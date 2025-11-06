Edible Offal Market Size to Hit USD 59.23 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable and Nutrient-Dense Proteins

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edible offal market size was valued at USD 43.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 45 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 59.23 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The surge in market demand is fueled by a combination of health-conscious consumers and the pet food industry’s growing interest in nutrient-dense ingredients. As edible offal is recognized for its affordability, richness in vitamins and minerals, and high protein content, it is becoming a staple in human diets, particularly among those pursuing wellness-focused diets. Additionally, offal’s appeal in pet food production continues to rise, as manufacturers seek high-quality, cost-effective raw materials for pet nutrition formulations.

Key Highlights of Edible Offal Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the edible offal market with largest share of 38% in 2024, whereas the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the liver segment led the edible offal market with highest share of 35% in 2024, whereas the other offal (brain, lungs, spleen) segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By animal source, the bovine segment captured the maximum share of 40% in 2024, whereas the other (goat, game) segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By distribution, the supermarket and hypermarket segment led the market with largest share of 40% in 2024, whereas the online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

Sustainability and Versatility are Helpful for the Market’s Growth

The edible offal market is growing due to factors such as higher demand for sustainable protein sources, increased awareness of health and wellness, and the exploration of cuisines from different regions. The edible offal sector helps enhance sustainability by reducing meat waste. The segment focuses on the consumption of various organ meats and meat byproducts, fueling market growth.

Consumption of organ meats such as liver, heart, kidneys, lungs, tripe, and other internal organs helps reduce animal meat waste and fuel market growth. Such meat options are low-cost compared to traditional cuts and are also nutrient-dense, making them attractive to health-conscious consumers. Such meat options are also useful for the manufacturing of functional food and pet food, further enhancing the demand for edible offal.

Technological Advancements are Hiking Demand for Edible Offal

Meat cuts require a frozen environment to maintain their shelf life and prevent degradation. A freezing environment helps maintain product freshness and delay staling. Technological advancements, such as advanced cold-chain logistics, vacuum packaging, and modified-atmosphere packaging, help maintain product freshness. The use of AI and IoT helps reduce meat waste and supports sustainability, which is further helpful for market growth. Integration of technology into the digital market further drives market growth by increasing the accessibility of such products.

Impact of AI in the Edible Offal Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the edible offal market by improving efficiency, product quality, traceability, and consumer engagement across the supply chain. In processing and production, AI-powered computer vision systems and machine learning algorithms are automating sorting, grading, and trimming of organ meats with high precision. These systems detect defects, contamination, and inconsistencies in texture or color, ensuring strict hygiene and quality standards while reducing labor costs and waste.

AI also plays an important role in supply chain optimization. Predictive analytics forecast demand, monitor cold chain logistics, and ensure timely distribution of perishable offal products, minimizing spoilage and maximizing profitability. In manufacturing, AI helps processors develop new value-added offal products such as nutrient-enriched pet foods, dietary supplements, and specialty delicacies by analyzing nutritional data, ingredient compatibility, and consumer preferences.

New Trends of Edible Offal Market

Higher demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and nutrient-dense protein sources leads to the growth of the edible offal market.

The market is also experiencing growth due to increased use in the processed food and pet food industries.

and pet food industries. The nose-to-tail cooking efficiency and lowered meat wastage are some of the major factors helpful for the market’s growth.

Chefs also use such meat options to prepare gourmet dishes, as they help add flavor and texture, further fueling the market's growth.

Consumers in search of adventurous food options also form a huge consumer base of the market.



