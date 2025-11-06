The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors The Center for Enriched Living

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Enriched Living collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.



On September 25th, volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation partnered with The Center for Enriched Living (CEL) in Riverwoods, Illinois, to support one of the nonprofit’s weekly programs. CEL provides valuable programs and services for teens, adults, and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), fostering a welcoming environment where members can thrive socially, emotionally, and intellectually.

During the event, volunteers assisted CEL staff with arts and crafts, played games, and spent quality time socializing with members. These activities are designed to promote creativity, connection, and joy, core elements of CEL’s mission to enrich the lives of individuals with IDD.

“The Center for Enriched Living is more than just a place, it’s a family that fosters kindness, inclusion, and unwavering support,” said Ashley Koziol, a volunteer from the SBB Research Group Foundation. “The staff and volunteers at CEL truly care about every member, creating an environment where each person is empowered to reach their full potential.”

The presence of additional volunteers helped CEL run its program more smoothly and allowed the organization to introduce its mission to new individuals. By engaging with members and supporting staff, volunteers contributed to CEL’s ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and supportive community.

To learn more about The Center for Enriched Living and their mission, please visit: www.experiencecel.org

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org