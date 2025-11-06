JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 November 2025, record date as of the 14 November 2025 & payment date is the 05 December 2025: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.379900 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.276400 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.548600 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.310000 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.292700 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.159600 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.152400 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.231200 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.319900 Enquiries: Matheson Listings Team