Recent Developments in the Edible Offal Market

In October 2025, Brazil’s beef exports to China increase due to a shift in global demand after Trump’s tariffs. The shipments of Brazilian beef dipped by 41% and rose by 38% in China. (Source- https://www.aljazeera.com)



Product Survey: Global Edible Offal Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms / Variants Key Applications / End-Use Sectors Leading Producers / Brands Liver (Beef, Pork, Chicken, Lamb) One of the most consumed organ meats; rich in iron, vitamin A, and protein. Fresh, frozen, processed (pâté, spreads) Human consumption (culinary dishes, pâté, sausages), pet food Tyson Foods, Danish Crown, BRF S.A., Vion Food Group Kidneys (Beef, Lamb, Pork) Valued for flavor and high nutritional content; popular in traditional cuisines. Fresh, chilled, frozen, sliced Ready meals, traditional meat dishes, processed foods ABP Food Group, OSI Group, Marfrig Global Foods Heart (Beef, Pork, Poultry) Lean, high-protein organ with rich micronutrients; used as muscle meat substitute. Fresh, frozen, diced, seasoned Pet food, frozen meals, ethnic dishes Hormel Foods, Smithfield Foods, NH Foods Ltd. Tongue (Beef, Pork, Lamb) Premium offal cut; tender texture and strong flavor; often used in gourmet or ethnic cuisines. Pickled, smoked, frozen, cooked Delicatessen meats, sandwiches, traditional recipes Tyson Foods, Marfrig, Danish Crown Tripe (Beef, Lamb) Edible lining of ruminant stomachs; used in soups and stews. Honeycomb tripe, scalded tripe, pre-boiled tripe Traditional dishes (menudo, pho), frozen meal packs BRF S.A., Vion Food Group, OSI Group Brains (Beef, Pork, Sheep) Soft organ high in omega-3s and micronutrients; niche gourmet product. Fresh, frozen, cooked, canned Ethnic cuisines, specialty restaurants Grupo Matarazzo, InterFood, NH Foods Ltd. Spleen & Sweetbreads (Thymus, Pancreas) Valued for delicate flavor; used in fine dining and charcuterie. Frozen, chilled, portioned Premium restaurants, processed meat ingredients Keystone Foods, OSI Group, Vion Food Group Intestines & Casings Cleaned animal intestines used in sausage manufacturing and processed meats. Natural casings, salted, dried Sausage production, charcuterie Devro, Viscofan, Vion Food Group Lungs & Other Byproducts Used primarily in processed meats, ethnic dishes, and animal feed. Frozen, ground, dried Meat blends, soups, pet food Marfrig, BRF S.A., Danish Crown Processed Offal Products Derived from organ meats; value-added items for convenience and shelf stability. Pâtés, liver sausages, offal-based spreads Retail ready-to-eat, gourmet foods Hormel Foods, Smithfield Foods, BRF S.A.



Edible Offal Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Edible Offal Market?

Offal is packed with nutritional elements such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, attracting the health-conscious consumers. Sustainability is another major factor for the growth of the market, as it helps to lower food wastage. The use of offal for the preparation of ethnic and traditional cuisines to enhance the flavors and textures of a dish also helps to boost the growth of the market. Offal is a cost-effective option compared to the traditional meat cuts. Hence, such factors also help to boost the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the form of flash freezing, cold-chain logistics, vacuum sealing, and various other procedures are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the market.

Challenge

Consumer Perception and Skepticism hampering the Market’s Growth

In Western regions and many other regions, consumption of offal is considered to be consumption of low-quality food or unappetizing. Hence, it becomes difficult for the market to overcome such a mindset, which creates a barrier to the growth of the market. Lack of educational and targeted marketing leads to lower knowledge about offal, further obstructing the market’s growth.

Opportunity

Affordable Protein Options are helpful for the Market’s Growth

One of the major opportunities for the market’s growth is that offal provides an affordable protein option to health-conscious consumers. Offal is nutrient-dense and rich in protein. It is also cost-effective compared to the traditional meat cut, further fueling the market’s growth. Hence, such factors help to attract price-conscious as well as health and wellness freak consumers.

