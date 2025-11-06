Biochip Market to Surpass USD 42.15 Billion, at 12.7% CAGR Growth by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biochip market size was valued at USD 12.75 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 42.15 billion by 2034, rising at a 12.7% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6251

Key Takeaways

North America held a major share of the market by 40% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By chip type/product, the DNA microarrays/DNA chips segment led the biochip market in 2024.

By chip type/product, the lab-on-a-chip/microfluidic segment is expected to grow notably during 2025-2034.

By offering/product category, the instruments & readers segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By offering/product category, the software & data analytics segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

By application/end, the clinical diagnostic segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By application/end, the point-of-care testing segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

By technology/platform, the microarray-based platforms segment is dominant in the market in 2024.

By technology/platform, the microfluidics/lab-on-a-chip segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2034.

By end user/buyer, the clinical laboratory & hospitals segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By end user/buyer, the point-of-care providers/clinics segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

Biochip Market: Outlook, Insights & Scope

The global biochip market is centred on the production and use of miniaturized laboratories capable of executing multiple biochemical tasks in parallel on a solid substrate. These devices, which include DNA chips, protein chips, and lab-on-a-chip platforms, are designed for high-throughput screening and analysis in applications ranging from disease diagnosis to genetic research. The market growth is driven by the innovation in the technology, such as rising speed, precision, and efficiency, which are crucial for advancing personalized medicine, drug development, and disease monitoring. Rising healthcare spending and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions drive the market growth.

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 14.37 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 42.15 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 12.7 % Leading Region North America by 40% Market Segmentation By Chip Type / Product, By Offering / Product Category, By Application / End Market, By Technology / Platform, By End User / Buyer, By Region Top Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Beckman Coulter), Qiagen, GE Healthcare / Cytiva, Fluidigm (Standard BioTools), Micronit, Abbott Laboratories, Merck / MilliporeSigma, Phalanx Biotech, NanoString Technologies, BioMérieux, LGC Group / Randox (regional niche), Siemens Healthineers, Akoya Biosciences , Numerous specialty microfluidics & startup innovators

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drivers in the Biochip Market?

A prominent driver is the rising demand for personalized medicine; the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes, drives the need for biochips. Innovation in the integration of microfluidics, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is enhancing the efficiency, portability, and capabilities of biochips. Significant investment in biotechnology research and development from both public and private sectors is accelerating innovation and the adoption of biochip technologies.

What are the Major Trends in the Biochip Market?

In March 2024, Randox Laboratories launched the world's first genetic test on a biochip designed to rapidly identify individuals at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes. This test allows for early, preventative medical intervention based on a patient's genetic profile.

In April 2024, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) Biotechnology Inc. launched this new division that specializes in high-resolution 3D-printed organ-on-a-chip platforms . These devices are designed to accurately mimic human organ functions (in vitro), which is transforming drug and cosmetic testing by providing more biologically relevant models and reducing the need for animal testing.

. These devices are designed to accurately mimic human organ functions (in vitro), which is transforming drug and cosmetic testing by providing more biologically relevant models and reducing the need for animal testing. In January 2025, Coherent Corp. introduced advanced pin-hole array biochips for gene sequencing applications. This innovation aims to reduce costs and enhance efficiency by leveraging integrated optics platforms.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Biochip Market?

The market is mainly facing a hurdle, including high manufacturing costs, complex regulatory hurdles, and technical issues related to reproducibility. Overcoming these barriers will be crucial for the widespread adoption and future expansion of biochip technologies across various applications.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share by 40% of the market. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial R&D investments. The presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, alongside a high demand for personalized medicine, fueled market growth. Supportive government initiatives and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases further solidified its leading position.

For instance,

In September 2024, Nomic Bio, a US protein profiling company, secured $42 million in Series B funding to expand its commercial operations and enhance its protein profiling platform, illustrating significant private investment within the North American market.



