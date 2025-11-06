JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

 | Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

   
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 November 2025, record date as of the 14 November 2025 & payment date is the 05 December 2025:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.379900
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.276400
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.548600
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.310000
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.292700
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.159600
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.152400
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.231200
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.319900
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
MathesonListings Team
 Phone: +353 1 232 2000
   

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


Recommended Reading