Edible Offal Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Edible Offal Market in 2024

Asia Pacific dominated the edible offal market in 2024 due to multiple factors such as higher demand for cost-effective meat options, higher demand for nutrient-dense and protein-rich options, and improved sustainability. Following a nose-to-tail meat consumption policy helps to maintain sustainability and lower the meat wastage, which is helpful for the market’s growth in the region. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea play a major role in the growth of the market due to higher usage of offal for the preparation of traditional culinary dishes and to enhance their flavors.

The Middle East and Africa are Expected to Grow in the Foreseen Period

The Middle East and Africa are observed to be the fastest-growing regions in the foreseen period due to strong cultural preferences, higher demand for nutrient-dense protein sources, and higher demand for cost-effective and sustainable meat options. Such factors help to fuel the edible offal market growth in the foreseeable period. Lower meat wastage and nose-to-tail consumption further enhance the market’s growth. Such meat options are favored for the preparation of cultural and traditional dishes of the Middle East and Africa, which further helps to hike the market’s growth.

North America is Observed to Have Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

North America is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to demand for offal by health and wellness-conscious consumers. Such options are high in protein, vitamins, and minerals, and hence are essential for consumers of all age groups. Hence, such factors help to fuel the growth of the market. Preparation of traditional dishes as well as processed food options also helps to fuel the growth of the market. The US and Canada have a major role in the growth of the market of the region due to high consumption of offal and lower prices compared to traditional meat cuts as well.

Trade Analysis — Edible Offal Market: Import & Export Statistics

Top Exporters (who supplies the world)

United States — a leading exporter of edible offal by value, supplying both fresh/frozen and processed offal to global buyers. U.S. shipments are significant in beef and pork offal lines.

— a leading exporter of edible offal by value, supplying both fresh/frozen and processed offal to global buyers. U.S. shipments are significant in beef and pork offal lines. Spain and other EU producers — Spain ranks among the top edible-offal exporters (notably pork offal within EU supply chains), with broader EU shipments reflecting integrated intra-EU and extra-EU trade.

— Spain ranks among the top edible-offal exporters (notably pork offal within EU supply chains), with broader EU shipments reflecting integrated intra-EU and extra-EU trade. Australia & New Zealand — major exporters of beef and sheep offal to Asian markets (including traditional culinary and pet-food channels).

— major exporters of beef and sheep offal to Asian markets (including traditional culinary and pet-food channels). Brazil — a large global meat exporter whose pork and beef trade patterns increasingly include offal; recent protocol talks with China could expand Brazil’s offal exports.

Leading exporters of edible offal (HS0206) in recent HS summaries include the United States (~USD 2.3B), Spain (~USD 1.0B) and Australia (~USD 0.8B) (2023-class aggregates describe exporter rankings by value).

Top Importers/Demand Centres

China (Greater-China markets) — a very large importer of pork and beef offal driven by culinary demand and industrial use; China’s pork imports (including offal) were valued in the multi-billion-USD range recently, making it a critical destination for exporters.

— a very large importer of pork and beef offal driven by culinary demand and industrial use; China’s pork imports (including offal) were valued in the multi-billion-USD range recently, making it a critical destination for exporters. European Union (Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium) — the EU is both a large importer and internal redistributor of fresh/chilled meat and offal for processing, foodservice and pet-food industries. Germany and France show especially large import totals in HS groupings that include offal.

— the EU is both a large importer and internal redistributor of fresh/chilled meat and offal for processing, foodservice and pet-food industries. Germany and France show especially large import totals in HS groupings that include offal. Middle East & Central Asia (e.g., Kuwait, Israel, Uzbekistan) — regional markets import offal for culinary use; trade platforms report concentrated shipment patterns to several smaller high-demand importers.

— regional markets import offal for culinary use; trade platforms report concentrated shipment patterns to several smaller high-demand importers. Southeast Asia & Japan — important regional buyers of beef and pork offal, often supplied by Oceania, the U.S. and Europe.

