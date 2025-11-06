Brown & Brown appoints Jessica Getman and Joe Siech to the Retail segment senior leadership team

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Getman and Joe Siech as Retail Senior Leaders (RSLs) within the Retail segment.

In their new roles as Retail Senior Leaders, Joe and Jessica will play a pivotal part in advancing strategic priorities—scaling operations to meet growing demand, fostering a culture of innovation that drives differentiated solutions and investing in the growth and development of our team. These additions to the Retail segment leadership team are expected to help unlock new opportunities for performance and progress, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.

“We are pleased to welcome Jessica and Joe to our Retail segment’s senior leadership team,” said Steve Hearn, executive vice president, chief operating officer and president of Brown & Brown’s Retail segment. “Their proven leadership and extensive experience will help us drive continued growth across our organization and enhance the innovative solutions we provide for our customers.”

Jessica Getman leads Brown & Brown offices across the Pacific Northwest and contributes to strategic initiatives across the Retail segment. Joe Siech leads Brown & Brown’s large complex commercial team and has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a strong track record in national sales leadership and business development.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

