Vetty CEO Jason Putnam Wins 2025 Inspiring Leaders Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, shared today that CEO Jason Putnam has won the 2025 Inspiring Leaders Award from the Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG). This is Putnam’s second consecutive win, recognized in 2024 for his work as CRO of Plum.

Produced in partnership with RADICL, IWG’s annual Inspiring Leaders Awards program celebrates the individuals who go above and beyond to uplift their teams and create a positive impact across their organizations. Nominated by their own employees, the winners were chosen based on how well they communicate purpose, build trust and lead inclusively. IWG defines the qualities of an inspiring leader as those who:

Connect people to the organization’s mission, values and goals, creating belief around a shared purpose

Foster trust through openness, authentic engagement and confidence in leadership

Champion a culture of belonging where every voice is heard and valued

Encourage and empower team members by having them share ideas that help shape the organization’s direction





Putnam took over as CEO of Vetty in February 2025, transforming the company culture while rapidly expanding the team. Despite this tall order, Putnam’s leadership philosophy, centered on empowerment through ownership, invited employees to co-create the new Vetty with him. By democratizing decision-making and celebrating diverse contributions, employees felt heard and invested, driving engagement, innovation and performance, company-wide.

Jennifer Aichele, Chief Financial Officer at Vetty, commented, “When you see employees who have followed Jason to four, five, even six companies, it tells you everything you need to know about his leadership. People want to work for Jason again and again.”

Brad Heber, Head of Growth for Vetty, agreed, sharing, “Jason is redefining what leadership looks like: grounded in humility, driven by purpose and built on an unwavering belief in people. His authenticity, consistency and commitment to growth have empowered our people to perform at their best.”

“These awards celebrate those exceptional leaders who make a tangible, positive impact, setting a standard of empathy, integrity and vision that resonates throughout their teams,” said Matt Manners, CEO and founder of IWG. “You can see that by the testimonials their colleagues shared about them in the entry process. They are the catalysts for change, sparking innovation, engagement, a sense of belonging and proving that leadership is about elevating others as much as oneself.”

To learn more about this year’s Inspiring Leaders, visit https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/inspiringleaders.

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform that enables companies to expedite screening, credentialing, hiring, and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38db24ae-e185-4d09-b409-ecd1555a4256