Edible Offal Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 3.1% Market Size in 2025 USD 45.00 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 46.40 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 59.23 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Middle East & Africa Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Edible Offal Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The liver segment led the edible offal market in 2024 due to its high consumption and a nutrient-dense profile. The liver organ meat is high in B12, copper, and folate, which are essential for cell division and red blood cell formation. It is also healthy for neurological health, further enhancing the growth of the market. Liver is a good source of high-quality and complete protein, helpful to fuel the market’s growth. The meat option is also full of protein and allows one to stay satiated. Hence, it also aids weight loss and is healthy for cardiovascular patients.

The other (brain, lungs, and spleen) segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period; as such, met options are full of essential nutrients for overall health. Such meat options are full of vitamin B and B12, have immunity-enhancing properties, and are also healthy for cell development. Hence, such supportive factors help the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Animal Source Analysis

The bovine (beef/buffalo) segment dominated the edible offal market in 2024, as the segment comprises meat options such as heart, kidneys, and livers of animals such as beef and buffalo. The segment is also essential for consumers with neurological problems, immunity issues, cardiovascular problems, and other similar health issues. Such offal also helps to protect cells from damage, enhance immunity and strength, support thyroid function, and prevent iron deficiency. Hence, such supportive health factors also help the segment to contribute to the market’s growth.

The other (goat, game) segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period, as it has multiple health benefits, is high in protein, minerals, vitamins, and other health-supportive nutrients. They also help to enhance immunity, protect cells from damage, aid weight management, and lower the risk of chronic diseases. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Distribution Analysis

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the edible offal market in 2024 due to the easy availability of such products on such platforms. Consumers can easily get different types of offal in their proximity in such stores, fueling the growth of the market. Quality assurance, low costs, and variety of options are other major factors for the growth of the market.

The online meat retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the convenience offered by such e-commerce platforms. Such platforms allow consumers to order their favored offal meat options from the convenience of home and get them delivered within a few minutes. Consumers can check different types of available options and also select the best one for smart shopping. One can also avail of different discounts to make their shopping experience an economical one.

Top Companies in the Edible Offal Market

BRF S.A. – BRF is one of the world’s largest food processing companies, producing a wide range of poultry, pork, and beef products, including edible offal. The company exports liver, heart, and kidney products to international markets, leveraging its extensive supply chain and focus on food safety and sustainability.

– BRF is one of the world’s largest food processing companies, producing a wide range of poultry, pork, and beef products, including edible offal. The company exports liver, heart, and kidney products to international markets, leveraging its extensive supply chain and focus on food safety and sustainability. Smithfield Foods – Smithfield Foods, a subsidiary of WH Group, is a major U.S.-based pork producer with significant exports of edible offal such as liver, heart, tongue, and intestines. The company emphasizes waste minimization by processing the full animal, supplying global markets including Asia and Europe.

– Smithfield Foods, a subsidiary of WH Group, is a major U.S.-based pork producer with significant exports of edible offal such as liver, heart, tongue, and intestines. The company emphasizes waste minimization by processing the full animal, supplying global markets including Asia and Europe. Hormel Foods – Hormel Foods offers a diverse range of meat products, including pork and beef offal used in canned, processed, and ethnic food applications. The company utilizes value-added processing to enhance the nutritional and culinary value of edible organ meats.

– Hormel Foods offers a diverse range of meat products, including pork and beef offal used in canned, processed, and ethnic food applications. The company utilizes value-added processing to enhance the nutritional and culinary value of edible organ meats. OSI Group – OSI Group is a global meat processing and supply company providing beef, pork, and poultry products, including edible offal, to retail and foodservice clients. Its vertically integrated production ensures consistent quality and international regulatory compliance.

– OSI Group is a global meat processing and supply company providing beef, pork, and poultry products, including edible offal, to retail and foodservice clients. Its vertically integrated production ensures consistent quality and international regulatory compliance. Vion Food Group – Based in the Netherlands, Vion Food Group produces and exports beef and pork products, with edible offal forming a significant part of its product portfolio. The company focuses on sustainability and traceability, supplying both European and Asian markets with high-quality organ meats.

