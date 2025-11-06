Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market Size to Reach USD 16.22 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market size was valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.22 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.53% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

The size of the U.S. carbon dioxide utilization market was estimated at USD 1.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase at a 13.20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2032. Strong federal incentives, regulation-driven industrial decarbonization, increased investment in clean technologies, and new markets in conventional CO₂ utilization areas (fuels and chemicals) and sustainable building materials are driving the U.S. market for CO₂ utilization.

Surging Penetration of Carbon Dioxide Technologies Augment Market Growth Globally

The need to reduce and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in order to meet net-zero targets is a major factor driving the trends in the worldwide carbon dioxide use market. Many government initiatives, such as carbon pricing and tax credits, such as the U.S. 45Q credit, have significantly expedited the adoption of CO₂ utilization systems. In order to increase the commercial attractiveness of CDU across industries, this is propelling technical maturity in catalytic, biological, and electrochemical conversion processes. The cement, steel, oil and gas, and chemical industries have been eager to create CO₂-based products as a result of the integration of ESG commitments and circular economy principles.

Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.89 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.53% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Pre-Combustion Capture, Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture, and Post-Combustion Capture)

• By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Chemicals Synthesis, Fuel Synthesis, and Others),

• By End Use (Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement, Power Generation, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

Pre-Combustion Capture led the global Carbon Dioxide Utilization market with a 52.8% share in 2024. The leadership is directly tied to a higher (typically >90%) CO₂ removal efficiency, and its integration in coal gasification and/or hydrogen production facilities. Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture, it is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR between 2025 to 2032. The growth is driven by Improvements in the cost effectiveness and scalability of air separation units and heat recovery systems have made it suitable for retrofitting existing plants and scaling up in areas where clean energy transitions can happen.

By Application

In 2024, EOR was the most used CDU technology, accounting for 75.3% of the share within the Carbon Dioxide Utilization (CDU) market. This predominance is attributable to the mass application of CO₂-EOR processes in mature oil fields, particularly in North America and the Middle East. Fuel Synthesis is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate, from 2025 to 2032 due to the rising adoption of green fuels such as synthetic methane, methanol and liquid hydrocarbons produced from captured CO₂ and renewable hydrogen.

By End-Use

In 2024, the Oil & Gas sector had the largest market in the Carbon Dioxide Utilization market share, accounting for 64.2% of the total market owing to the widespread use of CO₂ for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) activities, where it is pumped into depleted oil fields to recover more crude oil. During 2025 to 2032, the fastest growing sector in terms of CDU is expected to be Cement as technologies are emerging, spurring rapid innovation and uptake in the sector.

Regional Insights:

North America held 37.3% share of the global Carbon Dioxide Utilization market in 2024, driven by robust regulatory frameworks, key investment in carbon capture technologies, and high levels of direct investment from industry.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the speedy CAGR of 14.1% during 2025–2032 in the Carbon Dioxide Utilization market owing to swift industrialization, rising rate of CO2 emission, and diligent policy support for decarbonization.

Recent News:

In May 2025 , Swiss air-capture pioneer Climeworks announced a workforce reduction exceeding 10%, citing economic challenges and slower momentum in climate tech, and the move followed reports that its flagship DAC plants in Iceland underperformed against expectations.

, Swiss air-capture pioneer Climeworks announced a workforce reduction exceeding 10%, citing economic challenges and slower momentum in climate tech, and the move followed reports that its flagship DAC plants in Iceland underperformed against expectations. In October 2024, LanzaTech announced expansion of biorefinery capabilities to produce nutritional protein directly from CO₂ via gas fermentation.

Exclusive Sections of the Carbon Dioxide Utilization Market Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL CO₂ UTILIZATION VOLUME METRICS – helps you understand the scale of carbon dioxide utilization across industries such as chemicals, fuels, building materials, and polymers, highlighting the shift from emission to value-added carbon cycles.

– helps you understand the scale of carbon dioxide utilization across industries such as chemicals, fuels, building materials, and polymers, highlighting the shift from emission to value-added carbon cycles. TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT INDEX – helps you track innovation in carbon capture, conversion, and utilization (CCU) technologies, including electrochemical reduction, catalytic transformation, and bio-based pathways driving cost efficiency and scalability.

– helps you track innovation in carbon capture, conversion, and utilization (CCU) technologies, including electrochemical reduction, catalytic transformation, and bio-based pathways driving cost efficiency and scalability. DECARBONIZATION MOMENTUM SCORE – helps you evaluate how global policy frameworks, carbon pricing, and corporate net-zero commitments are accelerating industrial CO₂ utilization and influencing investment patterns.

– helps you evaluate how global policy frameworks, carbon pricing, and corporate net-zero commitments are accelerating industrial CO₂ utilization and influencing investment patterns. MATERIAL CIRCULARITY & INDUSTRIAL SYMBIOSIS METRICS – helps you identify opportunities for integrating CO₂ utilization into circular manufacturing systems, enabling cross-sector synergies between energy, cement, and chemical industries.

– helps you identify opportunities for integrating CO₂ utilization into circular manufacturing systems, enabling cross-sector synergies between energy, cement, and chemical industries. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover emerging regions and sectors adopting CO₂ utilization technologies for sustainable product development and reduced carbon footprints.

