiting certain countries of ~2 percentage points (Q3: ~5 percentage points). Planetary Health at 8% organic sales growth (Q3: 6%).



- Emerging Markets at 12% organic sales growth (Q3: 10%); Developed Markets at 6% organic sales growth (Q3: 4%).

- Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.3% (Q3: 37.1%), up by 130 bps (Q3: down by 30 bps). including significant currency headwinds. Adjusted net profit increased by 22% (Q3: 19%).



- NIBD/EBITDA at 2.0x, and free cash flow before acquisitions at EUR 668.4 million (Q3: EUR 361.3 million).

2025 outlook: Organic sales growth is now expected between 7-8% (previously 6-8%) including an indication of mid-single-digit growth in Q4 following favorable timing in Q3. Excluding the exit from certain countries, organic sales growth for the year is expected at 8-9% (previously 7-9%). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected at the lower end of the 37-38% range, including significant currency headwinds.