– Based in the Netherlands, Vion Food Group produces and exports beef and pork products, with edible offal forming a significant part of its product portfolio. The company focuses on sustainability and traceability, supplying both European and Asian markets with high-quality organ meats. Marfrig Global Foods – Marfrig is one of South America’s leading beef processors, offering edible offal such as liver, tongue, heart, and tripe. The company exports to over 100 countries, serving the global demand for high-protein and nutrient-dense animal products.

– Marfrig is one of South America’s leading beef processors, offering edible offal such as liver, tongue, heart, and tripe. The company exports to over 100 countries, serving the global demand for high-protein and nutrient-dense animal products. Perdue Farms – Perdue Farms processes poultry products, including edible offal such as liver, gizzards, and hearts. The company emphasizes humane farming and sustainability, supplying both retail and institutional clients in North America and export markets.

– Perdue Farms processes poultry products, including edible offal such as liver, gizzards, and hearts. The company emphasizes humane farming and sustainability, supplying both retail and institutional clients in North America and export markets. Keystone Foods – Keystone Foods, part of Tyson Foods, provides poultry, beef, and fish products to quick-service restaurants and foodservice clients worldwide. Its operations include the processing and distribution of edible offal products for use in processed foods and export trade.

– Keystone Foods, part of Tyson Foods, provides poultry, beef, and fish products to quick-service restaurants and foodservice clients worldwide. Its operations include the processing and distribution of edible offal products for use in processed foods and export trade. NH Foods Ltd. – NH Foods is a leading Japanese meat producer supplying beef, pork, and poultry offal domestically and internationally. The company leverages advanced processing and quality assurance systems to meet the growing demand for organ meats in Asian markets.

– NH Foods is a leading Japanese meat producer supplying beef, pork, and poultry offal domestically and internationally. The company leverages advanced processing and quality assurance systems to meet the growing demand for organ meats in Asian markets. Danish Crown – Danish Crown is a major European meat processor and exporter of edible offal derived from pork and beef. Its offal products, including hearts, livers, and intestines, are distributed globally, particularly to Asia and Eastern Europe, where demand for these products remains strong.

– Danish Crown is a major European meat processor and exporter of edible offal derived from pork and beef. Its offal products, including hearts, livers, and intestines, are distributed globally, particularly to Asia and Eastern Europe, where demand for these products remains strong. Grupo Matarazzo – Grupo Matarazzo is a Brazilian food processing company engaged in beef and poultry production, including edible offal. The company focuses on high-quality meat byproducts that are exported for use in processed food manufacturing and traditional cuisine markets.

– Grupo Matarazzo is a Brazilian food processing company engaged in beef and poultry production, including edible offal. The company focuses on high-quality meat byproducts that are exported for use in processed food manufacturing and traditional cuisine markets. InterFood – InterFood operates as a global meat and byproducts trading company, supplying edible offal from beef, pork, and poultry producers. The company connects processors with international buyers, facilitating efficient global distribution of organ meats and animal byproducts.

– InterFood operates as a global meat and byproducts trading company, supplying edible offal from beef, pork, and poultry producers. The company connects processors with international buyers, facilitating efficient global distribution of organ meats and animal byproducts. LDC (Louis Dreyfus Company) – Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) is a major agribusiness firm involved in meat processing and distribution, including edible offal. Its integrated supply chain and global reach enable consistent sourcing and export of organ meats to diverse markets.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Liver

Kidneys

Heart

Tongue

Tripe/Stomach

Other offal (brains, lungs, spleen, etc.)

By Animal Source

Bovine (Beef / Buffalo)

Porcine (Pig)

Poultry (Chicken, Duck, Turkey)

Lamb / Mutton

Other (Goat, Game)



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Traditional / Wet Markets

Foodservice / Restaurants

E-commerce / Online Meat Retail

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

