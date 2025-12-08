The Acceleration Continues: Vetty Named One of Nucleus Research’s Hot Companies to Watch in 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, announced today that it was recently included in Nucleus Research’s Hot Companies to Watch in 2026 report. Vetty was selected for driving significant efficiency gains while helping employers maintain compliance.

According to Nucleus Research, Vetty was one of only eleven companies selected this year, with the list representing vendors across AI, analytics, supply chain, HR and cloud technologies. To determine which companies made the final report, analysts from the Nucleus Research team assessed the strength of each solution, customer momentum and demonstrated ability to generate quantifiable ROI for customers.

Vetty CEO Jason Putnam commented, “HR has seen a huge shift over the last several months, with compliance becoming more of a focal point for organizations. What was once seen as a box to check is rapidly becoming a strategic advantage, and that’s what Vetty was designed to support. It’s validating that Nucleus Research is looking ahead with us and seeing how and where we serve forward-thinking employers.”

Throughout 2025, Vetty has scaled quickly to meet this rising demand, noting a 22.4 percent increase in revenue year over year back in June. Putnam and his newly established leadership team have worked diligently to deepen integrations, develop new partnerships and build out the product roadmap, all while welcoming clients across several key verticals, including healthcare and healthcare staffing, traditional staffing and high-volume hiring.

Putnam noted, “With all the change in the market and all that remains to be seen, it’s especially important that hiring processes work and work well. Vetty is there to ensure our customers have what they need to navigate compliance with ease today, tomorrow and beyond.”

To learn more about what makes Vetty a Hot Company to Watch in 2026, visit https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/hot-companies-to-watch-in-2026.



ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform that enables companies to expedite screening, credentialing, hiring, and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.