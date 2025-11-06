Darktrace Recognized as the Only Customer’s Choice Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Network Detection and Response

Cambridge, UK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response (NDR). Out of 11 vendors evaluated in the report, Darktrace is the only vendor to receive the Customers’ Choice Distinction, which we believe demonstrates that Darktrace / NETWORK™ has met or exceeded the market average across two key metrics: Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

Darktrace / NETWORK takes a fundamentally different approach to NDR with Self-Learning AI that learns normal for an organization’s entire network to stop both known and novel threats. It delivers full visibility and precise detection, investigation, and response across the modern enterprise including on-premises networks, virtual, cloud and hybrid environments, SaaS productivity tools, air-gapped OT and IoT, and remote endpoints. Darktrace recently enhanced its network capabilities with the release of NEXT™, a mixed network traffic and endpoint process telemetry agent which brings native visibility of endpoint processes to NDR, allowing security teams to trace network threats directly to their endpoint root cause. These industry-leading capabilities enable security teams to act with the speed, context, and confidence needed to stay ahead of attackers.

Darktrace / NETWORK is the most-reviewed NDR solution on Gartner Peer Insights and has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the NDR market, based on 595 verified reviews as of October 2025 from end-users who have adopted and deployed the solution. Customers consistently highlight the power of Darktrace’s cutting-edge AI backed by exceptional service:

“From point of sale through to customer success, Darktrace has given us the confidence and level of protection we had previously never been able to achieve.” - IT Manager, Construction Industry

“Darktrace has been outstanding in strengthening our security posture, its AI-driven detection adapts to our environment and consistently identifies unusual activity in real time. The platform provides excellent visibility.” - IT Manager, Banking Industry

“The deployment went smoothly and exceeded expectations. The product integrated seamlessly with our infrastructure and the support provided was responsive and knowledgeable.” - Chief Information Security Officer, Services Industry

“I sleep easily at night knowing that my infrastructure is monitored by Darktrace.” - Head of IT: GRC – Banking Industry

“From the start, Darktrace chose an AI-first path in NDR, focusing on understanding what’s normal in each customer’s environment rather than relying on signatures,” said Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer at Darktrace. “We believe being named the only 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for NDR is a testament to the impact of our unique approach and the trust thousands of customers place in us. For Darktrace, this recognition reinforces our commitment to deliver world-class AI innovation and customer experience while helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.”

This recognition follows a number of other industry recognitions for Darktrace / NETWORK, which we believe underscores Darktrace’s leadership in the NDR market. This year, Darktrace was named a leader in the first ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR). Darktrace is the only vendor to be named both a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a Customers’ Choice for NDR in 2025.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response, By Peer Community Contributor, 30 October 2025

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,300 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