Why did Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034 in the biochip market. The significant increases in healthcare expenditure and robust government funding for biotechnology R&D. The region benefits from a large patient population, a rising focus on personalized medicine, and supportive policies that facilitate technology adoption.

For instance,

In September 2024, the Indian government sanctioned over 10 billion rupees (1000 crores) to accelerate innovation in biotechnology, directly supporting the R&D and adoption of advanced tools like biochips.



US FDA and EMA: Approved Biochip in 2024-2025

US FDA Oncomine Dx Target Test For certain cancers, an approval expansion. TruSight Oncology Comprehensive For comprehensive genomic profiling in cancer patients, utilizing advanced sequencing technology. BD Onclarity HPV Assay and cobas HPV Tests For use on automated systems, which are essentially sophisticated lab-on-a-chip or microfluidic systems that automate sample processing, amplification, and detection. EMA Integration of "Organ-on-a-Chip" For New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), such as "organ-on-a-chip" technology. Diagnostic Test Systems For marketing authorixation.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Insights

By chip type/product analysis

Which Chip Type/Product Led the Biochip Market in 2024?

The DNA microarrays/DNA chips segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. Their established reliability, cost-effectiveness for targeted analyses, and the ability to perform high-throughput screening of thousands of genes simultaneously. Their extensive applications in diagnostics, genomics research, and pharmacogenomics, supported by well-established protocols and continuous R&D investments, solidified this leading position.

However, the lab-on-a-chip/microfluidic platforms segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. The accelerating demand for portable and cost-effective point-of-care diagnostics. The integration of AI and advanced microfluidics enables faster, more precise, and automated analysis. The expansion of personalized medicine and drug development pipelines also increases reliance on LoC technology, specifically organ-on-a-chip platforms.

By offering/product category analysis

What Made the Instruments & Readers Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The instruments & readers segment held a major revenue share of the biochip market in 2024. These instruments represent a significant upfront capital investment for the end user, distinguishing them from the recurring, smaller purchases of biochip consumables. The continued demand from biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic sectors, which require robust hardware for research and clinical applications, further solidifies the instruments and readers, fuelling the market growth.

However, the software & data analytics segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. It plays an essential role in translating the massive, complex datasets generated by biochips into actionable clinical and research insights. The integration of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms enhances diagnostic accuracy and automates analysis workflows. The demands of personalized medicine and accelerating drug discovery.

By application/end analysis

What Made the Clinical Diagnostic Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The clinical diagnostic segment held a major revenue share of the biochip market in 2024. The high demand for rapid, precise, and cost-effective disease detection and monitoring tools. The rising global prevalence of chronic diseases and the shift towards personalized medicine necessitate advanced diagnostic solutions that biochips efficiently provide. The demand for point-of-care testing and integration into existing healthcare systems further solidified the market growth.

On the other hand, the point-of-care testing segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The high demand for rapid, portable, and accessible diagnostics outside of centralized laboratories. Technological integration of AI and microfluidics is enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity of these devices. This trend is further fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the growing patient demand for convenient, at-home self-testing solutions.

In October 2025, the Indian government launched the Maha MedTech Mission with substantial funding to support innovation in medical technology, including point-of-care molecular diagnostics.



By technology/platform analysis

What Made the Microarray-based Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The microarray-based segment held a major revenue share of the biochip market in 2024. Due to its widespread application in diagnostics, genomics research, and pharmacogenomics solidified its position as a foundational tool. The cost-effectiveness of microarrays for specific large-scale studies, coupled with continuous product innovation from major industry players, further fuels the market growth.

However, the microfluidics/lab-on-a-chip segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. Due to its inherent advantages in portability, automation, and efficiency for point-of-care diagnostics. The integration of advanced technologies like AI and organ-on-a-chip models is also driving innovation and application in drug discovery and personalized medicine.

