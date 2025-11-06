Blue Gold Limited Opens Registration for Standard Gold Coin (SGC), Digital Token Backed by Physical Gold

Early momentum in tokenized gold market highlights growing appetite for trusted, asset-backed digital currencies



Trading volumes for gold averaged record US$329 billion per day during first half of 2025, demonstrating impact of digital innovations on market activity



First Step in launching integrated ecosystem: "Mine-to-Wallet"





NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the opening of global pre-registration for the Standard Gold Coin (SGC), a digital token backed by physical gold. The token will be powered by the Blue Gold One App, a fully integrated, gold-backed digital finance platform.



Launching a New Global Gold Currency

As global gold trading volumes reached a record US$329 billion per day in the first half of 2025, the surge underscores how digital innovation is reshaping one of the world’s oldest asset classes. Blue Gold’s mission is to connect the reliability of physical gold with the accessibility and utility of modern fintech.



Each SGC will be fully backed by audited, vaulted gold reserves, held under an independent trust structure, ensuring both transparency and redemption capability.



How to Pre-Register

Interested users can pre-register for early access to the SGC and the One App by submitting their email at www.BlueGoldOne.com. Approved registrants will receive exclusive updates and launch details ahead of public availability.



Executive Commentary

“We are excited to bring the Standard Gold Coin to market,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer. “We will be minting this new currency using gold acquired by our Physical Division, but the actual tokens and gold will be owned by the holders of the SGC, which will make it a truly democratic and independently owned currency.”

Nathan Dionne, Chief Technology Officer, added, “It’s a bold vision, but one that aligns perfectly with macro trends driving tokenization and digital ownership of real assets. Real-world assets are the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance.”

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Tavistock Communications

BlueGold@tavistock.co.uk

+44 20 7920 3150

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

Avenues Tower

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