By end-user/buyer analysis

What Made the Clinical Laboratory & Hospitals Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The clinical laboratories & hospitals segment held a major revenue share of the biochip market in 2024. Their critical need for rapid, accurate, and advanced diagnostic tools for chronic diseases, combined with the integration of biochip technology into existing automated workflows and the growing adoption of personalized medicine, drove this leadership.

On the other hand, the point-of-care providers/clinic segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The high demand for rapid, accessible, and decentralized diagnostics. The need for immediate clinical decision-making, the increasing burden of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in portable devices. As healthcare shifts towards more convenient and efficient patient care models, clinics are becoming primary users of PoC biochips, ensuring the expansion.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global protein chip market is projected to grow steadily, with a market size of USD 2.36 billion in 2025, expected to reach USD 2.54 billion in 2026 and approximately USD 4.98 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.78%.

The kidney organ-on-a-chip market is experiencing rapid growth, valued at USD 192 million in 2024 and rising to USD 232.84 million in 2025. It is forecasted to reach around USD 1.31 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 21.27% between 2025 and 2034.

The digital microfluidics systems-on-a-chip market is on an upward trajectory, expected to achieve significant revenue growth over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global breast cancer screening tests market was valued at USD 4.44 billion in 2024 and grew to USD 4.75 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to reach USD 8.77 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period.

The cellular health screening market is projected to expand from USD 3.37 billion in 2024 to USD 3.68 billion in 2025, with further growth expected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.24%.

The chromatography accessories and consumables market was valued at USD 5.19 billion in 2024 and grew to USD 5.61 billion in 2025. It is expected to reach approximately USD 11.27 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.04%.

The IVD diagnostic molecule raw enzymes market was calculated at USD 2.39 billion in 2024 and grew to USD 2.56 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach around USD 4.73 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.13%.

The cancer biomarkers market was estimated at USD 30.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 113.54 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.73% between 2024 and 2034.

The MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market is expected to increase from USD 7.55 billion in 2025 to USD 13.32 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.52% over the forecast period.

The Pre-Dx oncology market is witnessing strong growth, poised to generate substantial revenue, potentially reaching hundreds of millions by 2034.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Biochip Market?

In September 2025, Advanced Biomed Inc. launched this compact, all-in-one perfusion 3D cell culture incubator system, designed to replicate human physiological conditions in vitro for precision medicine and diagnostics.

In April 2025, CN Bio and Pharmaron Partnership announced this collaboration aims to advance organ-on-a-chip (OOC) drug discovery by installing CN Bio's PhysioMimix instruments at Pharmaron's global facilities for the joint development of OOC solutions.

Biochip Market Key Players List

Numerous specialty microfluidics & startup innovators

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Akoya Biosciences

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Beckman Coulter)

Siemens Healthineers

Qiagen

LGC Group / Randox (regional niche)

GE Healthcare / Cytiva

BioMérieux

Fluidigm (Standard BioTools)

NanoString Technologies

Micronit

Phalanx Biotech

Abbott Laboratories

Segments Covered in this Report

By Chip Type / Product

DNA Microarrays / DNA Chips

Protein Chips / Proteomics Arrays

Lab-on-a-Chip / Microfluidic Platforms

Tissue / Cell Arrays

Enzymatic & Biosensor Chips

Others

Consumables/Reagents & Software



By Offering / Product Category

Instruments & Readers

Consumables / Disposable Chips & Cartridges

Reagents & Kits

Software & Data Analytics

By Application / End Market

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Pharma R&D

Genomics & Research

Point-of-Care Testing

Environmental & Food Testing



By Technology / Platform

Microarray-based platforms

Microfluidics / Lab-on-a-chip

NGS-compatible prep chips/sequencing sample-prep modules

Biosensors & Electrochemical chips

Optical / plasmonic & specialty nanotech chips



By End User / Buyer

Clinical Laboratories & Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotech R&D

Point-of-care providers / Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Environmental / Food & Safety Labs



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6251

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest